The 7 best Canada Goose vests for men in 2024

When it comes to expanding your wardrobe, it is important to step out of your comfort zone. For some men, that might mean opting for pieces of clothing that they normally wouldn’t purchase and for others, that could mean trying out a new brand or type of apparel. If you’re a guy that is in search of something new to add to your closet, there is nothing easier and more versatile than a new vest. Before you stop reading, let us explain to you why vests are an easy to wear item.

A vest is the perfect added layer to a hoodie, long sleeve shirt, button down or sweater. If you don’t want to wear a long and heavy coat but still want to stay warm, a vest is the ideal choice. These kinds of vests will offer you insulation and style at the same time. What more could you want? For those who want to try out a vest for the first time or add another vest to your collection, there is no better brand to check out than Canada Goose. Known for their warm, luxurious and stylish outerwear, this beloved brand is one of the most-sought after on the market.

That’s why we are rounding up the seven best Canada Goose vests for men in 2024. All of these options will become your new go-to apparel during the colder months. Whether you are planning on wearing this vest during outdoor adventures, commuting or for an everyday casual look, we’ve got you covered with a ton of different options. Keep reading to shop our top picks and learn more about each of our selections.

Garson Vest Wool

Pros Cons Five different color options available

No fur Not waterproof

The Garson Vest Wool is the perfect combination of style and versatility. It can be worn on top of a thermal, sweater or button down shirt for a fashionable layered look or under a softshell jacket for additional warmth and comfort. The bottom line is, there is no wrong way to wear this vest. It is available in various colors including slate gray, military green, Atlantic navy, carbon and quicksand in sizes 2XS to 2XL.

You can tackle just about any weather condition while wearing this vest that is crafted in DynaLuxe Wool, a two-layer, windproof Italian wool that looks and feels as luxurious as it sounds. DynaLuxe Wool is crafted from 70% responsibly sourced Italian wool and 30% nylon. If offers a hip length design with a hi-low hem, a down-filled standing collar, no hood trim and a longer cut in the back for more protection from cold temperatures and the wind. You’ll find a suede tricot-lined chin guard for comfort, a storm flap center front zipper that is secured with snap buttons to keep out those pesky drafts, exterior fleece-lined hand warmer pockets for added warmth and interior drop-in pockets.

Specifications

Thermal Experience Index Lightweight Materials Wool and down

Crofton Vest

Pros Cons Packs well for travel

Available in nine color options

Goes up to size 3XL Not waterproof or windproof

If you are looking for a vest that can help you stay warm and dry throughout all of the elements, look no further than the Crofton Down Vest. Although this piece of apparel isn’t windproof or waterproof, it is water-repellant and wind-resistant, which will give you an edge against rain, snow, sleet and wind. As one of the brand’s newest designs, you can choose from multiple color options including black, blue, carbon, orange, gold, sage, red, silver and navy in sizes XS to 3XL. This vest is made from 100% recycled nylon and filled with 750 fill power responsibly sourced down that is extremely lightweight, making it great for layering.

The most unique part about this vest is that you can pack it with you wherever you go. It packs into itself for ultimate portability while also saving you space in your luggage. This vest is durable but also soft to the touch with its lustrous and multi-functional fabric that is built to last, no matter what. Let’s not forget to mention the Canada Goose lifetime warranty that protects all purchases from defects in materials and workmanship for the lifetime of the product.

Specifications

Thermal Experience Index Lightweight Materials Down and nylon

Lawrence Puffer Vest

Pros Cons Quintessential Canada Goose aesthetic

Easy to wear Only available in two color options

When you look at the Lawrence Puffer Vest, there is no doubt that it is from Canada Goose. This vest looks similar to the brand’s popular puffer jackets, just without the sleeves! You can pick from only two color options, black and navy in sizes XS to 3XL. No matter the season, this vest can be worn all year long with its durable shell and quilted body. It is an all-season layering essential that is made from Recycled EnduraLuxe, a water-repellant fabric that offers a soft to the touch finish. This vest will offer any guy a slim and structured fit with a down-filled collar to block out harsh winds, a longer back hem for added protection and a two-way front zipper for added range of motion and venting.

This vest will hit around your hip and features a reflective double stripe grab strap on the back, two exterior pockets, one interior pocket and a suede tricot chin-guard that adds softness and comfort when it is zipped up all the way. This vest is made from 100% recycled nylon and is filled with 750 fill power responsibly sourced down, 90% down and 10% feathers. It offers a lightly textured puffer look that is not only durable, but also lightweight.

Specifications

Thermal Experience Index Lightweight Materials Down and nylon

Mercy Vest Kind Fleece

Pros Cons Breathable and soft

Made of sustainable fleece No down material

Only two color options available

If puffer coats are or aren’t your thing, don’t worry, Canada Goose also makes the Mersey Vest Kind Fleece. Kind Fleece is the brand’s next generation of fleece which is made primarily of recycled wool and bio-based fibers that go along with the Canada Goose continued mission of sustainability. This soft and breathable fabric is crafted from 62% recycled wool, 18% wood-based TENCEL Lyocell, 13% partially bio-based Sorona Polymer and 7% polyamide. Fleece is often petroleum-based so Kind Fleece was created to help the planet in more ways than one.

Available in black or navy colorways, this fleece comes in sizes XS to 2XL and is made with no fur. It offers an extremely simple yet versatile design and features two exterior pockets with hidden snap closures and two interior drop-in pockets. If you are looking for a fleece vest that is classic and luxurious, this is your best option.

Specifications

Thermal Experience Index N/A Materials Sustainable fleece

Freestyle Crew Vest

Pros Cons Available up to size 3XL

Filled with down Not water-resistant

As one of Canada Goose’s most popular vest designs, the Freestyle Crew Vest is the perfect addition to any guy’s wardrobe. Pick from color options including green, red, blue, navy, white, graphite and black in sizes 2XS to 3XL. If you are all about layering, this vest was made just for you. It will provide you with a well-insulated layer and is filled with 625 fill power responsibly sourced down, 80% down and 20% feathers. It is also composed of 83% polyester and 17% cotton without any fur material.

This vest also features Arctic Tech, the brand’s iconic and heritage textile that was created to protect you in the most extreme an cold climates possible. Since this fabric contains the natural fibre of cotton, it will develop a patina and build character over time which means it will last forever. It also offers a durable and water-repellant finish that is dry to the touch and meant to protect you through any and all of your outdoors escapades.

Specifications

Thermal Experience Index Lightweight Materials Down, cotton and polyester

HyBridge Knit Vest

Pros Cons Stylish option

Ideal for layering New to the Canada Goose family

Only available in two color options

Looking for something different than your typical puffer vest? This HyBridge Knit Vest gives you the best of both worlds with a puffer vest design in the front and a knit material in the back. This springtime staple is the perfect layer of lightweight warmth that can be worn with anything from t-shirts and long sleeve henleys to turtlenecks and cashmere sweaters. Pick from color options including navy and black in sizes XS to 2XL. The brand’s proprietary Thermal Mapping places insulated down-filled panels where you need them the most and a breathable knit material in areas on your body that overheat. It offers a classic disc design that hits at the hip with no trim and a rib-knot collar, armholes and hem for added comfort and shape retention. This vest features two exterior pockets with hidden zipper closures that are lined with soft knit fabric at the knuckle side for even more comfort. What sets this vest apart from other Canada Goose alternatives is that it is crafted with 100% extra fine Merino wool yarn, sourced from Italy, which is a natural performance fiber with unique properties such as moisture management, odor suppression, thermoregulation and UV protection. So this soft vest can be worn in any and all types of weather, depending on the guy. You won’t have to worry about damaging this vest during inclement weather as it is durable, water-repellant and wind-resistant to keep you dry and wick away moisture.

Specifications

Thermal Experience Index N/A Materials Merino wool and nylon

Everett Vest Pastels

Pros Cons Unique color options available

D-ring attachment for gloves Not waterproof or windproof

Style seekers, pay attention because the Everett Vest is what you need for the spring months ahead. One of the brand’s most popular vests, the Everett is available in other color options and prints but the Pastels version is the most fashionable. Pick from colors such as white, rose and gray pastels that will match just about anything already in your wardrobe. It comes in a wide range of sizes starting with 2XS and ending with 2XL. No matter what color you choose, each vest is finished in an all-white trims package that gives this product a special design detail. It offers a classic silhouette with a D-ring to attach gloves and other necessities right onto the vest, which makes it great for traveling or when you are hitting the slopes with your snowboard or skis. This vest is composed of 100% nylon and filled with 750 fill power responsibly sourced down, 90% down and 10% feathers without any fur. Fans of Canada Goose will be familiar with its EnduraLuxe material that is water-resistant, durable and wind-resistant. This material is soft to the touch and high-performing so it will protect you on any outdoor adventure you have planned in the future.

Specifications

Thermal Experience Index Lightweight Materials Down and nylon

The bottom line is that all of these vests from Canada Goose are great options to add to your closet. Whether you are an outdoor adventurer, live in frigid temperatures or simply want to incorporate a luxury vest into your outfit rotation, all of these selections are solid choices. You have your pick of colors, sizes and materials to choose from so make sure you thoroughly read our list for all the details.

How we choose these Canada Goose vests

When it comes to shopping for any product, price, brand, comfort and versatility are four of the most important factors when making any type of purchase. But when it comes to selecting a new vest from Canada Goose there were a few other specifics that we paid close attention to. Will this vest keep you warm in the winter? Does it have a lot of pockets and zippers? What type of material is it made from? What can you wear it with? We took all of these questions into consideration when creating this list to make sure you are able to make the most informed and beneficial decision.

Materials

Since Canada Goose is known for its sustainable materials including their popular down, we wanted to ensure that this assortment of vests included products with different materials. Once you look at this list, it is obvious that a majority of the vests are made from the brand’s coveted down material, but we also made sure to include vests that had other materials within the vests including polyester, fleece and wool (just to name a few). We also went into extreme detail about each of the materials that were mentioned so that you understand the benefits and quality behind each vest and what went into making each one. Plus, Canada Goose is committed to creating a better planet with sustainable materials, which we think is important for all consumers to know and understand.

Thermal Experience Index

Under the specifications table for each product, we listed the Thermal Experience Index (TEI) which was designed to help you find the right Canada Goose product for you. Depending on your body, activities and lifestyle, you might want a TEI with more warmth and coverage or a lightweight and durable vest. Most of the vests on the brand’s website fall under the Lightweight category which means they are meant for active pursuits for temperatures between 23 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit or -5 to 5 degrees Celsius. This means all of these vests are great for layering and participating in cold weather activities, but should definitely be worn with additional layers or jackets.

Features

We wanted to include vest options that offer a wide range of features including pockets, attachments, collars and designs. Each product listed goes into great detail about the features each vest offers. This can be anything from interior and exterior pockets to high collars and the length of each vest. We also made sure to include what type of weather each vest can be worn in by including facts about whether the products are wind-resistant, weather-resistant, durable or lightweight.

Versatility

Whenever you are buying a vest, it is important to understand how to wear it. We wanted to include vest options that offer versatile and easy to wear styling. This means that all of the vests that we chose can be worn in just about every season or occasion. We wanted to inform readers of how to style these products and what types of situations these vests can be worn in. That is why this list includes selections for outdoor adventurers who need an added layer of warmth or style-savvy guys who want a new piece of stylish clothing.

If you prefer to stick with a jacket here are the best Canada Goose jackets for men to help you with your shopping.

