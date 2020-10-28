The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Owning the best, most stylish luggage doesn’t have to mean spending north of $800 for a swanky, brand-name bag. Budget-conscious travelers can find great deals on handsome, durable suitcases and carry-ons for less than $100. If you’re particularly savvy, however, you can shop tremendous deals on rollaboards and other men’s luggage pieces for under $50. Here are a few of our favorite recent Amazon finds.

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set



Rockland Fashion gets back to basics with this straightforward, two-piece luggage set. It’s nothing fancy, but less than $40 for matching pieces is a heck of a deal.

U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Expandable Carry-On Luggage Set

The U.S. Traveler brand has long focused on affordable, no-nonsense luggage pieces. Its Rio Rugged line is no exception. If color isn’t important to you, the best deal can be found with the Royal Blue colorway which stickers for under $28.

Simple Houseware Heavy-Duty Garment Bag

For minimalist travelers who value function over fashion, a garment bag is the ideal way to travel light. This heavy-duty garment bag is large enough to pack a quick change of clothes. Pair it with a duffel bag strap, and you’ll hardly need to pack anything else for an overnighter.

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

For durable, affordable luggage, Samsonite is hard to beat. The iconic travel brand’s Centric 2 Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On can be had for just over $50, as long as you like the True Navy colorway.

Bags for Less Clear Vinyl Shoulder Tote Bag

For the ultimate in TSA-friendly carry-on luggage, opt for a clear vinyl shoulder bag. This solution from Bags for Less is large enough to hold everything you need for most flights — for under $9.

Travelers Club 20” Chicago Expandable Spinner

This hard-sided expandable spinner from Travelers Club looks more expensive than its sub-$50 price tag lets on. For the best deal, opt for the Cobalt Blue version, available for around $36.

AmazonBasics Underseat Rolling Carry-On

For affordable basics, Amazon’s own AmazonBasics brand almost always delivers. This underseat rolling carry-on is no exception, featuring an ultra-portable, 14-inch design that’s ready to roll on your next long weekend away.

TPRC 15″ Smart Under-Seat Carry-On Luggage

For a gadget-friendly alternative to Amazon’s underseat carry-on, this solution from TPRC is slightly larger to accommodate a laptop and additional tech. Plus, the side USB port allows you to charge your portable electronics easily on the go.

AmazonBasics Premium Hanging Garment Bag

Another solid option from Amazon, this premium hanging garment bag is large enough to carry almost all of your clothes for a long weekend away. It holds up to three suits with additional space for shoes, belts, and toiletries — all for under $40.

Travelers Club 36″ 3-Wheel Rolling Duffle Bag

For the ultimate in versatile luggage, it’s hard to beat a duffel bag. Travelers Club adds even more functionality to this luggage classic with a three-wheel rolling design to take the weight off your shoulders (literally) during those long layovers.

Leather Carry-On Garment Duffel

This stylish carry-on blends the versatility of a duffel bag with the practicality of a garment bag, then wraps the whole affair in a handsome leather shell.

Yotako Clear PVC Suitcase Cover Protectors

Of course, if you do opt to splurge on designer luggage, you don’t want to see it battered and bruised after your first vacation. These clear PVC sleeves protect your wheeled luggage and its contents with a high-quality plastic that repels scratches, dings, and liquids.

Modoker Convertible Garment Bag

For a streamlined, versatile luggage option, this convertible garment bag from Modoker delivers. The cylindrical gray tube is sleek and contemporary with enough room for short weekend jaunts.

