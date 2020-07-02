  1. Outdoors
Prep Like a Survivalist With the 4 Best Bug-Out Bags

By

Hurricanes, locust swarms, alien invasions, global coronavirus pandemics — no matter where you live, you’re at risk. Even if you’re unconvinced of the impending apocalypse, it pays to be prepared in the event of a catastrophe. Packing a proper bug-out bag (also known as a “BOB” or “go bag”) in advance can be tedious, however. There’s a lot to consider, and it’s important not to overlook anything. For the lazy or “survival-challenged,” though, these pre-packed survival bags offer everything you need in a ready-made, grab-and-go format.

Uncharted Supply Seventy2 Pro Survival System

Uncharted Supply Seventy2 Pro Survival System

Uncharted Supply based its original Seventy2 Survival System on the idea that most survival situations are resolved inside of 72 hours (hence the name). The all-new Seventy2 Pro builds on the company’s mainstay pack, but with upgraded, professional-grade gear inside. It’s designed to provide everything two people might need to survive in the wake of any emergency, from a broken-down car to a catastrophic hurricane. The waterproof Hypalon shell is ultra-durable and even doubles as a flotation device. Inside, the kit includes a long list of essentials from a full-tang knife and water bottle to anti-fog ski goggles and a premium first-aid kit. A screen-printed insert outlines various survival tips and techniques, so you can look like you actually know what you’re doing.

Sustain Supply Co. Comfort 2 Emergency Bag

Sustain Supply Co. Comfort 2 Emergency Bag

Like the Seventy2Pro, Sustain Supply Co.’s Comfort2 emergency bag has you covered with enough food, water and water sources, and supplies to get you and a partner through that critical 72-hour window. Inside the streamlined backpack, you’ll find a craft knife, an LED lantern, emergency blankets, a first-aid kit, a cordage bundle, survival straws for water purification, and more. Plus, a pack of bath wipes ensures you needn’t ride out the storm smelling like a corpse. It’s not as heavy-duty as the Seventy2 Pro, but it does cost less than half as much.

Echo-Sigma Get Home Bag

Echo-Sigma Get Home Bag

The aptly named Get Home Bag from Echo-Sigma is designed to help you — wait for it — get home safe after a 72-hour emergency. It’s billed as a mid-sized disaster preparedness kit with enough essentials for two. Inside, you’ll find up to three days of food and water, an SOG micro toolclip, a handheld flashlight, a compact first aid kit, and even an emergency tent. Plus, it’s all wrapped in a badass, military-inspired shell, because who doesn’t want to look good while running for their life?

The American Red Cross Emergency Preparedness Starter Kit

Red Cross

If cost is a concern, the straightforward Emergency Preparedness Starter Kit from The American Red Cross provides a straightforward list of survival essentials on a budget. It’s not as sexy or full-featured as the others on this list, and it won’t get you through a full 72-hour crisis, but it’s enough to help you survive most basic 12-hour emergencies. Inside, you’ll find a crank-powered flashlight/radio/smartphone charger, food rations, potable water pouches, a face mask, basic toiletries, and, of course, a decent first-aid kit.

For A-type personalities who only trust their own self-made kits, check out our guide to building an apocalypse-worthy bug-out bag.

