Hashtags and hotspots

In a recent study, Heepsy ranked the most Instagrammable cities in Europe, analyzing 43 capitals based on their popularity on Instagram. The study looked at factors like Instagram hashtag counts, average annual visitors, sunny hours, and the most Instagrammable spots in each city, though cities were ranked solely by their total hashtag count.

Topping the list is London, United Kingdom, with an impressive 167 million hashtags. Known for its iconic landmarks like Big Ben and Tower Bridge, London attracts 30 million visitors annually and enjoys 1,633 sunny hours yearly, making it the perfect backdrop for Instagrammers.

Recommended Videos

Paris, France, follows closely with 145 million hashtags. While it holds second place in hashtag popularity, Paris is the most visited capital in Europe, drawing in 50 million annual visitors. The Eiffel Tower remains its top Instagrammable spot.

Moscow, Russia, takes third place with 56 million hashtags. Despite fewer annual visitors than London or Paris (24 million), Moscow’s Red Square offers countless photo opportunities and is a favorite spot among social media users.

Other cities rounding out the top 10 include Amsterdam, known for its scenic canals, Bern with its Chapel Bridge, and Madrid, which boasts the most sunny hours per year at 2,769.

The most Instagrammable capitals: the full list