This ultra-luxury, 6-star cruise trip usually costs $102,780 — but it’s 64% off

If you want the ultimate vacation and at a fantastic discount, Gilt has a spectacular offer on a fantastically luxurious cruise. Right now, you can enjoy travels around the Arctic Circle and Northern Europe for 17 nights for $35,990, for two people (that’s $17,995 per person) instead of the usual $102,780 that Gilt says it would cost. That means a huge saving of 64% off the regular price and the chance to enjoy a vacation and cruise of a lifetime. It’s all thanks to Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and we’ve got all you need to know about this phenomenal cruise. There’s just one space left on this highly exclusive cruise.

Why you should travel on the Scenic Cruise

This time around, there’s hardly any need to read up on cruise ship packages and add-ons worth paying extra for as this Scenic Cruise has everything you could need to be included. All you need to do is make sure you have a passport. You get 17 nights on board the Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours ultra-luxury yacht, the Scenic Eclipse. It leaves from Tromso, Norway on June 25, 2024. The small-ship experience has room for just 228 guests so it’s an exclusive trip.

You get spacious verandah 6-star luxury suite accommodation while there are meals at up to 10 dining venues on board with it all part of the deal. There’s also butler service for every guest while there’s an almost 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio. Complimentary beverages are available in your suite and the mini bar includes alcohol.

The cruise price includes a selection of Scenic Freechoice shore excursions if you want to explore. All airport transfers to and from the ship are included, as well as port taxes and charges, and tipping and gratuities.

On your 18-day trip, you can see the stunning Arctic Circle along with Northern Europe in style. There are incredible views from the ship along with state-of-the-art technology. Iceland and Greenland are particular highlights looking like nothing you’ve seen before. There’s the chance to enjoy experienced guided walks with options for a more relaxed or active pace. It’s also possible to fly on one of two helicopters to check out Iceland’s volcanoes and fjords.

This is truly the chance of a lifetime for anyone keen to go on an ultra-premium yacht. Right now, you can do so at a considerable discount with the sale at Gilt bringing the Scenic Cruise down to $35,990 from $102,780. There’s only one slot left so you’ll need to be speedy to enjoy a fantastic vacation. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

