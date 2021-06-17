Walmart Prime Day Deals 2021: What You Need to Know

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer having Prime Day deals. We’ve got all the insight into what to expect from the Walmart Prime Day deals including when it begins, how long it lasts, and exactly what you should expect from it. If you’re looking to save plenty of cash this Prime Day season, it’s a smart move to check out both Amazon Prime Day and the Walmart Deals for Days sale which is the brick-and-mortar retailer’s direct rival sale to the mighty Amazon.

As you’d expect, both retailers are keen to offer the best value to customers in a bid to sell the most, and that can only be a good thing for you. We’re expecting to see the retailers offering deep discounts on a wide range of products with it highly likely that each company will have its own strengths in terms of where the biggest price cuts are. Keen to learn all about the Walmart Prime Day sale? You’re in the right place as we’re here to tell you all about it.

When is the Walmart Prime Day Sale?

The Walmart Prime Day deals starts earlier than Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Beginning June 20, the Walmart Deals for Days sale runs until June 23 meaning it also ends a day later than Prime Day. Four days of deals? Yup, that’s the thinking behind Walmart’s sale with the company vowing it will offer Black Friday-like savings on some major items.

The retailer also cites that the Deals for Days event will include online-only deals, special store-only savings, and discounts that are available both online and in-store too giving customers plenty of flexibility.

Unlike Prime Day, Walmart’s Deals for Days sale can be enjoyed by everyone. There’s no need to be a member or subscriber to anything. That makes it far more open to all, but can also mean that stock is a little more in demand as there are no limits here.

What to Expect From the Walmart Prime Day Deals?

As part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale, we’re expecting to see a lot of different items on sale. After all, Walmart stocks a vast array of different products.

When it comes to anything electronic, it’s highly likely that some of the best Walmart Prime Day deals will be on TVs. The retailer is well known for offering everything from budget HDTVs to 4K TVs and the latest 8K technology so there’s always something for everyone. It seems incredibly likely that we’ll see some good discounts here no matter what your budget may be.

That’s definitely not where the electronic discounts will stop though. We’re also anticipating that Walmart will heavily discount a lot of great kitchen appliances. Now is the perfect time to read up on the best air fryers as we’re expecting to see some major names in the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Haven’t gotten around to buying an Instant Pot? Here’s why you should buy an Instant Pot. Read it now so that when the discounts come flying in courtesy of the Walmart Prime Day sale, you’ll know exactly what to pick out.

Don’t be surprised if you see some great robot vacuum deals going on too as Walmart will be keen to help make your daily life a little more convenient and for less money than usual.

Walmart isn’t just about technology though. As a major retailer of furniture, bedding, and other ways to spruce up your living space, this could also be an ideal time to work on your home’s style for less too. Check out our look at the best furniture brands for some insight into what to seek out here. If you’re thinking of upgrading your bedroom, we have a guide on how to make your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary that’s worth consulting too.

As it’s summer, it’s pretty likely we’ll see deep discounts on patio furniture, grills, and other items that will make your summertime far more exciting than usual and for less. That’s an area where Amazon isn’t usually as strong as Walmart too, so it’s worth checking out.

Simply put, however you need or want to improve your home, Walmart is very likely to have something relevant discounted which is why it’s worth keeping an eye on the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

Should You Shop the Walmart Prime Day Deals?

In a word, yes! Competition is always good for the consumer and we’re confident that Walmart will want to beat Amazon at a few key categories. That means it’s a smart move to keep an eye on both sales so you get the best prices at all times.

Mid-summer sales have been a hit with everyone in recent years with retailers keen to make some extra cash in an otherwise quiet season while consumers are keen to snag some bargains away from the holiday season. In particular, this is a good time to buy garden furniture or one of the best portable grills or the best camping grills as you can spend the rest of the summer enjoying your acquisitions. That’s way better than waiting until the holiday season, right?

As always, make sure you have a solid idea of your budget and that you know exactly what you’re looking for. The Walmart Deals for Days sale is likely to be as huge as Amazon Prime Day and it can be overwhelming which means it’s worth thinking about what you actually need or want to improve your life.

It’s also a smart move to check that other retailers, i.e. Amazon, aren’t cheaper than the Walmart Prime Day deals, but expect both retailers to be highly competitive here.

Today’s Best Walmart Prime Day Deals

