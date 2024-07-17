Need some luggage? This Samsonite set is over $370 off for three pieces

Luggage is a necessity if you travel, sure, but it can also be expensive for a nice set. Finding a great deal on a reliable option is pretty challenging, too. But Amazon has you covered this year with an excellent Prime Day deal, or rather, Samsonite has you covered. The Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside expandable luggage set with three pieces is on sale today for $248. Discounted from the regular price of $620, that’s $370 off and an incredible deal. It comes with a 20-inch carry-on and two spinners: 24-inches and 28-inches. Samsonite products also come with a 10-year limited warranty, which is always a plus. If you’re planning any trips soon and need some new luggage, you might want to take advantage of this deal.

Why you should consider this Samsonite luggage deal on the Omni 2 hardshell 3-piece set

These hardshell cases are made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate and will protect your gear for years and many future trips. That counts for a lot because if you’ve ever seen how baggage handlers toss around people’s stuff, let’s just say you’ll be glad for a hardshell set.

Each piece in the set features four oversized dual spinner wheels to help you get around easily and allow the bags to glide for effortless mobility. There are three luggage cases, including a 20-inch carry-on that meets the proper size requirements for domestic airlines.

A full-zip interior divider helps you organize your clothes and gear, with cross straps for even better security and division. You won’t open your bags to find everything strewn about haphazardly; instead, you can lock it all down with the straps. The ten-year limited warranty is pretty awesome, too.

Usually, the full set costs $620, but you can get it today for $248 in a couple of styles. That’s $370 off and a super good deal if you’re keeping count. You might want to jump on this deal soon in case it sells out, especially since it’s the last day of the Prime Day sales event. There’s no telling when a discount this big will be back around, if at all.