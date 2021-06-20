Choosing a bike can be more involved than you might realize at first thought. There are different types for different styles of riding, features to consider and choose between, and wide-ranging prices. Just because you spend more does not necessarily mean you are getting the best bike for your lifestyle. Fortunately, The Manual has selected a wide range of all kinds of affordable bikes. So whether you want to give commuting a try or want to attempt mountain biking with a little help from an electric pedal assist, there’s a bike under $1,000 that will get you there.

Decathlon Triban RC 120 Disc Brake Aluminum Road Bike

Anyone looking to get out on the road will enjoy the Decathlon Triban Aluminum Road Bike. It’s lightweight, the comfortable frame is easy to handle and puts cyclists in the perfect, more upright position to commute or ride for longer distances. The bike also has good mechanical disc brakes so you can stop quickly even when the roads are slick with water. The bike is also outfitted with two Microshift derailleurs in the front and back and is equipped with eight speeds. You can even adapt the bike by adding mudguards or a rack to the front or back of the bike so you can hit the road well-equipped no matter where you are or where you’re going.

Kent 700c Nazz Gravel Road Bike

With a similar build to the Decathlon Triban, the Kent 700c Nazz Gravel Road Bike is an economical yet versatile bike option. The Kent gravel and road bike is outfitted with gravel tires and high-quality parts like Shimano shifters and derailleur. The bike features 14 speeds and mechanical disc brakes so it will handle well no matter what terrain you’re riding across. The steel frame is sturdy and will minimize road vibrations too. This is a great option for varied riding surfaces as well as a good bike for training. The wider tires and heavier frame will make riding a more challenging workout, but you’ll be all the stronger for it.

Schwinn Boundary Electric Mountain Bike

Anyone new to mountain biking might be surprised at just out difficult the inclines can be. That’s why electrically assisted mountain bikes are becoming so incredibly popular. The Schwinn Boundary Electric Mountain Bike is a good build with the added power of a battery pack, too. The bike’s power pack has five levels of assist and can reach up to 20 miles per hour. However, the assist only lasts up to 45 miles, so use it sparingly on longer rides. But with seven gears and a lightweight aluminum frame, you’ll be able to push yourself without the assist on flats and shorter hills.

Schwinn Axum DP Mountain Bike

Those who don’t want the added weight of a power pack and the option for assistance while mountain biking can turn to the Schwinn Axum DP Mountain bike. This bike is also made with a light aluminum frame and has eight gears so you can adjust your pedal speed as the landscape changes. You’ll also be able to stop quickly with front and rear mechanical disc brakes too. Finally, the bike has a 100mm front suspension system to absorb all the bumps along the way.

Takara Sugiyama

The Takara Sugiyama is an ideal all-purpose city bike. The straight-forward bike is best used for commuting, riding around town or leisure rides. The easy-to-use pull brakes are intuitive and the flat handlebar makes for a comfortable upright position while you ride. The bike even offers gear options because it has both fixed gearing and a single-speed freewheel that you can change between. Just find your preference and leave the bike set on it so you can grab your wheels and go anytime.

Huffy Carom 14-Speed Aluminum Gravel Bike

Another gravel bike option is the Carom 14-speed men’s bike from Huffy. Another aluminum frame bike, this gravel bike provides a versatile fit for riders of all sizes. You’ll find it has 14 speeds with a twisting shift system and pull-to disc brakes on the slight-rise handlebar for easy handling. This durable bike is additionally outfitted with tires fit for gravel so you will never have to worry about the type of terrain under the wheels no matter where you go.

Hyper Bicycles Carbon Fiber Mountain Bike

Anyone looking for a different mountain bike option than one with an aluminum frame should check out this bike. Its carbon fiber frame keeps it strong yet very light and is a durable pick for taking on singletrack. The bike has nine speeds and disc brakes and has a front suspension system too. Though you should likely stick to easier, smoother trails with this bike, it’s a good choice for those who are bigger since the bike fits people who are six feet and taller as well as 275 pounds or less.

Vilano Diverse 3.0 Performance Hybrid Road Bike

Another great all-purpose bike is the Vilano Diverse 3.0 Performance Hybrid Road Bike. It makes for a great commuter or city bike as well as a comfortable ride for leisurely rides. The bike is outfitted with disc brakes and an upright handlebar so you can ride in a comfortable position. The bike also comes with a bottle mount and platform pedals. So if you prefer toe cages, you might need to buy new pedals for the bike.

Decathlon Triban Abyss Aluminum Road Bike

The Decathlon Triban Abyss Road Bike is quite similar to the Triban Disc Brake Road Bike. However, it provides some additional versatility and is an easy way to get into cycling at a lower price point. The major difference between the two is that this bike has a fixed gear, so you won’t be able to climb hills as easily as on the Triban Disc Brake Road Bike. But if you do decide to go with the lightweight fixie, you can swap out the tires for hybrid tires so you can ride both on the road and on gravel.

SixThreeZero Around The Block Beach Cruiser

Those who are looking for a laid back ride for casual, comfortable, and easy riding will love this beach cruiser. This classic bike comes with a rear rack so you’ll be ready to hit the road for commutes, shopping, or leisurely rides. You’ll find it has seven speeds and handlebar brakes for easy control. The only downside to this bike is that it comes mostly but not fully assembled. That means you will have to put the finishing touches on yourself, at home.

