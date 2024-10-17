 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These are the most Instagrammable cities in Europe

Hashtags and hotspots

By
L'Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile in Paris, France, at night
Florian Wehde / Unsplash

In a recent study, Heepsy ranked the most Instagrammable cities in Europe, analyzing 43 capitals based on their popularity on Instagram. The study looked at factors like Instagram hashtag counts, average annual visitors, sunny hours, and the most Instagrammable spots in each city, though cities were ranked solely by their total hashtag count.

Topping the list is London, United Kingdom, with an impressive 167 million hashtags. Known for its iconic landmarks like Big Ben and Tower Bridge, London attracts 30 million visitors annually and enjoys 1,633 sunny hours yearly, making it the perfect backdrop for Instagrammers.

Recommended Videos

Paris, France, follows closely with 145 million hashtags. While it holds second place in hashtag popularity, Paris is the most visited capital in Europe, drawing in 50 million annual visitors. The Eiffel Tower remains its top Instagrammable spot.

Related

Moscow, Russia, takes third place with 56 million hashtags. Despite fewer annual visitors than London or Paris (24 million), Moscow’s Red Square offers countless photo opportunities and is a favorite spot among social media users.

Other cities rounding out the top 10 include Amsterdam, known for its scenic canals, Bern with its Chapel Bridge, and Madrid, which boasts the most sunny hours per year at 2,769.

The most Instagrammable capitals: the full list

London flowers and buildings, Westminster, London, United Kingdom
Ming Jun Tan / Unsplash
  1. London, United Kingdom: 167 million hashtags
  2. Paris, France: 145 million hashtags
  3. Moscow, Russia: 56 million hashtags
  4. Berlin, Germany: 54 million hashtags
  5. Madrid, Spain: 51 million hashtags
  6. Amsterdam, Netherlands: 36 million hashtags
  7. Bern, Switzerland: 31 million hashtags
  8. Rome, Italy: 30 million hashtags
  9. Prague, Czech Republic: 19 million hashtags
  10. Vienna, Austria: 16 million hashtags

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
United restarts Salt Lake City route after 11-year pause
United Airlines will resume flight between SLC and IAD
Salt Lake City mountains twilight

This December, United Airlines resumes its Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City route after an 11-year break. Flights will travel daily between Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Over time, United will vary aircraft and seat count along the route. The move adds competition to the route, where Delta was the only airline with a similar flight. 
The details of United’s IAD to SLC flight
Great Salt Lake State Park, Salt Lake County, Utah Mick Haupt via Unsplash

United resumes the IAD to SLC route on December 19, 2024, initially using a variety of planes, such as the Airbus A320 and A319 and the Boeing 737-700. Later in 2025, the flight will switch to an all-Boeing fleet while gradually increasing available seats. 

Read more
Virgin Atlantic announces new fall-winter menu
Virgin Atlantic debuts new fall-winter menu
Virgin Atlantic Premium fall-winter menu

With winter on the horizon, Virgin Atlantic will debut a new menu on October 2. Items will focus on seasonality and comfort, along with feel-good drinks in Upper Class cabins. Additionally, the airline’s London-Heathrow clubhouse will offer a Yoga Retreat by Peloton, and calming essential oils by Aromatherapy Associates.
Virgin Atlantic will offer flavorful, satisfying fare in every cabin
Virgin Atlantic Economy fall-winter menu Virgin Atlantic / Virgin Atlantic

No matter the cabin — Economy, Premium, or Upper Class — Virgin Atlantic passengers can enjoy a hearty, tasty meal in the sky. The recipes coincide with fall and winter’s colder days, offering warmth and flavor to suit the seasons. Here’s what’s included.

Read more
Delta announces redesigned cabins throughout fleet
Delta upgrades its aircraft interiors
Delta new interiors

This fall, Delta Air Lines will add redesigned interiors across its fleet. The new cabins will debut on narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft flying domestic and short-haul international routes, followed by a widebody Airbus A350 at the beginning of the new year. The upgrades add a premium feel to every cabin, giving all passengers an elevated experience.
Details of Delta’s new cabin design

The upgraded cabins will launch ahead of Delta’s centennial anniversary next March. Designers went over every inch of the interior, updating the color palette and lighting, adding new seating materials, and embedding new logos and branding. That lets travelers enjoy, rather than endure, their time in the sky.

Read more