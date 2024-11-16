Are you raveling with suits? Avoid wrinkles with one of the best garment bags

Traveling with suits or other delicate clothing items can be a challenge, especially if you want to keep them looking fresh and wrinkle-free. That’s where garment bags come in. Whether you’re jetting off for a business trip, attending a destination wedding, or just want to keep your outfits pristine, a good garment bag is a must-have travel accessory. But with so many options on the market, how do you know which garment bag is the one for you?

Why use a garment bag?

Before discussing our choices for the top garment bags for travel, let’s discuss why you might need one. Garment bags are specially designed to transport clothing items that are prone to wrinkles or damage when packed in a regular suitcase. They are particularly useful for business travelers or anyone attending special events where looking polished is key.

Here’s what they offer you:

Protection against wrinkles: Garment bags keep your clothes neatly hung or folded, helping to prevent the creases and wrinkles that can happen when clothes are stuffed into a suitcase.

Organized packing: Garment bags provide compartments for your shoes, accessories, and even smaller toiletries, making it easier to pack everything in one place.

Easy carrying and transportation: Many garment bags are designed with travel in mind, featuring wheels, shoulder straps, and handles for easy maneuverability through airports, hotels, and more.

With these benefits in mind, let’s take a look at some of our choices for the best garment bags for travel.

The top garment bags

1. Briggs & Riley Carry-On Garment Bag

If you’re looking for a top-tier garment bag that offers both style and functionality, this Briggs & Riley garment bag is hard to beat. This premium garment bag is made from durable ballistic nylon, which means it can withstand the wear and tear of frequent travel. Its flat packing section gives you lots of space for suits and other items and ensures your items remain wrinkle-free.

Key features:

Two detachable corner pouches

TSA-approved combination cable lock

Durable ballistic nylon exterior

This option is perfect for business travelers or anyone looking to invest in a high-quality garment bag that will last for years.

2. Travelpro Platinum Elite Garment Bag

The Travelpro Platinum Elite bag is another excellent option for travelers who need a reliable garment bag. This foldable garment bag is made with stain-resistant, high-density nylon fabric and features leather accents for a touch of sophistication. It’s equipped with two high-performance ball-bearing wheels, making it easy to transport, and its interior space can hold suits, ties, belts, and other accessories.

Key features:

Fold-out extension panel and padded roll bar

Two high-performance ball-bearing wheels

Genuine leather carry handle

With its blend of style and practicality, this option is a solid choice for those who want a versatile business and leisure travel garment bag.

3. ZEGUR Carry-On Garment Bag

If you’re looking for a basic option that doesn’t skimp on quality, the ZEGUR Carry-On Garment Bag is worth considering. It’s designed with durability and convenience in mind, featuring a waterproof exterior and an adjustable detachable shoulder strap. The bag also includes several interior pockets to keep your shoes, ties, and other accessories organized.

Key features:

Interior dual buckle holds garments in place

Water-resistant material protects against spills and rain

Compact size fits most carry-on regulations

This garment bag is perfect for occasional travelers who want a simple, effective solution.

4. Modoker Convertible Suit Garment Bag

For those who want a little extra versatility, the Modoker Convertible Suit Garment Bag combines the best of both worlds – a garment bag and a duffel bag. This bag can be used as a standard garment bag to keep your clothes wrinkle-free, and when zipped up, it transforms into a duffel bag. The Modoker is made from high-quality polyester, making it lightweight and easy to handle.

Key features:

Converts from a garment bag to a duffel bag

Multiple pockets for organized packing

Lightweight and easy to carry

This garment bag is ideal for travelers who need a multi-functional bag that can adapt to different packing needs.

5. SwissGear Wheeled Garment Bag

The SwissGear Wheeled Garment Bag features in-line wheels and a retractable handle, allowing you to easily navigate through airports and hotels without breaking a sweat. Its spacious interior can accommodate multiple suits, making it perfect for extended trips or multi-day events.

Key features:

In-line wheels and retractable handle for easy transport

Large capacity for multiple garments

Interior straps and hooks to secure clothing

This option is great for travelers who want the convenience of a rolling suitcase with the protection of a garment bag.