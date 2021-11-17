Anime is currently more popular than ever all over the world. A big reason for that is the ability to stream an array of classic and new anime from the comfort of one’s home. One of the best streaming services to get your anime fix is Amazon Prime. While both Netflix and Hulu have a great selection of anime, Amazon Prime has a combination of exclusive titles and classics ready to stream. Home to an impressive library of both movies and anime series, Amazon Prime is an excellent choice for any anime fan.

Related Guides

Elfen Lied

Because of its cute animation style, it’s easy to let your guard down when watching Elfen Lied. However, this anime is dark, with jarring scenes of shocking, brutal violence. The story centers around Lucy, a seemingly normal girl who is actually a Diclonius — a human with short horns and invisible telekinetic hands, the result of secret government experiments. At the start of the story, Lucy escapes captivity from the government lab but suffers a terrible head injury in the process, turning her into a harmless girl with no memory of her past. She is rescued by two college students who are unaware of her true nature. The show takes a lot of twists and turns, each filled with adrenaline-pumping action.

Total Episodes: 14

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Blade of the Immortal

This anime is a fun watch for any fan of samurai or sword fighting movies. While Blade of the Immortal has plenty of sword fights, it also includes a dark supernatural element. This anime is very adult, with lots of graphic imagery and menacing, if not downright insane villains. The story follows a ronin (a leaderless warrior) named Manji, the immortal “Hundred Man Killer” as he navigates feudal Japan. He teams up with Rin Asano, a 16-year-old girl on a revenge quest against a group of master swordsmen who murdered her family.

Total Episodes: 24

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Grand Blue Dreaming

For something light-hearted and hilarious, Grand Blue Dreaming is a must-watch. This comedy anime is supposedly about a Japanese college diving and scuba club, yet the anime is primarily a series of ridiculous escapades, most of which have nothing to do with actual swimming. This slice of life anime has a fun cast of characters, who are a combination of dumb, eccentric, and endearing as they navigate girls, life, and school.

Total Episodes: 12

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Dororo

Dororo is a wonderfully animated, emotional, and character-driven anime with a unique premise. A dark fantasy, Dororo centers on Hyakkimaru, a warrior who is blind, deaf, and mute. Adding to his complications, he also feels no pain and instead of human limbs, is equipped with prosthetics that ccarry hidden blades. Hyakkimaru teams up with Dororo, an orphan child, and the two proceed on a quest to unlock the warrior’s mysterious past. Dororo was first produced as an anime in 1969.

Total Episodes: 24

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Memories

This beautiful and cerebral 1995 anime film gives off classic Blade Runner and cyberpunk vibes. Based on three manga stories from legendary artist and director Katsuhiro Otomo (creator of Akira), this movie is a collection of three short films. Intricately animated, each short film is unique in both presentation and story, swaying at times from the haunting to the darkly comical. You’ll find yourself creeped out and laughing throughout this film, a great sign of how diverse this movie is. This film is a must-watch for anyone craving a slice of classic, hand-drawn, 1990s anime.

Total Episodes: 3 (shorts)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Inuyashiki Last Hero

This anime series, although relatively short, is an adventure that must be experienced to understand. Based on a manga, Inuyashiki is about the story of Ichirou Inuyashiki, a mundane 58-year old Japanese salaryman who’s not respected at work or by his family. To make matters worse, he is diagnosed with stomach cancer. In a strange plot twist, he is abducted by aliens and transformed into a living weapon (although he still looks the same from the outside). It’s a bizarre premise that could easily venture into the absurd. Somehow, Inuyashiki avoids this, producing instead a deeply emotional and intense series. It also features a great villain, a character that is equally as well-written as the hero.

Total Episodes: 11

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Vinland Saga

For those fans of History Channel’s Vikings, Vinland Saga is its anime twin. Based on the best-selling manga, Vinland Saga is filled with medieval action, intrigue, and drama. From dazzling battles to intense duels, Vinland Saga has enough combat to satisfy any action junkie. But this epic anime is also a story of growing up, with a memorable cast of characters that don’t fit neatly into standard anime tropes. The main character of Vinland Saga is Thorfinn, a young Viking warrior that goes on a journey to see the mystical land of Vinland — North America.

Total Episodes: 24

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Babylon

This intricate detective story centers on Zen Seizaki, a public prosecutor in Tokyo. He is assigned a case to investigate a pharmaceutical company called Japan Supiri and soon discovers that things are not as simple as they appear. Murder, political intrigue, and cover-ups all stand in his way, with Zen struggling to stay one step ahead of his opponents. Babylon is a slow burn, neo-noir series filled with complex mystery centered on corruption and deceit. This is a great series for someone looking for an anime grounded in real-world issues and drama.

Total Episodes: 12

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Editors' Recommendations