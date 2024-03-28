I just found a rare sale on Tumi luggage — up to 40% off

There are many luggage deals around each day but deals on Tumi? That’s a far rarer proposition. The highly popular and high-end range of luggage rarely sees discounts but that’s all changed today with Gilt hosting a big sale on many different styles of Tumi luggage. Carry-on luggage is available from just $473 but you’re going to need to be quick as the sale is likely to end soon. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below or read on while we take you through some of the highlights in the sale.

What to shop for in the Gilt Tumi sale

Responsible for some of the best luxury luggage around, Tumi is a great luggage brand to buy from. One highlight in the sale is the which is down to $540 from $675. It features all the essentials like a TSA-integrated lock with low profile pullers, front and back bumpers for protection, and a top retractable over-molded carry handle. There’s also a teli-handle with an over-molded protected button. On the inside is a selection of pockets with trace tag tie-down straps for keeping things secure.

When you check out the differences between Tumi and Rimowa, you’ll soon see why one of the big names in the best Rimowa alternatives world is Tumi. One such great example is the for $676 instead of $795. It has a zipper closure with its casing in gray texture PC and silver-tone hardware with a luggage tag, two carry handles, and a telescoping handle.

For the biggest discount, check out the for $597 instead of $995. The 40% saving is huge for a range that’s so rarely discounted. Made from ballistic nylon, it looks great with plenty of pockets for organizing all your stuff. It’s perfect if you don’t need something quite as robust as pricier options while still offering plenty of room.

We’ve picked out just some of the Tumi luggage on sale right now at Gilt. There are 11 styles in all forming the sale so there’s something for every aesthetic as well as covering many budgets. Tumi luggage is rarely discounted so this is the perfect time to upgrade to some superior luggage for less.

