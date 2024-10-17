 Skip to main content
Study reveals the destinations with the most mesmerizing aerial views: Where travelers can’t look away

The United States' top city may surprise you.

By
Jakob Owens
Jakob Owens

A recent study by Remitly has revealed the world’s most mesmerizing aerial views, ranking destinations based on how long travelers spent gazing at them. Using eye-tracking software, 200 people were shown aerial images of 96 popular destinations, with the total viewing time recorded.

Topping the list is Prague, Czech Republic, which captivated participants for 14 minutes and 8 seconds (out of 16 minutes and 40 seconds). Known for its stunning architecture, including the iconic Charles Bridge, Prague’s “air appeal” secured its place as the most eye-catching destination. Following closely were Accra, Ghana, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Europe dominates the top 10, but U.S. cities also performed well. Indianapolis ranked highest in the U.S., with its famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway catching the eye of many from the skies. Other U.S. cities in the global top 20 include Boston, Austin, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas.

The most eye-catching destinations: the full list

Person looking out plane window
StockSnap / Pixabay / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of the most eye-catching destinations around the world as well as the time spent focused on the view.

  1. Prague, Czech Republic: 14 mins 8 seconds
  2. Accra, Ghana: 11 mins 3 seconds
  3. Amsterdam, Netherlands: 10 mins 42 seconds
  4. Frankfurt, Germany: 10 mins 41 seconds
  5. Vienna, Austria: 9 mins 55 seconds
  6. Lagos, Nigeria: 9 mins 12 seconds
  7. Dublin, Ireland: 8 mins 59 seconds
  8. Singapore, Singapore: 8 mins 57 seconds
  9. Male, Maldives: 8 mins 11 seconds
  10. Zurich, Switzerland: 6 mins 27 seconds
  11. Indianapolis, Indiana: 6 mins 18 seconds
  12. Toronto, Canada: 6 mins 7 seconds
  13. Lisbon, Portugal: 6 mins 6 seconds
  14. Boston, USA: 6 mins 5 seconds
  15. Washington, USA: 5 mins 49 seconds
  16. Austin, USA: 5 mins 47 seconds
  17. Budapest, Hungary: 5 mins 40 seconds
  18. Manila, Philippines: 5 mins 39 seconds
  19. Las Vegas, USA: 5 mins 38 seconds
  20. Delhi, India: 5 mins 28 seconds

