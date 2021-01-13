The Best Wool Sweaters for Men in 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We recently revealed the best sweaters for men, but if you’re looking for extra warmth, we got you covered with the best wool sweaters for men. A wool sweater will be the warmest essentials in your wardrobe this season. As temperatures continue to plummet and the layers continue to add up, we look to some of the warmer options fabrics to hold in your body heat.

Whether you’re looking for yourself or a loved one — the perfect wool sweater will last you through many chilly seasons. Wool varies from other fabrics and is known to be one of the warmest next to cashmere. Some of our favorite clothing brands and fashion retailers offer quality wool sweaters.

From cable knit classics to abstract patterns, we rounded up some of the best wool sweaters for men at every style to help you find the best option for you — and at a great price too.

COS Brushed wool crewneck sweater

This sweater crafted from ethically sourced wool and alpaca is an obvious go-to for your winter wardrobe. The thick insulated sweater will be a timeless piece in your wardrobe for quite a few seasons.

Brooks Brothers Cable-Knit Wool Sweater

Timeless sophisticated look at an affordable price point — these are the little shopping joys we enjoy.

Rowing Blazers x Gyles & George “I’M A LUXURY” Sweater

Famously worn by Princess Diana, this exclusive wool sweater is back on the market for pre-order to have you live out your royal dream.

L.L. Bean Men’s Bean’s Classic Ragg Wool Sweater

A great layering piece, this sweater pairs well with a button-up underneath and trench coat on top.

STEFAN COOKE SSENSE Exclusive Black Wool Slashed Sweater

This exclusive sweater from Stefan Cooke will be sure to make a statement with cutout patterns throughout. The piece is definitely one of the best wool sweaters for men for special occasions.

Topman Bouclé Crewneck Sweater

You don’t have to break the bank for a chic bouclé sweater — this ultra-soft sweater will keep you warm and your bank account happy.

NN07 Brady 6417 Wool Blend Sweater

This neutral abstract pattern is perfect for those looking to achieve a minimal look. Pair it with you favorite pair of dark jeans, and you’re good to go.

Club Monaco Unisex Bouclé Crew Sweater

If you’re looking for the best wool sweater for men that reaches peak coziness and add a bit of texture to your wardrobe, look no further. We love that this sweater looks good with just about any outfit.

Uniqlo Premium Lambswool Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater

Uniqlo continues to amaze us with a quality product at a super affordable price point. Offered in a wide array of colors, there’s no reason to not stock your closet with these.

Editors' Recommendations