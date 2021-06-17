  1. Culture
Walmart Prime Day Deals 2021: What You Need to Know

By

Amazon isn’t the only retailer having Prime Day deals. We’ve got all the insight into what to expect from the Walmart Prime Day deals including when it begins, how long it lasts, and exactly what you should expect from it. If you’re looking to save plenty of cash this Prime Day season, it’s a smart move to check out both Amazon Prime Day and the Walmart Deals for Days sale which is the brick-and-mortar retailer’s direct rival sale to the mighty Amazon.

As you’d expect, both retailers are keen to offer the best value to customers in a bid to sell the most, and that can only be a good thing for you. We’re expecting to see the retailers offering deep discounts on a wide range of products with it highly likely that each company will have its own strengths in terms of where the biggest price cuts are. Keen to learn all about the Walmart Prime Day sale? You’re in the right place as we’re here to tell you all about it.

When is the Walmart Prime Day Sale?

The Walmart Prime Day deals starts earlier than Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Beginning June 20, the Walmart Deals for Days sale runs until June 23 meaning it also ends a day later than Prime Day. Four days of deals? Yup, that’s the thinking behind Walmart’s sale with the company vowing it will offer Black Friday-like savings on some major items.

The retailer also cites that the Deals for Days event will include online-only deals, special store-only savings, and discounts that are available both online and in-store too giving customers plenty of flexibility.

Unlike Prime Day, Walmart’s Deals for Days sale can be enjoyed by everyone. There’s no need to be a member or subscriber to anything. That makes it far more open to all, but can also mean that stock is a little more in demand as there are no limits here.

What to Expect From the Walmart Prime Day Deals?

As part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale, we’re expecting to see a lot of different items on sale. After all, Walmart stocks a vast array of different products.

When it comes to anything electronic, it’s highly likely that some of the best Walmart Prime Day deals will be on TVs. The retailer is well known for offering everything from budget HDTVs to 4K TVs and the latest 8K technology so there’s always something for everyone. It seems incredibly likely that we’ll see some good discounts here no matter what your budget may be.

That’s definitely not where the electronic discounts will stop though. We’re also anticipating that Walmart will heavily discount a lot of great kitchen appliances. Now is the perfect time to read up on the best air fryers as we’re expecting to see some major names in the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Haven’t gotten around to buying an Instant Pot? Here’s why you should buy an Instant Pot. Read it now so that when the discounts come flying in courtesy of the Walmart Prime Day sale, you’ll know exactly what to pick out.

Don’t be surprised if you see some great robot vacuum deals going on too as Walmart will be keen to help make your daily life a little more convenient and for less money than usual.

Walmart isn’t just about technology though. As a major retailer of furniture, bedding, and other ways to spruce up your living space, this could also be an ideal time to work on your home’s style for less too. Check out our look at the best furniture brands for some insight into what to seek out here. If you’re thinking of upgrading your bedroom, we have a guide on how to make your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary that’s worth consulting too.

As it’s summer, it’s pretty likely we’ll see deep discounts on patio furniture, grills, and other items that will make your summertime far more exciting than usual and for less. That’s an area where Amazon isn’t usually as strong as Walmart too, so it’s worth checking out.

Simply put, however you need or want to improve your home, Walmart is very likely to have something relevant discounted which is why it’s worth keeping an eye on the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

Should You Shop the Walmart Prime Day Deals?

In a word, yes! Competition is always good for the consumer and we’re confident that Walmart will want to beat Amazon at a few key categories. That means it’s a smart move to keep an eye on both sales so you get the best prices at all times.

Mid-summer sales have been a hit with everyone in recent years with retailers keen to make some extra cash in an otherwise quiet season while consumers are keen to snag some bargains away from the holiday season. In particular, this is a good time to buy garden furniture or one of the best portable grills or the best camping grills as you can spend the rest of the summer enjoying your acquisitions. That’s way better than waiting until the holiday season, right?

As always, make sure you have a solid idea of your budget and that you know exactly what you’re looking for. The Walmart Deals for Days sale is likely to be as huge as Amazon Prime Day and it can be overwhelming which means it’s worth thinking about what you actually need or want to improve your life.

It’s also a smart move to check that other retailers, i.e. Amazon, aren’t cheaper than the Walmart Prime Day deals, but expect both retailers to be highly competitive here.

Today’s Best Walmart Prime Day Deals
Expires soon

Z-Shade 13 x 13 Foot Instant Gazebo

$268 $590
Do you want privacy and mosquito protection with good ventilation? Get this Z-Shade gazebo for your next outdoor gathering.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

FleinngHoz Mini Electric Sewing Machine

$58 $76
Do you need to do circular sewing on a cuff or pant hem? This portable sewing machine can do it for you. It offers perfect stitch control and double threading to fit all your DIY needs.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Google Nest Thermostat E - Programmable Smart Thermostat

$194 $240
Use this programmable in your home to save on utility bills and the aggravation of changing your thermostat manually. Learn how to adjust your home for maximum efficiency.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Contixo Kids Learning Tablet V8-2

$65 $100
With 16gb storage, kids can enjoy games and other educational apps on this Contixo tablet. Parents can also use this to download school materials for them.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

BrylaneHome 13'W Hexagon Gazebo

$138 $360
Rust and weather-resistant, this gazebo is reliable during rainy days and will surely keep you dry while eating outdoors. It also has mosquito netting to keep the pesky bugs away.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Sunnydaze Decor Brazilian Hammock and Stand

$120 $149
Take a nap or read a book in this spacious hammock that's made from a soft cotton material. The stand is made from heavy-duty steel, so it won't give even with two people in the hammock.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$497 $599
This magnetic resistance exercise bike from Echelon has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a membership period worth $120 for free.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Goplus 2.25HP Folding Treadmill

$480 $800
Get your daily cardio in with this Goplus treadmill, which has adjustments for speed and inclination to suit your workout needs.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Costway 13'x13' Folding Gazebo

$180 $200
Take this foldable gazebo everywhere from the garden to the beach. The fabric roof can keep you protected while you go about your day.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Up To 50% Off Dyson

Up to 37% off
Always wanted a Dyson vacuum or fan at home but it was always too expensive to buy? Grab this chance to get Dyson products at a discounted price at Walmart.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

AHR DOT Full Face Motorcycle Helmet

$59 $71
Whether you're cruising on the highway or participating in motor sports, this AHR helmet will offer protection and great ventilation while you ride your motorcycle.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Gymax 10'x 10' Canopy Gazebo Tent Shelter with Mosquito Netting

$160 $400
Keep harmful UV rays and rain away from your outdoor activities with this easy-to-assemble gazebo. It's spacious enough to fit multiple seats, making it the perfect addition to your garden.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Stamina InTone Oval Fitness Rebounder Trampoline for Cardio with Handlebars

$110 $131
Design with elastic cords, you can easily do resistance and cardio workouts while jumping on the trampoline.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Walker Edison Low 42 -inch Twin-Size Loft Bed

$226 $261
Made from sturdy solid wood, this Walker Edison bed frame can accommodate up to 250lbs. There's also enough space below for storage.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Craftline Robust Trade Knife with Carbon Steel Blade and Combi Sheath

$22 $23
If you're looking for a durable steel blade trade knife, this one is great to have with you.
Buy at Cocoon by Sealy
Expires soon

Costway 7 FT Kids Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net

$220 $550
A recreational trampoline for your kids that you can put indoors or outdoors. It's made of a sturdy galvanized steel frame that handle a capacity of up to 275lbs.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk

$68 $123
Kids and adults can hit their mark with great accuracy using this Nerf blaster. It fires one dart at a time, which isn't a great choice for Nerf wars, but great for target practice.
Buy at Walmart
Camo Series
Expires soon

Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 Blaster

$13 $25
This Nerf blaster 7-round magazine and trigger lock. This blaster is great for teens and kids. It has a great range for distance for all Nerf fans alike.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Nerf N-strike Elite Infinus with Speed-Load Tech

$35 $70
If there's only one Nerf blaster that you can choose, make it this one. Not only does it comes with 30 Nerf darts but it'll take Nerf battles to new levels with its tactical shooting speed and reload.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Nerf Zombie Strike Quadrot

$18 $28
Prepare for your imaginary zombie battle with this blaster, which can blast 4 darts in a row.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Eastsport Multi-Purpose Pro Defender Backpack

$13 $20
This Eastsport backpack is perfect for commutes and as a carry-on for travels because of its variety of pockets that will give you maximum storage for all your essential gears.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 FHD Convertible (4GB)

$429 $699
This Lenovo laptop is designed to be flexible. It can go from standing up to tablet mode for watching your shows. It's a great budget laptop for kids in school to use or use it for regular work.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Master Lock 5900D Portable Safe

$26 $43
Here's a safe you can carry around. It can keep valuables like phones, IDs, and a small camera safe. You just need to set a four-digit code to lock and open it.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

AHR RUN-C Motorcycle Half Face Helmet

$34 $47
If you're looking for a non-bulky helmet, this DOT-approved half-face helmet is made with a lightweight shell and high-density liner. This ensures that you're protected and comfortable while riding.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell (Single)

$506 $990
Say goodbye to multiple dumbbells cluttering your space. A simple turn of a dial can automatically change your weight resistance. Molding around metal plates enables smooth lifts and quieter workouts.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

58-inch Samsung 4K TV (UN58TU7000FXZA)

$749
Looking to enhance your set up? This Samsung Smart TV has powerful HDR picture quality thanks to its Crystal Display, built-in Universal Guide to curate streaming, plus hands-free Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Barton Charcoal Smoker and Grill

$131 $300
This barrel smoker can be used in various ways. It can smoke and cook meet, serve as a vertical smoker, and even work as a fire pit on winter days.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch LG 6090PUA 4K TV

$498 $650
Gather the whole family for movie night. There's not a bad seat in the house with this TV with super-wide viewing angles. There's something for everyone and only a few clicks away with LG's WebOS.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$64 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

SportPlus Miniature Indoor Home Fitness Trampoline

$120 $190
Do your cardio wakeup safely with this joint-friendly indoor trampoline. It has an adjustable handrail to help with balance.
Buy at Walmart

