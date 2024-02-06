 Skip to main content
This Carl Friedrik carry-on suitcase just got a rare discount

John Alexander
By
Carl Friedrik The Carry-On Pro, standing up with its handle extended.
While Covid revenge travel isn’t quite at the peak it was a year ago, we know that you’re likely itching to go somewhere. Perhaps a Valentine’s Day getaway with your significant other. In any event, you’ll need some luggage to efficiently pack so you can get on the road, plane, or even cruise ship in style. For your needs in this department, we’ve found a great deal on Carl Friedrik’s The Carry-On Pro, which we don’t usually find on sale. It’s usually $595, but is now down to $499. That’s a savings of $96 and, if you buy now, the site says you should get your delivery between February 9th and February 13th, giving you time to get ready for a Valentine’s Day trip. So, go ahead and tap the button below to see if Carl Friedrik’s The Carry-On Pro is for you.

Why you should buy Carl Friedrik’s The Carry-On Pro Travel Luggage

Rough exterior, premium components, lush interior. That’s the essential formula of Carl Friedrik’s The Carry-On Pro. The exterior is made of polycarbonate, an industrial-grade plastic polymer that is tough. This is not cheap plastic, this is engineered plastic made for extreme protection of your products. Then, we go on a worldwide tour to find the best materials for everything. The wheels, for example, are a Japanese-style silent wheel construction while the polycarbonate is decorated by fine Italian leather. The interior is 43L, large enough for about a week’s worth of stuff (or enough for the two of your two spend a long weekend out this Valentine’s Day).

You might’ve heard of Carl Friedrik as a luxury luggage brand and been turned off or worried about its affordability. Fortunately, unlike Rimowa suitcase sales, you can find a good price on Carl Friedrick from time to time. But it’s still rare. And that’s why we want to highlight this opportunity. Again, Carl Friedrik’s The Carry-On Pro is down to just $499 for the time being. That’s $96 down from its typical $595, all available to you if you tap the button below. Be sure to double-check the delivery date, but you should be able to get it before Valentine’s Day should you want to use this on a well-deserved trip with your beloved.

