The Best Designer Bags Under $500 To Buy on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may be over but that doesn’t mean the deals have gone away also. With discounts still going on across men’s fashion categories such as shoes, jackets, jeans, underwear, and more you can still shop some great holiday gifts for those in your life…or for yourself. Amazon offers a wide variety of bags from trendy waist bags to more functional resources like the bug out bag.

We’ve rounded up some of the best designer bags (from some of our men’s clothing brands) for you to get your hands on now, and if you’re an Amazon Prime member don’t forget to click on free two-day shipping!

Carhartt Legacy Classic Work Backpack

If you’re looking for a great backpack for work, this stylish alternative to a briefcase is the one for you. The Carhartt Legacy is super durable and functional with a built-in padded laptop sleeve and waterproof technology.

Champion Attribute Waistbag

If you’re looking to hop on the mini bag trend, Amazon has you covered there, too! Perfect styling piece for that return of the 90’s look.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

Lightweight travel in style with this Herschel novel duffel bag. Also great for hitting the gym, the synthetic leather is durable and can take a beating without wearing down too much.

Adidas Core Waist Pack Peak 90’s nostalgia, the Adidas waist bag has returned again, this time in a multitude of ways. Making its way into street fashion as a notable accessory among youth, it also serves as a functional essential while on runs.

Tommy Hilfiger Duffle Bag Patriot Colorblock

The easy and versatile duffle bag from all American brand Tommy Hilfiger, perfect for various occasions. With red, white, and blue color blocking hopefully, it will also serve as a reminder to those around you to vote, the convenient two-day shipping will make sure you have it before the country heads to the polling places.

FRYE Men’s Logan Messenger Bag

Genuine leather with a worn look add a hint of texture to the classic messenger bag style.

Cole Haan Men’s Matthews Canvas Toiletry Case

Made with tough canvas for easy wipe-downs and an expandable pocket, the Cole Haan’s dopp kit is the perfect travel companion for all your toiletry needs.

Lacoste Classic Square Backpack

Up your backpack game with Lacoste, the brand that takes a modern approach to the everyday backpack to make sure you remain stylish while functional. With a separate laptop sleeve, this bag is an easy transition from casual to work.

Fossil Men’s Buckner Small Crossbody Messenger Bag

This bag is sure to last you for years to come, and with close attention to detail and quality, this one is a must-have! The price alone is a great reason to add this bag to your cart ASAP!

Daniel’s Premium Italian Leather Briefcase Messenger Bag

Have an interview in a couple of days and want to make a great first impression? Well, Amazon can have this genuine Italian leather briefcase to you in only two days (with Prime membership). A simplistic classic design that will be sure to up your interview look.

