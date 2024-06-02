 Skip to main content
This might be the coolest business class suite we’ve ever seen

You could travel in comfort in this business class suite

By
MAYA suite screen view
Collins Aerospace and Panasonic Avionics

Air travel is vital to the modern explorer. Without it, traveling far and wide would take days instead of hours, turning a fun getaway into an arduous journey. Today, you can dream up almost any trip and be there within a reasonable time. 

But when you reserve a ticket, there’s always a decision to make — economy, business or first class? How much extra are you willing to spend for more legroom, better food, and improved service? Does lounge access before your flight, priority boarding, or better in-flight entertainment matter to you? 

And, of course, the difference between economy and business or first class can be a little different, depending on whether you’re taking a short 40-minute domestic flight or a long-haul international trip halfway across the world. But just how different can those seats look? Meet MAYA, the next-generation business class seat by Collins Aerospace and Panasonic Avionics Corporation. Offering a space reminiscent of a mini-movie theater, it immerses travelers in an ambient, high-tech environment. Let’s take a closer look.

MAYA: A private hideaway in the sky

MAYA Suite side view
Collins Aerospace and Panasonic Avionics

On today’s airplane seats, you can try and get work done, try and get some rest, and try to be at peace. But it isn’t easy. Close quarters and limited technology leave you squeezed and distracted, surviving instead of thriving. The MAYA business class suite changes that.

Looking more like a private movie theater than an open-air seat, MAYA immerses you in tech and comfort, enhancing productivity and helping you recharge. Here’s what it includes:

The suite is a closed-off cabin with a sliding door. Upon entering, a plush seat greets you, surrounded by the latest technology and a sleek design. In front, an Astrova Curve ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition 45-inch OLED display with headphone-less audio envelops you with a cinema-like view. An ADAPT controller automatically syncs with devices so passengers can customize the environment. Additionally, it supports accommodations for passengers with varying mobility, sensory, cognitive, and language abilities.

But all that tech is also sustainable. MAYA uses reusable, recycled and plant-based materials and STARLight composite structures, which help reduce waste and improve product circularity. Beyond that, the suite’s design supports mid-cycle refreshes and modularity, which eases disassembly and improves traceability within recycling streams. 

When can you fly in the MAYA suite?

MAYA suite seating and screen
Collins Aerospace and Panasonic Avionics

The MAYA was on display at the Hamburg Aircraft Interiors Exhibition from May 28-30. Its introduction will depend on airline interest, but given Collins Aerospace’s and Panasonic’s size and expertise, it could roll out sooner rather than later. That would make every flight like a trip to the movies.

Whether you want to work or relax, this forward-thinking concept offers comfort and tech well beyond current options. Let’s hope airlines show interest in MAYA, and air travel becomes a more tech-centered, peaceful experience. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
