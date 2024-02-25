Fairmont Grand Del Mar: Get 64% off a stay at the five-star hotel and spa

California is always a good idea. Especially when you can get a discount on a fabulous hotel with great accommodations and amenities. Now is the best time to head to San Diego to indulge in a little R&R with constant sunshine and cheer.

Gilt is offering up to 64% off a two-night stay the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego for a limited time. This deal is for two adults only, so unfortunately you will have to leave the little ones at home. If you’ve been wanting to plan a trip to California, now is the perfect opportunity. Click the button below to learn more about this deal and keep reading for even more details.

Why you should stay at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego

First off, here is how to book the cheapest flight for any trip, any time before you start looking into this hotel. For this two-night stay, you will be staying in the Deluxe Veranda Room with either a king bed or two queen bed options for a total of $996. This type of stay is normally priced at $2,800 so this is an absolute steal of a deal. Your voucher can be used on weekends and weekdays and is non-refundable. Blackout dates do apply, but you can use your voucher for stays until December 21, 2024. Your purchase also includes a $50 resort credit, 20% off spa treatments and a waived resort fee of $60 per day.

Located just five miles from the Pacific Ocean, this hotel is located centrally to many sights and attractions in San Diego. Upon arrival, you will receive a complimentary bottle of champagne to start your vacation. Spend the day lounging by the pool, receiving discounted spa treatments or head out and explore the sun-soaked beaches and explore the tranquil Los Penasquitos Canyon which is located right next to the hotel. Here are the best beaches in San Diego for you to explore and enjoy.

This is an amazing deal, so make sure you take advantage of it. You can get up to 64% off a two-night stay at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego for just $996.