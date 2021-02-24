Best Cheap Luggage Deals for February 2021

If you’re shopping for cheap luggage, this is the right place. If you’re looking for the best luggage for men, we lined up the best luggage deals available online. The best cheap luggage to meet your needs depends on several factors, which we explore below.
Today Best Cheap Luggage Deals
Monos Luggage Sale
Up To 25% Off
The quality carry-on or checked luggage can be all the difference from turning an already-stressful travel experience into a smooth journey.
Paravel
Save 20% on orders $100+
Paravel is a nice brand to look into if you're in the market for quality, durable, and stylish luggage.
Mojo Licensing Emoji Kids 18-Inch Carry-On Luggage$80
Kids will love packing their own stuff in this carry-on with telescoping handle, inline wheels, cross straps, and dual compartments. Stickers included.
Samsonite Leverage LTE Spinner Luggage$160
Anyone looking for a softside carry-on and checked luggage will be happy with the Samsonite Leverage. It has cross straps to secure your belongings and spinner wheels to move with ease.
Bric’s B|Y Ulisse 28-inch Expandable Spinner$179
You can get this great hard-sided expandable spinner by Bric's from Bloomingdale's. It's a great carry on at 18 inches by 28 inches, with room for expansion.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Compact Carry-On Bag$94
The Travelpro Maxlite 5 is a hybrid carry-on that can double as a luggage bag, designed to fit under your seat while storing all your valuables, including a laptop sleeve and toiletries organizer.
Samsonite S'Cure 30-Inch Luggage$200
With four wheels, an immense amount of space, and a TSA lock, the 30-inch Samsonite S'Cure can safely store a wardrobe's worth of clothes for those prolonged trips.
Dakine 110L Split-Level Luggage Bag$165
The Dakine split-level luggage bag is designed with a collapsible brace at the base to provide a solid foundation. It also comes with a plethora of neat sockets, pockets, and compartments.
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright 3-Piece Luggage Set$77
This 3 piece set features a boarding bag and two upright suitcases.
Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-Piece Luggage Set$121
This two-piece set from Kenneth Cole includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch luggage, capable of expanding to provide more space with smooth multidirectional wheels for easy traveling.
Samsonite Pivot Carry-On Spinner$115
Durable and stylish, this Samsonite carry-on is a great companion during your travels. The shell is lightweight yet sturdy, plus there are smooth-swerving wheels for convenient mobility.
Rockland Berlin 3-Piece Luggage Set$127
With 20-, 24-, and 28-inch spinner bags, the three-piece Rockland Berlin luggage set is great for vacations that demand a bare minimum amount of clothes, keeping them safe with its hardside exterior.
Rockland Journey 4-Piece Luggage Set$96
The Rockland Journey 4-piece set is designed to last, with each bag being expandable for greater storage capacity. Be ready with every luggage size you would ever need already on-hand.
American Tourister Lynnwood 1-Inch Underseat Spinner Carry-On$40
This carry-on bag has a bail style top carry handle, front flap pocket, smooth rolling spinner wheels and fits in most airline overhead compartments and under the seats.
Osprey Porter 65 Travel Backpack$136
Featuring a zip away shoulder harness and hip belt, zippered top pocket, large panel zippered access to main compartment and front panel padded organization pocket both with lockable zippers.
Samsonite Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag$67
This 28" duffel has external grab handles, end pockets for shoes and wet items, corner protectors, a large main opening, and bumper runners on the bottom.
eBags Fortis Pro 22 Inch USB Carry-On Spinner$130
Featuring a built-in external USB port with interior portable battery pocket, interior compression strap with built-in packing cubes, interior removable divider, and includes a removable laundry bag.
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus & Packing Cube Quad$300
This set will make your packing game more sleek and organized. The packing cubes have a transparent view for a quick peek of what's inside and are designed to fit perfectly into the carry-on luggage.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port$80
The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner is a great bet for business travellers on the go. Apart from the bare essentials, its main compartment also has a provision for a laptop and other small items.
Travelpro Walkabout 4 25-inch Softside Check-In Spinner$144
Pilots and flight attendants pre-boarding carrying Travelpro bags, is all the endorsement we need. Take advantage of this closeout deal on a soft-sided expandable carry-on, perfect for a long weekend.
Nautica Oceanview 5-Piece Luggage Set$170
Traveling has never been so easy with Nautica's 5-piece luggage set, designed to cater to all your packing needs with its mesh pockets, adjustable straps, and roomy interior.
Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-Inch Luggage$271
Neither too big nor too small, the 25-inch Travelpro Platinum Elite luggage can expand to provide an additional two inches, with damage-resistant fabric, and an innovative storage system for clothing.
eBags Fortis Pro 22-Inch USB Carry-On Spinner$130
This suitcase has a cord connection and dedicated battery pocket on the inside of the bag while the USB port is located on the outside of the bag, giving you access to your phone while charging.
Lipault Original Plume 21-Inch Softside Carry-On Spinner$170
Make sharp and fast turns with Lipault's durable carry-on spinner thanks to its functional, easy-move four-wheel system.
Pelican Air 1535 Carry-On Case$310
Boasting a crush- and water-proof hardcase exterior, the Pelican Air 1535 travel case is perfect for storing all your essentials during off-road expeditions. It also has several pockets for storage.
Stephen Joseph Classic Rolling Luggage$41
This kid's carry-on features multiple pockets and plenty of space to pack and has wheels for easy traveling.
Swiss Gear 1900 Travel Laptop Backpack$75
This 15" travel backpack has a padded laptop sleeve, padded shoulder straps, an add-a-bag strap, and organizer pocket.
Kenneth Cole Reaction Show Dual Compartment Flapover$150
Cut out from premium leather, this flapover from Kenneth Cole is not only tear-resistant but also designed to suit a business savvy look which makes it ideal for laptops and portfolios.
Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set$75
This set includes a 20" carry-on upright, a 28" upright and a 22" duffel in leopard print.
Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage, Black, 2-Piece Set$530
Samsonite makes some of the most durable and spacious luggage. Perfect for couples who travel together.
How to Choose Luggage
It’s not a good idea to buy on impulse when you’re shopping for new luggage. Especially if you intend to invest in a multi-piece set of luggage that you’d like to last for years or decades, there are several factors to consider before shopping for deals. Below we’ve listed and commented on the major factors to help you choose the best cheap luggage deals.
- How will you use it? — Do you need an overnight bag or will you taking many week-long or longer trips requiring changes of clothing each day. Will you just throw your bag in the back of your vehicle, carry it on your back, roll it on airplanes, or consign it to checked baggage? It probably goes without saying (but I’m about to anyway) that the way you’ll use it is the primary factor in choosing new luggage. Capacity, convenience, durability, portability, and security all matter, in addition to cost, but nailing down the way you’ll use your new luggage is primary.
- How many pieces? — You’ve likely seen films with royalty arriving at a hotel with 20 to 30 pieces of luggage in a massive pile or on two or three luggage carts. But in the real world, how many pieces do you really need? For short two- or three-day trips, you might get away with a single carry-on bag. Week-long or longer trips typically require at least one checked bag.If you’re buying a full set of luggage at one time, it’s a good idea to have at least one sturdy carry-on and one checked bag, that way you’ll have the right bag for short or long trips and if needed you can take both. The next steps if you’re building a set would be to choose a highly functional personal items bag of the type most airlines allow in addition to a carry-on and then a different-sized checked bag than the first one you bought. If you’re still intent on buying more luggage for extended stays, any additional luggage purchases should probably be the largest capacity checked bags.
- Style, durability, and security — Style, including design, materials, and colors is a matter of personal preference — that’s why it’s not a great move to buy luggage for someone else if you have a choice. Durability and security matter, however, no matter who you’re buying for. Pre-inspected sealed and locked metal cases are one end of the spectrum and plastic shopping bags take the final position for both durability and security. In the real world, however, you want to buy luggage that’s durable enough to survive repeated drops and rough handling and protect your belongings from severe weather.If you’re shopping for wheeled luggage, the toughness of the wheels and wheel assemblage can give you an idea of how they’ll survive dropping off or running into curbs or even stay attached while the bag is tossed on and off aircraft luggage compartments. Security is relative when all bags are subject to search during air travel, but sturdy closures and opaque fabric are a good first step. All else being equal, the greatest decision you’ll make is whether to invest in soft side or hard cases. Duffle-bag style soft bags can be comfortable to carry and easy to fit in various shape storage compartments, but hard side cases generally offer greater protection than soft bags.
- Cost — You’ll find multi-piece luggage sets for under $100 while other choices cost multiple hundreds of dollars per piece. Don’t assume that more expensive choices are always higher quality than cheap luggage, although the least costly choices may skimp on zippers and other fittings, which can render the bags useless. After perusing the luggage deals above, the best plan is to set a budget limit and stick to it.
