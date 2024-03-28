 Skip to main content
I just found a rare sale on Tumi luggage — up to 40% off

There are many luggage deals around each day but deals on Tumi? That’s a far rarer proposition. The highly popular and high-end range of luggage rarely sees discounts but that’s all changed today with Gilt hosting a big sale on many different styles of Tumi luggage. Carry-on luggage is available from just $473 but you’re going to need to be quick as the sale is likely to end soon. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below or read on while we take you through some of the highlights in the sale.

What to shop for in the Gilt Tumi sale

Responsible for some of the best luxury luggage around, Tumi is a great luggage brand to buy from. One highlight in the sale is the which is down to $540 from $675. It features all the essentials like a TSA-integrated lock with low profile pullers, front and back bumpers for protection, and a top retractable over-molded carry handle. There’s also a teli-handle with an over-molded protected button. On the inside is a selection of pockets with trace tag tie-down straps for keeping things secure.

When you check out the differences between Tumi and Rimowa, you’ll soon see why one of the big names in the best Rimowa alternatives world is Tumi. One such great example is the for $676 instead of $795. It has a zipper closure with its casing in gray texture PC and silver-tone hardware with a luggage tag, two carry handles, and a telescoping handle.

For the biggest discount, check out the for $597 instead of $995. The 40% saving is huge for a range that’s so rarely discounted. Made from ballistic nylon, it looks great with plenty of pockets for organizing all your stuff. It’s perfect if you don’t need something quite as robust as pricier options while still offering plenty of room.

We’ve picked out just some of the Tumi luggage on sale right now at Gilt. There are 11 styles in all forming the sale so there’s something for every aesthetic as well as covering many budgets. Tumi luggage is rarely discounted so this is the perfect time to upgrade to some superior luggage for less.

Passport card vs book: Which should you get?
Passport

If you're planning on traveling to an international destination, getting a passport is one of the first things on your to-do list. A U.S. passport is required to enter any other country, including Mexico and Canada. However, the U.S. Department of State also offers a passport card -- a smaller, wallet-sized version of a passport. While it might seem intriguing to opt for a passport card over a standard passport book, the smaller price comes with some limitations to consider. Below, we'll break down the differences between a passport card vs. book and how to determine which option is best for you.
Passport card vs. book
A standard passport book is required to enter any country by air travel. This means if you're planning on heading to the airport, you'll need to get a passport book regardless of your final destination. A passport card is a smaller, wallet-sized version of a passport that allows entry only into Mexico, Canada, Bermuda, or the Caribbean. A passport card cannot be used for air travel and is only valid for land or sea travel. For this reason, the passport card is a great option if you're planning on driving into Mexico or Canada. Many people who live in states that border these countries opt for a passport card so they can easily enter bordering countries.

A passport card is also a good option for those who want to get a valid form of ID to travel domestically. If you don't have a driver's license (REAL ID), a passport card can be used instead for domestic air travel.

Do you need a passport to go to Canada?
What to know about traveling to Canada
U.S. passport book

Traveling to Canada from the United States is relatively straightforward, but the documentation required can vary depending on your mode of transportation and citizenship status. While a passport is the most widely accepted form of identification for international travel, alternative options are available for U.S. citizens entering Canada by land or sea.

What you need to know about traveling to Canada
So, what exactly do you need to cross into Canada? It really depends on how you're getting there.
What documents do I need to cross the Canadian border by car?
If you're a U.S. citizen traveling to Canada by land or sea, you have a few options for acceptable documentation:

Monos vs Away: Which is the better luggage brand?
A view of the Monos Monos Hybrid Carry-on Plus suitcase.

It's time to get new luggage. Maybe you already have a trip planned, or you're getting ready to book a vacation, but in either case, you'll need a travel bag to stow your gear. Two of the hottest, upscale, and modern luggage brands on the market, which you've likely encountered at some point, are Monos and Away. As competitors, a head-to-head of Monos vs Away makes a lot of sense, albeit the comparison is not as simple as you might think. There are a lot of similarities but a lot of differences, too, especially depending on what you're expecting out of these high-end luggage offerings. Let's discuss.
Monos vs Away luggage: Who wins?

If you're not interested in the full comparison and just want to know which brand you should purchase, the answer is Monos. While offering better designs, premium materials, and higher build quality, Monos luggage still manages to be priced more competitively. That said, you can't go wrong with luggage from either brand, so you wouldn't be making a poor choice if you decide to purchase luggage from Away.

