Best Cheap Suitcase Deals for February 2021

Are you shopping for best cheap suitcase deals? As options for travel begin to open up in the U.S. and the world, you may be looking for a replacement for an older, worn-0ut bag or to level-up from your current suitcase to a new style, size, or brand. Whether you’re looking for the best carry-on luggage or larger checked baggage suitcases for long-term travel, we scoured online retailers to find the best suitcase deals for all types of travel.
Today Best Cheap Suitcase Deals
eBags Fortis Pro 22 Inch USB Carry-On Spinner$130
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set$75
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port$80
Dakine 110L Split-Level Luggage Bag$165
Osprey Porter 65 Travel Backpack$136
Samsonite Leverage LTE Spinner Luggage$160
Nautica Oceanview 5-Piece Luggage Set$170
Samsonite Pivot Carry-On Spinner$115
Lipault Original Plume 21-Inch Softside Carry-On Spinner$170
Bric’s B|Y Ulisse 28-inch Expandable Spinner$179
Travelpro Walkabout 4 25-inch Softside Check-In Spinner$144
Samsonite Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag$67
eBags Fortis Pro 22-Inch USB Carry-On Spinner$130
American Tourister Lynnwood 1-Inch Underseat Spinner Carry-On$40
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Compact Carry-On Bag$94
Samsonite S'Cure 30-Inch Luggage$200
Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-Inch Luggage$271
Swiss Gear 1900 Travel Laptop Backpack$75
Pelican Air 1535 Carry-On Case$310
Rockland Journey 4-Piece Luggage Set$96
Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-Piece Luggage Set$121
Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage$41
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright 3-Piece Luggage Set$77
Mojo Licensing Emoji Kids 18-Inch Carry-On Luggage$80
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus & Packing Cube Quad$300
Rockland Berlin 3-Piece Luggage Set$127
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage, Black, 2-Piece Set$530
Kenneth Cole Reaction Show Dual Compartment Flapover$150
How to Choose a Suitcase
Deals are great, we love ’em, but when you’re looking for a suitcase to last for years if not decades, price isn’t the only consideration. We’ve summarized the major factors for choosing the right suitcase below. When you pin down these factors, then you’ll have a much better chance of also finding the best cheap suitcase deals that meet your needs.
- Travel Type – Do you usually travel by plane, car, train, or bus? Is your primary need a small under-seat personal-items bag, an airlines-compliant carry-on, or a sturdy and capacious suitcase for checked baggage? Durability to withstand the rigors of travel including rough handling by baggage personnel is super-important. If you’re going to travel by plane, your suitcase’s dimensions and packed weight have to meet strictly enforced airline restrictions. Your great suitcase deal can wind up costing a lot more after purchase if it exceeds carry-on size requirements by an inch or two. Most domestic flights limit carry-ons to 22-inches high x 14-inches wide x 9-inches deep, so the best plan for a carry on is to stay at or under those dimensions. Checked bags have a weight limit, which is often but not always 45 pounds per bag. Bus or train trips aren’t usually as tough on your suitcase as airline travel, but you still want a suitcase that can take a lot of pushing, shoving, squeezing, and dropping. If you travel by car, the only major considerations are if the suitcase will fit and if you can lift it.
- Style – Suitcase style includes but isn’t restricted to color, material, and design. If you’ll be wheeling your suitcase in airport terminals, city streets, and hotels, wheelability makes big difference. How easy is it to push or pull the suitcase and change direction? Also, how long will the wheels hold up to continuous use, banging against street curbs, and potentially moving through water, snow, sand, and mud? Style matters inside your suitcase as well. Do you want multiple compartments to separate and protect different articles of clothing and personal products or do you prefer a huge open space?
- Size – It’s just as possible to buy a suitcase that is too big as one that is too small. Many of the best cheap suitcase deals have similar prices for all suitcase sizes. If you choose the largest size to get the most for your dollar, you could end up losing money when your bag is too large to be a carry-on. If you travel frequently and approximately half of your trips are for just a day or two and the other half are multiweek tours, your best bet would be to buy two suitcases, one small and one large. Otherwise half the time you’d have the wrong size.
- Price – As we searched for cheap suitcases, we found excellent suitcase deals priced from $30 to more than $500. Your budget has to be your first consideration, but also don’t assume that the higher priced suitcases are more durable or better constructed than midrange or even low-cost suitcases. Suitcase prices certainly can reflect quality, but some may be priced higher because of style, fashion, or brand name.
