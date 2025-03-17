The ultimate Apple charging cable for travel, work, and everyday carry

Nomad’s latest drop is here, and it’s about to change the way you charge. Meet the Universal Cable for Apple Watch — what Nomad CEO Noah Dentzel calls “the most powerful and versatile cable on the market for the Apple ecosystem.” Big words? Sure. But this cable more than backs them up.

This isn’t just another charging cord — it’s the only one you’ll need. With a built-in Apple Watch charging puck and two USB-C connectors, you can power up your Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and even your MacBook. That’s right — one cable to handle your whole lineup. And with 100W USB-C PD charging, you’ll be at full power in no time.

Buy Now

Recommended Videos

This is the first of its kind, and nothing else comes close. It’s built like a tank, featuring a Kevlar® outer weave and electroplated metal connectors that scream durability. Toss it in your bag, take it on the road, and don’t worry about fraying or breaking. Plus, it looks damn good while doing it. The electroplated connectors give it a polished, high-end feel, and the integrated silicone cable tie (made from nearly indestructible Liquid Silicone Rubber) keeps it neatly wrapped.

For guys who travel, work remotely, or just want to declutter their everyday carry, this cable is a no-brainer. Fast-charge your Apple Watch while topping up your MacBook and AirPods simultaneously. It’s like having a charging hub in your pocket. And at $100, it’s an easy investment when you consider it replaces multiple cables and chargers.

Buy Now

Nomad nailed the details here. The integrated Apple Watch fast charger juices up Series 7 and newer models, including the Apple Watch Ultra, in record time. The 1.5-meter length is perfect — long enough for convenience, short enough to stay tidy.

Bottom line: The Universal Cable for Apple Watch isn’t just a cable; it’s the ultimate power move for Apple users. It’s rugged, stylish, and ridiculously functional. If you’re the kind of guy who appreciates gear that’s built to perform, this is the charging cable you’ve been waiting for.

Buy Now