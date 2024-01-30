 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Monos sale: Up to 20% off suitcases, carry-ons, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
A view of the Monos Monos Hybrid Carry-on Plus suitcase.
Monos / Monos

Are you looking to impress your significant other or loved one with a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day gift this year? For those who love to travel, a new piece of luggage will make the ultimate gift. Thankfully, Monos is having a holiday sale where you can save up to 20% off sitewide. You can purchase anything from carry-ons, medium sized rolling luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, toiletry cases and much more.

All you have to do is use code FORTHEM at checkout to receive the discount as well as complimentary four to six day shipping. All of these pieces of luggage will make a great gift, especially if you have a trip already on your calendar. Plus, we’ve got some tips and tricks for packing your bulky winter clothing. Click the button below to shop travel essentials that your loved ones will cherish.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Monos sale

No matter what kind of traveler you are, well built and long-lasting suitcases and bags are necessary to get you through any type of trip. A few products from Monos made our list of the best luggage brands, and for good reason. For those who just want to take a carry-on on their next flight, you can pick from the Carry-On Pro for $262 or the Carry-On Pro Plus for $280 in 13 different color options including black, blue, pink, green and white. You also have the option of purchasing larger size rolling suitcases such as the Check-In Medium for $325 and the Check-In Large $355 for trips that have a longer duration.

Related

Weekend travelers will love the sleek and compact Metro Backpack for $230 or the Metro Weekender for $290 which will easily pack all your essentials needed for a few days away. You will also find travel jewelry cases, cosmetic cases, toiletry bags, crossbody bags and some of the brand’s comfortable and cozy apparel. All of these options are great if you aren’t willing to splurge on the best luxury luggage.

Don’t wait, head to the Monos website to get 20% off suitcases, carry-on luggage, duffel bags and much more. Be sure to use code FORTHEM at checkout to receive the full discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Vacationers love this 3-piece luggage set, and it’s $200 off today
Two of the Travelhouse suitcases in an airport.

No vacation is complete without a set of extra clothes, toiletries, and personal belongings, and if you're going to take any of that with you then you'll need a proper set of luggage. If you're keen to find the best luggage deals before you head out on vacation or simply in preparation for next year's trip, Walmart is where to go. Right now, you can buy the Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set for $100 meaning you save a hefty $200 off the regular price of $300. For a full three-piece set, this is an awesome price. Before you hit the buy button, we're here to take a moment to explain why it's so great.

Why you should buy the Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set
The best suitcase for traveling varies depending on the trip you're taking. That's why a three-piece luggage set can prove so useful. This set includes a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch set of spinners. Check out our look at the difference between spinner and roller luggage to see what's right for you.

Read more
Buy a Rimowa suitcase today and get a lifetime guarantee
Rimowa suitcase by the beach.

If you've been on a trip, well, anywhere, and you've taken a plane, train, or some kind of premium transportation, then you already know luggage gets put through the wringer. That's not even including regular wear and tear or exposure to the elements and other, various factors during your trips. It means that if you're going to retain a decent set of luggage it needs to be as durable and reliable as it is convenient. Imagine our excitement when we learned that Rimowa now includes a Lifetime Guarantee on all suitcases. For all newly purchased suitcases from July 25, 2022, forward, Rimowa sets are covered for life in all functional aspects. Of course, the warranty doesn't apply to cosmetic wear and tear, misuse, or abuse -- the standard limitations. But it does mean if you buy luggage, you're covered for virtually a lifetime of trips. Yes, please.

Why you should buy a Rimowa suitcase
If this is your first time learning about the brand, Rimowa offers premium and high-end suitcases, and yes, they can be somewhat expensive compared to budget-friendly comparables, but there's a good reason for it. The stylish design of all its offerings is unmatched, for instance, with something like the

Read more
Celebrity Cruises sale is your excuse to finally book a cruise
Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship at sea.

If you've been dreaming of booking a cruise, a sale at Celebrity Cruises is the ideal time to give in, book a cruise, and get very excited about your plans for next year. Right now, the Celebrity Cruises sale has vacations starting from just $262 per person so you really don't want to miss out. You can choose to either hit the button below to see what's available or read on while we take you through some of our favorite options.

One of the best Celebrity Cruises offers is on three nights that take you from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas and back. There are dates available in September and October 2024 with the price usually $859. Instead, it starts from just $262 so you're getting a seriously good deal when you plan ahead. That works out as the average price with 75% of the second guest. It's sure to be a great weekend break. Check out our look at the Caribbean vacations least likely to be impacted by hurricanes while you plan ahead.

Read more