The Best Men’s Basics to Round-Out Your Wardrobe

If you need to revamp the basics in your wardrobe, or don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered. When you build out an essential wardrobe, you should do it with the intent of being able to mix and match everything, essentially creating your own personal uniform. You might think of basics like socks, underwear, undershirts, and pants, but they extend way past that. Not only is it essential to have great undergarments, but having the basics when it comes to accessories like shoes, bags, and sunglasses is just as important.

Trendy or special occasion items are important, but shouldn’t take up the bulk of your closet. Investing in basics means that you’ll have them for years, unlike that questionable metallic jacket you had to have and only wore once. With that, you need to start with the basics. Not only does this help you easily get ready in the morning, but it gives you a look and style, that is then easy to shop and build upon.

Check out our favorite basics below that will help you build out the ultimate and easy, wardrobe.

Socks

Finding a great pair of socks might seem silly, but they’re a basic you should really be investing in. If you’re sick of your socks bunching up in your shoes or giving you blisters because they’re too thin or fell down, you’re not going to want to pass on these options.

Bombas Solids Ankle 4-Pack

Bombas are probably the best athletic socks out there for everyday wear. With seamless toes and blister tabs in the back to prevent friction in your sneakers, once you wear Bombas you’ll never buy another pair of socks again. Plus, for every pair you purchase, a pair is donated to the homeless community.

Merrell Cushioned Hiker Quarter Socks – 3Pack

If you’re into hiking, biking, running, or any other outdoor activities, these socks are perfect. With cushioned soles for rugged terrain, you can go for double the miles without getting fatigued.

Underwear

Like socks, finding the right kind of supportive and breathable underwear is key in staying comfortable all day long. Try the below and say goodbye to wedgies for good.

New Balance 6-inch Boxer Brief, 3-Pack

These boxer briefs are tagless and breathable, providing you with the ultimate comfort. Easily move around with four-way stretch that supports your every move. Plus, a quick-wicking design and mesh gusset moves sweat away from your body which will keep you cool and dry.

MeUndies Briefs

MeUndies has a cult following, and for good reasons. With buttery soft fabrics, these undies feel great against your body and are breathable and static-resistant. The underwear and lounge pants also all feature a no-roll waistband for extreme comfort.

T-Shirt

Having a solid collection of t-shirts, other than band or college rush shirts, in your closet is a must. A t-shirt that is fitted properly and comfortable looks just as good with jeans and a nice pair of sneakers as it does with sweatpants. For ultimate comfort, look for something that is soft, breathable, and has some give to it.

UNTUCKit Ultrasoft Tee

While Untuckit is popular for its machine washable and wrinkle-resistant button-downs, it also carries a wide range of T-shirts that are perfect for any man’s wardrobe. What really sticks out to us is the t-shirt collection. There is a variety of styles in super-soft fabrics. If you’ve never tried the brand before, its website has a great fit finder to help you find the best size.

Button-down

Having good button-downs in your basic wardrobe is essential. You should have a few crisp, nice shirts that are good for interviews or meetings and a few more colorful button-downs that look sharp, but casual, for special occasions.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt

The crisp poplin fabric on this fitted button-down makes it the perfect go-to shirt for any occasion. When we’re back to the days where you can go from work to happy hour, this shirt is perfect for that. For the price of these shirts, you don’t need to worry if you accidentally spill wine or food on yourself at the dinner table.

Charles Tyrwhitt Spread Collar Non-Iron Tyrwhitt Cool Poplin Shirt

This shirt is designed to wick away moisture and keep you feeling cool and fresh all day. It’s perfect for meetings at home or in the office because it’s lightweight. To top it off, it’s also non-iron for a crease-free look. These shirts from Charles Tyrwhitt, fit great, feel good, and are typically always on sale so you can snag a good deal on a few shirts.

Sweatshirt

Like your t-shirt collection, you might want to save your college sweatshirts for lounging around the house or football Sundays with your friends. Try including a sweatshirt into your basics collection that is a bit more polished, making it easier to wear when you go out.

Everlane The French Terry Crew

The perfect sweatshirt does exist. Its polished cut makes it acceptable to wear out, while the soft fabric ensures you remain comfortable all day and night long.

Pants

When it comes to shopping for pants, you want to make sure that they are conducive to your lifestyle. If you’re someone who is active, definitely look for a pair of jeans with stretch. Also, if you want to be able to easily dress them up or down, avoid super light washes or denim with rips and major fading.

Duer Performance Denim Slim

Duer pants are designed to move with you and accommodate an adventurous lifestyle. Look for a pair with a slight taper at the hem. This sophisticated style of a classic 5-pocket looks great paired with everything from t-shirts to button-down shirts. They come in a bunch of washes, but a darker wash is more versatile and can be easily dressed up.

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

These Levi’s classics have been around for years, and for good reason. They sit comfortably at the waist, are extremely durable, and feature a nice slim cut. If you hate dress pants, these khaki-colored denim are great for nights you might need to dress up.

Sweatpants

Sweatpants are essential in your basic wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for a roomy pair that is strictly for lounging, or a more fitted style that is acceptable to run errands in, you definitely want a pair that is soft and breathable.

BALEAF Cotton Yoga Sweatpants

Kick your feet up and enjoy ultimate relaxation in these soft and baggy sweatpants. Perfect for watching sports on the couch all day, or logging late-night hours at your desk.

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger

These joggers are soft, stretchy, and perfect for lounging, traveling, or working out. Unlike your classic sweatpants, these ones are made with a lighter material which is great for breathability. With more of a tailored look, you can easily get away with wearing these out and about, without looking like you rolled out of bed.

Shoes

Every man should have at least a pair of athletic sneakers, dress shoes, leather sneakers, and boots in their closet. If you have all four of these styles in your closet, you can easily style out hundreds of looks.

Nike Men’s Court Royale AC Sneaker

Having a fresh pair of white leather sneakers is almost as important as having a solid pair of workout shoes. Wearing white sneakers with jeans, shorts or slacks is the definition of cool and casual. Don’t worry if they get a little scuffed, the worn-in look makes them even better.

Thursday Boot Company Captain Boots

Having a good pair of boots in your wardrobe is a necessity. They look great with jeans, slacks and give you a little rugged edge. Not only do they give you major style points, Thursday Boots have shock-absorbing insoles and the outsoles treated to withstand weather.

Read more: Best Shoes for Men

Outerwear

Having at least one great jacket in your wardrobe is essential. Look for something that isn’t too bulky, but heavy enough to keep you warm. You can definitely go the parka route if you’re in an area with brutal winters, but other than that a jacket that you can easily layer with is perfect.

Barbour Liddesdale Classic Quilted Jacket

If you hate wearing coats, you’re going to love this one. It’s the perfect weight to keep you warm against the winter chill. Since it’s not too bulky, you can easily layer underneath or on top, if you need to provide a little extra warmth.

Read more: Best Jackets for Men

Bags

AmazonBasics Hardside Carry-On Suitcase

With wheels that rotate, and an expandable zipper, this carry-on suitcase with over 18,000 reviews is the only travel bag for vacation.

Read more: Best Luggage for Men

Rains Waterproof Weekend Bag

This classic travel bag is spacious, lightweight, and completely waterproof, making this the ideal weekend bag for any type of adventure.

Read more: Best Weekend Bags

Sunglasses

Maho Sundance Sunglasses

With polarized lenses, these refined aviators with a single top bar and a Windsor acetate wrap look good on practically every face shape. Made with a special Zuma fit grip, you never have to worry about these sunglasses slipping from your face.

MVMT Reveler Sunglasses

These sleek frames are the perfect sunglasses if you need a style that is a little dressier.

Read more: Best Sunglasses for Men

Editors' Recommendations