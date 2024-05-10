 Skip to main content
Tumi sale knocks up to $369 off suitcases, backpacks, and more

By
Tumi

Summer is almost here which means it is time for a vacation. Whether you already have a trip planned or are still working out the logistics, you will need new luggage and bags to bring with you along the way. From backpacks and duffel bags to rolling carry-ons and garment bags, all of these travel items are an absolute necessity no matter what kind of trip you are going on.

Luckily for you, Gilt is having a huge sale on Tumi products that will save you a ton of money. You can shop any travel bag or suitcase you need at a large discount that will all help make your trip easy and stress-free. Click the button below to start shopping these travel essentials before time runs out. You might even find some of the best luxury luggage during this sale.

What you should buy during the Tumi sale

If you are someone who likes to pack light and never check a bag, there are a bunch of options for you. For a quintessential Tumi backpack, shop the Hedrick Deluxe Brief Pack for $298 or the Tahoe Backpack for $346. If you want a backpack with a unique print, check out the Parrish Backpack for $270 or the Freemont Thornhill Backpack for $256 that are both available in fun camo prints. Don’t forget to pack your personal belongings and toiletries with the Freemont McGuire Kit for $106 and the DOP Gen 2.0 Hanging Travel Kit for $116.

Going on a longer trip? You’ll need a luxury carry-on suitcase. Shop the International Carry-On for $540, the Continental Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On for $676, the Medium Trip Packing Case for $656 and the Extended Trip Packing for $648. Don’t forget to make sure your suitcase stays organized with the best packing cubes.

Ease your mind and get ready for a memorable getaway with new luggage and bags from Tumi. During this sale at Gilt, you can get up to$369 off select luggage that will take your trip from ordinary to extraordinary.

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Monos sale: Up to 20% off suitcases, carry-ons, and more
A view of the Monos Monos Hybrid Carry-on Plus suitcase.

Are you looking to impress your significant other or loved one with a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day gift this year? For those who love to travel, a new piece of luggage will make the ultimate gift. Thankfully, Monos is having a holiday sale where you can save up to 20% off sitewide. You can purchase anything from carry-ons, medium sized rolling luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, toiletry cases and much more.
All you have to do is use code FORTHEM at checkout to receive the discount as well as complimentary four to six day shipping. All of these pieces of luggage will make a great gift, especially if you have a trip already on your calendar. Plus, we've got some tips and tricks for packing your bulky winter clothing. Click the button below to shop travel essentials that your loved ones will cherish.

What you should buy during the Monos sale
No matter what kind of traveler you are, well built and long-lasting suitcases and bags are necessary to get you through any type of trip. A few products from Monos made our list of the best luggage brands, and for good reason. For those who just want to take a carry-on on their next flight, you can pick from the Carry-On Pro for $262 or the Carry-On Pro Plus for $280 in 13 different color options including black, blue, pink, green and white. You also have the option of purchasing larger size rolling suitcases such as the Check-In Medium for $325 and the Check-In Large $355 for trips that have a longer duration.

Read more
This is the only cabin suitcase you’ll ever need
Rimowa suitcase by the beach.

Every once in awhile, there will be a moment when you should splurge on a luxury product that will last you a lifetime. Right now, we think that product is the Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On Aluminum suitcase. Although this product is expensive and retails for over $1,000, it will last you forever and will become a staple on every single trip that you take.

Why you should buy the Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On
As one of the best luxury suitcases on the market, this carry-on is made from high-end anodized aluminum that is extremely robust and lightweight for any type of travel. It is designed to fit in most airplane overhead compartments and is great for short weekend trips, business trips or a fun road trip. Let's not forget the Rimowa Lifetime Guarantee that is included with the purchase of this suitcase, which includes repairs, tutorials and client care. This covers any type of damage, including those made during transport. All you have to do is register your Rimowa online to reap all of these benefits.
This aluminum spinner suitcase is known for its distinctive grooves and has been regarded as one of the most iconic luggage designs of all time. It features a classic and timeless look that will never go out of style and each purchase comes with a complimentary leather luggage tag and a sticker. The Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On features TSA-approved locks that can be opened by security during baggage checks, an interior flex divider that can be adapted to fit all of your belongings, an adjustable telescopic handle, and a patented multi-wheel system with ball-bearing mounted wheels that offer easy and effortless steering.
Don't let the price of this luxury suitcase scare you away. It is a great investment piece for those who are constantly traveling and want one of the best suitcases for every travel circumstance. With the brand's promised lifetime guarantee, you will never have to buy another piece of luggage again once you have this Rimowa suitcase. This is a worthwhile purchase that you will continue to reap the benefits of for years on end.

Read more
The best luxury luggage from Rimowa, Tumi, Antler, and more
Rimowa suitcase by the beach.

If you regularly travel, it’s important to have the best luggage for your situation whether that happens to be the best suitcase or the best lightweight luggage. Odds are you also want it to be pretty stylish and good looking too, exuding the classiness you demonstrate with every other part of your life.

There are many different luxury luggage makers around which can make figuring out what to buy tricky. That’s where we come in with the best luxury luggage all rounded up below. We’ve considered many different situations so there’s something for everyone here. Take a look below at what we consider to be the best luxury luggage currently available as well as see how we came to our decision.
The best luxury luggage

Read more