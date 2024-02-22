This is the excuse you need to visit the Woodstock Inn and Resort

Feeling a little restless? It might be time to plan a nice getaway for you, your loved ones or your family. And there’s no better time to visit the winter wonderland that is Vermont than right now. A peaceful and charming getaway is just steps away with this deal that we found on Gilt.

You can visit the Woodstock Inn & Resort in Vermont by purchasing discounted credits through Gilt. You can buy a $300 credit that can go towards the room and resort with a 16% off discount. That means you can grab this $300 credit for just $250. Interested in escaping to a quiet and serene resort? Click the button below to learn more about this inn and why it will make a great weekend trip.

Why you should visit the Woodstock Inn & Resort

With this credit purchase, you can enjoy a $200 room credit and $100 resort credit throughout your entire stay. The village of Woodstock, Vermont is known for its picturesque landscape and quaint atmosphere that can be enjoyed throughout all four seasons. If you plan on going during the current winter months, be sure to hit the slopes at these beginner-friendly ski resorts in Vermont. This iconic inn was established by Laurance and Mary Rockefeller and expertly combines New England craftsmanship and charm with its elegant and noteworthy accommodations and amenities. You’ll find four restaurant options including the Red Rooster, Richardson’s Tavern, the Fairway Grill and Perley’s Pourhouse where you can dine on farm-fresh cuisine and seasonal menus.

If you are truly looking to unwind, a visit to the the 10,000 square-foot LEED-certified spa is a must. You can book treatments such as massages, reflexology, Reiki, facials, therapy enhancements, manicures and pedicures. No matter what you choose to do at the Woodstock Inn & Resort, you’ll be surrounded by the Green Mountains which also offer a ton of activities as well as magnificent views. Be sure to get ready for your next trip with the best luggage brands for every type of traveler.

Be sure to purchase your $300 for just $250 at Gilt and spend a few days exploring everything this inn and Vermont has to offer.

