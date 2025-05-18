 Skip to main content
This surprising African country is this year’s hottest destination for wellness travel

Consider visiting Namibia for your next wellness retreat

By
Namibia
pvdberg / Pixabay

In recent years, wellness travel has surged in popularity as people seek to recharge and escape the pressures of daily life. According to Mastercard’s Travel Trends 2025 report, Namibia has emerged as the top wellness destination this year, surprising many as an unexpected leader in the global wellness travel scene.

Namibia’s landscapes, featuring towering red dunes, vast desert plains, and rugged mountains, create the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation. The country offers an array of luxury lodges and spas, where visitors can indulge in treatments like massages, mud therapy, and exfoliation, all designed to help travelers unwind in a truly unique setting. Wellness companies like Our Habitas take it a step further, offering specialized experiences such as full-body masks, rose quartz facials, sunrise yoga, and massages with warmed stones.

While Namibia steals the spotlight, other destinations also remain strong contenders. South Africa, also known for its beautiful landscapes, takes second place. From the beaches of Cape Town to the wellness resorts in the winelands, South Africa’s diverse offerings make it a top-spot for travelers looking to unwind.

In third place is Thailand, long recognized as a wellness haven. With luxury spas, peaceful beaches, and mindfulness practices, Thailand continues to attract wellness seekers worldwide. Recent shows like The White Lotus have also shone a spotlight on the country’s luxury resorts, further boosting its appeal as a wellness destination.

The top 20 destinations for wellness travel

Thailand
tomtr / Pixabay
  1. Namibia
  2. South Africa
  3. Thailand
  4. New Zealand
  5. Botswana
  6. Italy
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Austria
  9. Indonesia
  10. Canada
  11. Ireland
  12. Portugal
  13. Poland
  14. Estonia
  15. Hungary
  16. Kenya
  17. Maldives
  18. United Arab Emirates
  19. Latvia
  20. Cook Islands
