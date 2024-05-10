Tumi sale knocks up to $369 off suitcases, backpacks, and more

Summer is almost here which means it is time for a vacation. Whether you already have a trip planned or are still working out the logistics, you will need new luggage and bags to bring with you along the way. From backpacks and duffel bags to rolling carry-ons and garment bags, all of these travel items are an absolute necessity no matter what kind of trip you are going on.

Luckily for you, Gilt is having a huge sale on Tumi products that will save you a ton of money. You can shop any travel bag or suitcase you need at a large discount that will all help make your trip easy and stress-free. Click the button below to start shopping these travel essentials before time runs out. You might even find some of the best luxury luggage during this sale.

What you should buy during the Tumi sale

If you are someone who likes to pack light and never check a bag, there are a bunch of options for you. For a quintessential Tumi backpack, shop the Hedrick Deluxe Brief Pack for $298 or the Tahoe Backpack for $346. If you want a backpack with a unique print, check out the Parrish Backpack for $270 or the Freemont Thornhill Backpack for $256 that are both available in fun camo prints. Don’t forget to pack your personal belongings and toiletries with the Freemont McGuire Kit for $106 and the DOP Gen 2.0 Hanging Travel Kit for $116.

Going on a longer trip? You’ll need a luxury carry-on suitcase. Shop the International Carry-On for $540, the Continental Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On for $676, the Medium Trip Packing Case for $656 and the Extended Trip Packing for $648. Don’t forget to make sure your suitcase stays organized with the best packing cubes.

Ease your mind and get ready for a memorable getaway with new luggage and bags from Tumi. During this sale at Gilt, you can get up to$369 off select luggage that will take your trip from ordinary to extraordinary.

