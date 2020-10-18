10 Best Duffle Bags To Buy Now

Every guy needs a quality duffle, plain and simple. It’s one of the most practical, versatile, and potentially stylish packing accessories a fella can own. When used correctly, it can transform a casual everyday look into a downright fashionable one. Not only that, the soft-sided design allows you to cram in more clothing and sundries than you’d otherwise be able to with a hard-shelled case. So, go ahead: Smash that bag into the overhead compartment or the hatch of your SUV — it’ll be fine.

Looking for a new duffle? Throw out the old high school gym bag and get ready for a serious upgrade. If you’re unsure where to start, we’ve got you covered with some of our favorites below.

Dakine Cyclone Hydroseal Duffle



If your adventures tend to involve watersports, waterfalls, or lots of unexpected rain, the Dakine Hydroseal Duffel is a worthy companion. The surf-inspired travel bag features a lightweight bomber design with a welded construction and waterproof zippers to keep water, dirt, dust, and sand at bay. The 60 liters of interior space is ample for all but the longest adventures. Plus, it wears like a backpack or over the shoulder — your call.

Korchmar Twain Waxed Canvas Weekender

At the other end of the spectrum is Korchmar’s Twain Waxed Canvas Weekender. The canvas shell is accented with full-grain American leather trim and antiqued solid brass hardware for a handsome, vintage look. The generously sized interior is complemented by interior zippered pockets to wrangle cables, small electronics, and other personal effects. Every Korchmar bag is handcrafted in the company’s own USA-based factories. For a little added flair, customize yours with a monogram patch on the exterior.

Gregory Supply Duffel 90

The new Supply Duffel is a rugged, adventure-ready bag designed to go just about anywhere. It’s Gregory’s strongest, most reliable duffel ever, featuring a Kevlar bottom that’s five times stronger than steel by weight and 38 times more abrasion-resistant. The oversized T-Grip zipper pull and lockable YKK zipper add to the bag’s durability and security. Plus, with the removable strap, it can be carried comfortably over-the-shoulder or across the body. It also packs down incredibly small — about the size of a folded-up sweater — when you don’t need it.

Thule Chasm Carry On

Thule’s new Chasm Carry On combines all the best features of a duffel bag and a traditional travel carry-on, even though it’s technically neither. The soft-sided construction means it’s as flexible, stuffable, and versatile as a duffel, while the rigid frame, telescoping handle, and oversized wheels mean you never need to lug it from A to B. A water-resistant tarpaulin fabric shell means it’s designed to take a beating. The wide-opening top reveals a spacious, 40-liter interior with a separate mesh pocket for stowing shoes or dirty clothes in transit.

Peak Design Travel Duffelpack

We love Peak Design for its catalog of ingeniously designed messenger and travel bags. The brand’s Travel Duffelpack is no different. The flagship model packs down to a tight, 45-liter capacity but expands to a maximum of 65L on the fly. A waterproof zipper and ultra-long zip path on the main opening allow easy access to the bag’s interior. Plus, the pack carries easily as either a traditional duffel or a backpack with ergonomic, padded shoulder and waist straps.

United by Blue Carry-On Duffle

With an impressive 55L volume, the Carry-On Duffle from United by Blue is ideal for the guy who never wants to overpack but always does anyway. Its huge space is complemented by a variety of exterior pockets as well as a crossbody strap, which makes maneuvering through TSA a breeze. Another big plus is that the bag’s shell is built entirely of recycled polyester and nylon.

Kammok Burro Duffel

For extended — especially car camping or overlanding — trips, Kammok’s Burro Duffel is all business. The Adamas waterproof, abrasion-resistant fabric and highly water-resistant YKK AquaGuard zippers mean it’s ready to go anywhere you are. The design features stowable backpack straps and a removable back pad that provides added support when carrying and doubles as a laptop sleeve or waterproof camp seat.

Baboon Go-Bag

Looking to liven up your bag collection? The Go-Bag from Baboon is sure to grab the attention of total strangers. Available in a variety of vibrant colors and patterns, this duffle is perfect for the guy who wants to stand out in the crowd. Its roomy interior ensures that he’ll always have everything he needs right there with him. Bonus points for its multiple pockets and ergonomic shoulder strap.

Everlane Twill Weekender

For low-key trips where kayaking and jungle hikes aren’t on the itinerary, Everlane’s Twill Weekender is a great, affordable duffel option. Minimalists will appreciate its clean, stylish design. Available in a wide array of different twill/leather combinations, this weekender is water-resistant, outfitted with a large interior, and designed to fit inside any overhead bin.

State Franklin Duffle

For something a little more casual, consider the Franklin duffle from State Bags. While still an attractive option, this bad boy is well-suited for a quick trip to the gym or a casual stay over at a pal’s place. A separate ventilated shoe pocket and sizeable main compartment make this a practical choice for guys with a bit more than your run-of-the-mill everyday essentials.

