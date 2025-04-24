Hotel Supetar Cavtat reopens with SupetART, a living gallery of Croatian contemporary art

If you’re visiting Croatia and want to immerse yourself in culture, start with a stay at Hotel Supetar Cavtat. The boutique hotel officially reopens for the season on April 19, and with it comes the return of SupetART, an artist-in-residence program that transforms the property into a living gallery.

Launching in May and curated in collaboration with Croatian art consultancy SHPIGL, SupetART features month-long exhibitions by rising contemporary artists from the Dubrovnik region.

Recommended Videos

Located near Dubrovnik’s Old Town, Hotel Supetar Cavtat features 21 individually designed rooms with Mediterranean charm, 16 in the main hotel and 5 in the adjacent Supetar Residence. Guests can also enjoy fresh Mediterranean cuisine and sweeping Adriatic views at the hotel’s gourmet restaurant, all while surrounded by inspiring works of art.

The exciting 2025 lineup

This year’s SupetART program shines a spotlight on emerging artists who reinterpret traditional Croatian motifs through a contemporary lens. Each artist’s work is thoughtfully curated to engage in a visual conversation with the hotel’s permanent collection.

Here’s a look at the 2025 lineup:

Klara Knego (May 6 to July 4): Known for her serene, blue-toned paintings that capture the architectural textures and urban spirit of Dubrovnik.

Mihaela Rašica (July 8 to September 8): A multidisciplinary artist, poet, and filmmaker whose layered works draw on storytelling traditions to explore memory and place.

Zvonimir Roko & Andrea Vukoja (September 10 to October 31): A joint exhibition featuring Zvonimir’s beautiful painterly interpretations and Andrea’s innovative fusion of local folk motifs with contemporary 3D design inspired by Dubrovnik’s cultural heritage.

You can book your stay directly on the hotel’s website.