Best Cheap Suitcase Deals for February 2021

Are you shopping for best cheap suitcase deals? As options for travel begin to open up in the U.S. and the world, you may be looking for a replacement for an older, worn-0ut bag or to level-up from your current suitcase to a new style, size, or brand. Whether you’re looking for the best carry-on luggage or larger checked baggage suitcases for long-term travel, we scoured online retailers to find the best suitcase deals for all types of travel.

eBags Fortis Pro 22 Inch USB Carry-On Spinner

$130 $250
Featuring a built-in external USB port with interior portable battery pocket, interior compression strap with built-in packing cubes, interior removable divider, and includes a removable laundry bag.
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set

$75 $240
This set includes a 20" carry-on upright, a 28" upright and a 22" duffel in leopard print.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port

$80 $145
The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner is a great bet for business travellers on the go. Apart from the bare essentials, its main compartment also has a provision for a laptop and other small items.
Dakine 110L Split-Level Luggage Bag

$165 $210
The Dakine split-level luggage bag is designed with a collapsible brace at the base to provide a solid foundation. It also comes with a plethora of neat sockets, pockets, and compartments.
Osprey Porter 65 Travel Backpack

$136 $160
Featuring a zip away shoulder harness and hip belt, zippered top pocket, large panel zippered access to main compartment and front panel padded organization pocket both with lockable zippers.
Paravel

Save 20% on orders $100+
Paravel is a nice brand to look into if you're in the market for quality, durable, and stylish luggage.
Samsonite Leverage LTE Spinner Luggage

$160 $560
Anyone looking for a softside carry-on and checked luggage will be happy with the Samsonite Leverage. It has cross straps to secure your belongings and spinner wheels to move with ease.
Nautica Oceanview 5-Piece Luggage Set

$170 $500
Traveling has never been so easy with Nautica's 5-piece luggage set, designed to cater to all your packing needs with its mesh pockets, adjustable straps, and roomy interior.
Samsonite Pivot Carry-On Spinner

$115 $230
Durable and stylish, this Samsonite carry-on is a great companion during your travels. The shell is lightweight yet sturdy, plus there are smooth-swerving wheels for convenient mobility.
Lipault Original Plume 21-Inch Softside Carry-On Spinner

$170 $245
Make sharp and fast turns with Lipault's durable carry-on spinner thanks to its functional, easy-move four-wheel system.
Bric’s B|Y Ulisse 28-inch Expandable Spinner

$179 $358
You can get this great hard-sided expandable spinner by Bric's from Bloomingdale's. It's a great carry on at 18 inches by 28 inches, with room for expansion.
Travelpro Walkabout 4 25-inch Softside Check-In Spinner

$144 $360
Pilots and flight attendants pre-boarding carrying Travelpro bags, is all the endorsement we need. Take advantage of this closeout deal on a soft-sided expandable carry-on, perfect for a long weekend.
Samsonite Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag

$67 $80
This 28" duffel has external grab handles, end pockets for shoes and wet items, corner protectors, a large main opening, and bumper runners on the bottom.
American Tourister Lynnwood 1-Inch Underseat Spinner Carry-On

$40 $170
This carry-on bag has a bail style top carry handle, front flap pocket, smooth rolling spinner wheels and fits in most airline overhead compartments and under the seats.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Compact Carry-On Bag

$94 $130
The Travelpro Maxlite 5 is a hybrid carry-on that can double as a luggage bag, designed to fit under your seat while storing all your valuables, including a laptop sleeve and toiletries organizer.
Samsonite S'Cure 30-Inch Luggage

$200 $270
With four wheels, an immense amount of space, and a TSA lock, the 30-inch Samsonite S'Cure can safely store a wardrobe's worth of clothes for those prolonged trips.
Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-Inch Luggage

$271 $370
Neither too big nor too small, the 25-inch Travelpro Platinum Elite luggage can expand to provide an additional two inches, with damage-resistant fabric, and an innovative storage system for clothing.
Swiss Gear 1900 Travel Laptop Backpack

$75 $100
This 15" travel backpack has a padded laptop sleeve, padded shoulder straps, an add-a-bag strap, and organizer pocket.
Pelican Air 1535 Carry-On Case

$310 $333
Boasting a crush- and water-proof hardcase exterior, the Pelican Air 1535 travel case is perfect for storing all your essentials during off-road expeditions. It also has several pockets for storage.
Rockland Journey 4-Piece Luggage Set

$96 $102
The Rockland Journey 4-piece set is designed to last, with each bag being expandable for greater storage capacity. Be ready with every luggage size you would ever need already on-hand.
Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-Piece Luggage Set

$121 $150
This two-piece set from Kenneth Cole includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch luggage, capable of expanding to provide more space with smooth multidirectional wheels for easy traveling.
Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage

$41 $48
This kid's carry-on features multiple pockets and plenty of space to pack and has wheels for easy traveling.
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright 3-Piece Luggage Set

$77 $120
This 3 piece set features a boarding bag and two upright suitcases.
Mojo Licensing Emoji Kids 18-Inch Carry-On Luggage

$80 $320
Kids will love packing their own stuff in this carry-on with telescoping handle, inline wheels, cross straps, and dual compartments. Stickers included.
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus & Packing Cube Quad

$300 $340
This set will make your packing game more sleek and organized. The packing cubes have a transparent view for a quick peek of what's inside and are designed to fit perfectly into the carry-on luggage.
Rockland Berlin 3-Piece Luggage Set

$127 $480
With 20-, 24-, and 28-inch spinner bags, the three-piece Rockland Berlin luggage set is great for vacations that demand a bare minimum amount of clothes, keeping them safe with its hardside exterior.
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage, Black, 2-Piece Set

$530 $740
Samsonite makes some of the most durable and spacious luggage. Perfect for couples who travel together.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Show Dual Compartment Flapover

$150 $230
Cut out from premium leather, this flapover from Kenneth Cole is not only tear-resistant but also designed to suit a business savvy look which makes it ideal for laptops and portfolios.
Monos Luggage Sale

Up To 25% Off

The quality carry-on or checked luggage can be all the difference from turning an already-stressful travel experience into a smooth journey.
How to Choose a Suitcase

Deals are great, we love ’em, but when you’re looking for a suitcase to last for years if not decades, price isn’t the only consideration. We’ve summarized the major factors for choosing the right suitcase below. When you pin down these factors, then you’ll have a much better chance of also finding the best cheap suitcase deals that meet your needs.

  • Travel Type – Do you usually travel by plane, car, train, or bus? Is your primary need a small under-seat personal-items bag, an airlines-compliant carry-on, or a sturdy and capacious suitcase for checked baggage? Durability to withstand the rigors of travel including rough handling by baggage personnel is super-important. If you’re going to travel by plane, your suitcase’s dimensions and packed weight have to meet strictly enforced airline restrictions. Your great suitcase deal can wind up costing a lot more after purchase if it exceeds carry-on size requirements by an inch or two. Most domestic flights limit carry-ons to 22-inches high x 14-inches wide x 9-inches deep, so the best plan for a carry on is to stay at or under those dimensions. Checked bags have a weight limit, which is often but not always 45 pounds per bag. Bus or train trips aren’t usually as tough on your suitcase as airline travel, but you still want a suitcase that can take a lot of pushing, shoving, squeezing, and dropping. If you travel by car, the only major considerations are if the suitcase will fit and if you can lift it.
  • Style – Suitcase style includes but isn’t restricted to color, material, and design. If you’ll be wheeling your suitcase in airport terminals, city streets, and hotels, wheelability makes big difference. How easy is it to push or pull the suitcase and change direction? Also, how long will the wheels hold up to continuous use, banging against street curbs, and potentially moving through water, snow, sand, and mud? Style matters inside your suitcase as well. Do you want multiple compartments to separate and protect different articles of clothing and personal products or do you prefer a huge open space?
  • Size – It’s just as possible to buy a suitcase that is too big as one that is too small. Many of the best cheap suitcase deals have similar prices for all suitcase sizes. If you choose the largest size to get the most for your dollar, you could end up losing money when your bag is too large to be a carry-on. If you travel frequently and approximately half of your trips are for just a day or two and the other half are multiweek tours, your best bet would be to buy two suitcases, one small and one large. Otherwise half the time you’d have the wrong size.
  • Price – As we searched for cheap suitcases, we found excellent suitcase deals priced from $30 to more than $500. Your budget has to be your first consideration, but also don’t assume that the higher priced suitcases are more durable or better constructed than midrange or even low-cost suitcases. Suitcase prices certainly can reflect quality, but some may be priced higher because of style, fashion, or brand name.

The 10 Best Podcasts for Long Road Trips