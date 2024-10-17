The United States' top city may surprise you.

A recent study by Remitly has revealed the world’s most mesmerizing aerial views, ranking destinations based on how long travelers spent gazing at them. Using eye-tracking software, 200 people were shown aerial images of 96 popular destinations, with the total viewing time recorded.

Topping the list is Prague, Czech Republic, which captivated participants for 14 minutes and 8 seconds (out of 16 minutes and 40 seconds). Known for its stunning architecture, including the iconic Charles Bridge, Prague’s “air appeal” secured its place as the most eye-catching destination. Following closely were Accra, Ghana, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Europe dominates the top 10, but U.S. cities also performed well. Indianapolis ranked highest in the U.S., with its famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway catching the eye of many from the skies. Other U.S. cities in the global top 20 include Boston, Austin, Washington D.C., and Las Vegas.

The most eye-catching destinations: the full list

Here’s the full list of the most eye-catching destinations around the world as well as the time spent focused on the view.