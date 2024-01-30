Monos sale: Up to 20% off suitcases, carry-ons, and more

Are you looking to impress your significant other or loved one with a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day gift this year? For those who love to travel, a new piece of luggage will make the ultimate gift. Thankfully, Monos is having a holiday sale where you can save up to 20% off sitewide. You can purchase anything from carry-ons, medium sized rolling luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, toiletry cases and much more.

All you have to do is use code FORTHEM at checkout to receive the discount as well as complimentary four to six day shipping. All of these pieces of luggage will make a great gift, especially if you have a trip already on your calendar. Plus, we’ve got some tips and tricks for packing your bulky winter clothing. Click the button below to shop travel essentials that your loved ones will cherish.

What you should buy during the Monos sale

No matter what kind of traveler you are, well built and long-lasting suitcases and bags are necessary to get you through any type of trip. A few products from Monos made our list of the best luggage brands, and for good reason. For those who just want to take a carry-on on their next flight, you can pick from the Carry-On Pro for $262 or the Carry-On Pro Plus for $280 in 13 different color options including black, blue, pink, green and white. You also have the option of purchasing larger size rolling suitcases such as the Check-In Medium for $325 and the Check-In Large $355 for trips that have a longer duration.

Weekend travelers will love the sleek and compact Metro Backpack for $230 or the Metro Weekender for $290 which will easily pack all your essentials needed for a few days away. You will also find travel jewelry cases, cosmetic cases, toiletry bags, crossbody bags and some of the brand’s comfortable and cozy apparel. All of these options are great if you aren’t willing to splurge on the best luxury luggage.

Don’t wait, head to the Monos website to get 20% off suitcases, carry-on luggage, duffel bags and much more. Be sure to use code FORTHEM at checkout to receive the full discount.

