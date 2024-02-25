 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar: Get 64% off a stay at the five-star hotel and spa

Victoria Garcia
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

California is always a good idea. Especially when you can get a discount on a fabulous hotel with great accommodations and amenities. Now is the best time to head to San Diego to indulge in a little R&R with constant sunshine and cheer.

Gilt is offering up to 64% off a two-night stay the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego for a limited time. This deal is for two adults only, so unfortunately you will have to leave the little ones at home. If you’ve been wanting to plan a trip to California, now is the perfect opportunity. Click the button below to learn more about this deal and keep reading for even more details.

Recommended Videos

Why you should stay at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego

First off, here is how to book the cheapest flight for any trip, any time before you start looking into this hotel. For this two-night stay, you will be staying in the Deluxe Veranda Room with either a king bed or two queen bed options for a total of $996. This type of stay is normally priced at $2,800 so this is an absolute steal of a deal. Your voucher can be used on weekends and weekdays and is non-refundable. Blackout dates do apply, but you can use your voucher for stays until December 21, 2024. Your purchase also includes a $50 resort credit, 20% off spa treatments and a waived resort fee of $60 per day.

Located just five miles from the Pacific Ocean, this hotel is located centrally to many sights and attractions in San Diego. Upon arrival, you will receive a complimentary bottle of champagne to start your vacation. Spend the day lounging by the pool, receiving discounted spa treatments or head out and explore the sun-soaked beaches and explore the tranquil Los Penasquitos Canyon which is located right next to the hotel. Here are the best beaches in San Diego for you to explore and enjoy.

This is an amazing deal, so make sure you take advantage of it. You can get up to 64% off a two-night stay at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego for just $996.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Travel tips: Study says these are the best (and worst) airports to catch a connecting flight
Travel tips: If you can't fly nonstop, travel through this airport
airport

Choosing a good airport for your connecting flight is essential for a smooth air travel experience. An efficient airport can significantly impact your journey, minimizing the risk of delays, missed connections, and other hassles. FinanceBuzz recently performed a study ranking the best and worst airports for a connecting flight- and some of the airports on the list may surprise you.

The best airports and worst airports for connecting flights
The study ranks these hubs as the best airports for connecting flights:

Read more
3 really good reasons why Americans are visiting Portugal in record numbers
This is why you should add Portugal to your bucket list
Portugal city

Portugal is a gorgeous country nestled on the Iberian Peninsula. Its irresistible charm, safe streets, and gorgeous weather have made this country one of the top international travel destinations for Americans over the past few years. In fact, according to Reuters, nearly 140,000 travelers from the United States visited Portugal in November, bringing the number of foreign tourists in the country to a record high. But what makes Portugal so special? 

Portugal is affordable
Portugal stands out as a remarkably affordable destination, and the country offers a budget-friendly haven for travelers seeking high-quality experiences without breaking the bank. In fact, the city of Lagos recently made our list of 2024’s most affordable vacation destinations. You’ll find reasonably priced hotels, charming guesthouses, and affordable hostels without compromising on comfort or authenticity. Dining in the country is also a delight for the wallet, and you can find delicious meals at local markets and eateries for a very affordable price.

Read more
A new study ranks the safest national parks to visit (Spoiler: Grand Canyon is pretty dangerous)
These are the safest national parks, according to a new study
a man standing on a stone pillar in Grand Canyon National Park

America's great nature, ranging from the most and least visited national parks, can take our breath away, stop us in our tracks, and remind us of the vast wildness of where we come from. While this unadulterated nature is certainly awe-inspiring, it can also be dangerous, especially if unprepared.
So, let's talk all about park safety. From seeing which parks are safest to explore to those that carry the most risk, you'll learn what you need to know to have a safe and enjoyable trip.

The safest parks for your next adventure
You may be wondering, what makes a park more secure than others? Firstly, the maintenance, signage, and accessibility features of a park have a big role to play in their safety. Staff is important as well, as having enough rangers to patrol and protect visitors can make a difference.
Statistics also allow us to get a deeper look at what parks are least likely to result in injury.
The scales measuring national park safety scores usually range from 0 to 10. A higher score means safer, while a lower score suggests higher risk.
With that said, here are the top three safest national parks based on comprehensive park data gathered and analyzed by KUHL:

Read more