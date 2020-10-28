Best Backpacks Under $100 for Men on Amazon

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Finding a handsome, well-designed men’s backpack — whether for your laptop, clothes, or other personal effects — doesn’t have to cost a fortune. You can score some of the best cheap backpack deals on Amazon Fashion right now, provided you know where to look. These are our picks from the best men’s clothing brands for the best backpacks under $100 on Amazon.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack



This travel laptop backpack from Matein is one of the best backpack deals on Amazon. The design is minimal and contemporary, while the bag offers essential features like a water-resistant, anti-theft outer, a wide top carry handle, and a multi-panel airflow back. Plus, it boasts a USB charging port and carries up to a 15.4-inch laptop.

Venture Pal 40L Daypack



For a more durable alternative, the 40L Daypack from Venture Pal is trail-ready for your adventures. It’s water- and tear-resistant, packs down into its own stuff pouch, and weighs less than a pound.

JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack



JanSport is still a go-to for college freshmen and anyone looking for a no-nonsense, budget backpack. The 25L SuperBreak One has everything you need — including a spacious interior, a water bottle pocket, and a front utility pocket — to stay organized.

Adidas Alliance II Sackpack



Adidas’ Alliance II Sackpack is as straightforward a backpack as you can find anywhere. It’s designed for athletes as a place to throw water bottles, energy bars, shoes, and wet clothing without fussing too much over how it’s all organized.

Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack



Minimalists will appreciate the streamlined design of Waterfly’s Crossbody Sling Backpack. For those without too much to carry, it’s an ideal solution for stashing phones, earbuds, wallets, and other small personal effects.

The North Face Borealis Backpack



This updated version of a classic backpack from The North Face adds a new suspension system, easy-access pockets, and an elastic bungee system. Plus, the 28L capacity includes a fleece-lined sleeve to protect up to a 15-inch laptop.

Nicgid Sling Bag



For a more technical, military-inspired sling alternative, there’s the Nicgid Sling Bag. It’s sturdy, streamlined, and just big enough to carry your EDC. At just over $20, it’s practically a steal.

Under Armour Adult Scrimmage Backpack 2.0



Under Armour’s Adult Scrimmage Backpack 2.0 is designed for those who like to mix business with pleasure. Its basic layout keeps your laptop, water bottle, gym clothes, and other essentials organized in just one pack.

Jomparo Transparent Backpack



For those who like to show off or just make nice with the security agents at TSA, this transparent backpack from Jomparo ensures you have nothing to hide.

Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack



For a retro alternative, Fjallraven’s Kanken Mini features a squared-off design and oversized branding reminiscent of the packs we took on those father-son camp trips as kids.

Osprey Daylite Plus Backpack



We’ve long been fans of Osprey’s daypacks. Its latest Daylite Plus boasts 20L of cargo space with plenty of pockets and storage to wrangle your outdoor gear, snacks, and essentials.

Puma Evercat Contender 3.0 Backpack



This simple offering from Puma features a retro-modern vibe that feels worthy of a boxing gym. With nine pockets and a water-resistant polyester shell, it’s a solid deal at under $25.

Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack



Modoker is known for its austere aesthetic. The Vintage Laptop Backpack boasts a clean, minimal design with retro straps and piping that feel like a welcome throwback to our college days.

