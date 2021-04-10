  1. Fashion & Style

Best Cheap Backpack Deals for April 2021

By
classic backpack

This school year continues to be a mixed-bag. Some students are remote learning only and others have in-person experiences full or part time. Whether classes are in person, remote, or some combination of the two, backpacks are handy to have even just to move books and supplies to different rooms in the same house. If you’re looking for a cheap backpack, you’ll find many choices. The backpack universe includes packs for hiking, biking, commuting, and more. For this overview of the current best cheap backpack deals, we focused mainly on backpacks appropriate to take to school — assuming going to to school becomes a thing for most kids in 2021.

Today’s Best Cheap Backpack Deals
Expires soon

Columbia Men's Backpacks

Up to 25% Off
Turn to Columbia to get a highly functional backpack made to go on or off-trail.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Maxtop Travel Laptop Backpack

18 20
This water-resistant, lightweight Maxtop Travel Laptop Backpack has a USB charging port and holds a 15.6-inch laptop, perfect for both school and travel.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Finelaer Brown Leather Backpack

258 275
This backpack features a spacious main compartment with a flap-over closure, perfect for storing your phone, laptop, and books—a great companion when going on adventures.
Buy Now
Expires soon

SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack

80 100
SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpackholds is designed for 17-inch laptops -- perfect for school, college, work, travel, and commuting.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Under Armour Adult Hustle 4.0 Backpack

45 55
The Under Armour backpack is durable and water-resistant, making it the best backpack for casual strolls, professional trips, and travels.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Oakley Men's Kitchen Sink Backpack

128 225
This versatile Oakley backpack features a padded, protective side-access sleeve for 17-inch laptops and adjustable shoulder straps for maximum comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Mogplof 18.4 Laptop Backpack

63 84
This water-resistant 55-liter Mogplof 18.4 Laptop Backpack has an RFID anti-theft pocket and a USB charging port.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Targus Newport Backpack

36 100
Function and form meet in this backpack with a protective sleeve for a 15-inch laptop and a wireless charging pocket in a water-repellent nylon fabric with premium metallic hardware.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Everest Luggage Basic Backpack

11 26
The Everest Luggage Basic Backpack is a mid-sized backpack with a spacious main compartment and an additional front pocket, perfect for carrying clothes and other essentials.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Kenneth Cole Reaction Travel Business Backpack

107 110
Kenneth Cole Reactions' backpack features a classy, Columbian exterior, a tear-resistant interior to protect your belongings, and a laptop compartment suitable for 16-inch laptops.
Buy at Overstock
Expires soon

DELSEY Paris Chatelet Soft Air Travel Laptop Backpack

151 320
This timeless design of the Delsey backpack includes two compartments and two padded sleeves, making it a versatile choice for casual travelers everywhere.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Eastsport Multi-Purpose Pro Defender Backpack

13 20
This Eastsport backpack is perfect for commutes and as a carry-on for travels because of its variety of pockets that will give you maximum storage for all your essential gears.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack

100 110
This Herschel backpack is perfect for laptops and hiking trips, all thanks to its durable polyester material and drawcord closure.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Wenger Synergy Backpack for 16-inch Laptop

64 80
This Wenger Synergy backpack has a padded laptop compartment for up to 16" machines, an easy-to-access pocket to store essentials, and a pass-through grab handle that fits a wheeled luggage handle.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Campus Backpack

94 115
This polyester-lined backpack from Vera Bradley can hold a 15-inch laptop that's great for campus use.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Targus Ascend Professional Business Laptop Backpack

26 33
Targus Business Laptop Backpack holds up to a 16" laptop and has a separate water bottle compartment, added with padded shoulder straps and back panel for carrying comfort.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for 10% off
Expires soon

Yorepek Men's Backpack

40 60
Large capacity 45-liter Yorepek backpack for men is a TSA-friendly business, college, and high school student backpack. Holds a 17-inch laptop and has a USB charging port.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Wild River Tackle Tek Nomad Lighted Fishing Backpack

180 200
Made for late-night fishing, this fishing backpack comes with an LED lighting system and has pliers and sunglasses holders for convenience.
Buy at Field & Stream
Expires soon

Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Travel Backpack

90 200
This stylish chevron-quilted backpack holds a 15-inch laptop and tablets in a padded pocket. It has dual beverage holders and a trolley strap that can slide over most luggage handles.
Buy at Macy's
Expires soon

Himawari Laptop Travel Backpack

34 40
Himawari's Laptop Travel Backpack can hold a 15-inch laptop. The backpack is made of waterproof canvas and has a USB charging port, perfect for school, work, and travel.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Herschel Nova Backpack

65 70
A classic Herschel backpack that's not too bulky, but spacious enough to carry your essentials. It's lightweight and the shoulder straps are slim.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsonite Modern Utility Laptop Backpack

79 90
The Samsonite Modern Utility Laptop Backpack compartment fits a machine with up to a 15.6" display, has a zippered pocket for cords and chargers, and an air mesh padded back panel for cool comfort.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose A Backpack

Size

Backpack capacity is best determined by the size of the person who will be wearing it, but there are variation based on personal preference and habits. A middle school student who likes to carry their all books to and from school every day will need a larger backpack than a student who rarely brings books home. Student athletes may want a gigantic bag to carry sports clothing and gear, though in that case a second bag is often an option. One factor regarding size is specific to electronics, considered separately just below.

Laptop And Electronics Readiness

Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, and other electronics are expensive. Even though most devices can take moderately rough handling, the best solution when choosing a backpack is to pick one with a padded protected area that fits the device. Most laptops will fit in a sleeve designed for the most common 15.6-inch display size, but a few are larger, so be sure to account for screen size (measured diagonally). Because some students carry more than one device, there are also backpacks with multiple protected sections. Two additional handy electronics-focused features to look for are an opening for a USB charging port and an easily-accessed zippered compartment for adapters, cables, mice, and other small accessories.

Material

Backpacks are constructed of a variety of materials, including nylon, polyester, canvas, cotton fabric, leather, and more. If you’re choosing a backpack for a student, keep in mind the material will need to withstand rough treatment and often be put or stored in areas where they will pick up dirt.

Comfort

Backpacks often have a variety of handles and extra straps, but padded shoulder straps that don’t dig in when the backpack is loaded with books can add a lot to its comfort.

Water Resistance

None of the cheap backpacks below are waterproof, but some are constructed of water-resistant material. If anyone will be wearing or carrying the pack in the rain, at least minimal water resistance is a good thing.

Style

Style is another personal preference consideration, but try not to sacrifice function and comfort just because a student wants a backpack with a particular figure, logo, or stylistic feature.

