While there is a rather nice collection of anime series on Netflix, that streaming platform isn’t the only one with a pension for Japanese animation. Hulu has some of the best anime you can stream online right now, and if you find yourself running out of Netflix shows to binge, it’s an excellent place to start expanding your horizons.

Since navigating the platform can get pretty tricky at times, we’ve gathered a list of the very best anime series on Hulu to help you out. We’ve also gathered a list of the best movies on Hulu if you’re looking for more options.

If you can recall the mouthwatering meals from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, then you probably already know the importance of food in anime. Food Wars! is a fantastic anime series that takes that idea and runs away with it. The story follows a young and talented aspiring chef named Souma. Though he was content working with his father in their small eatery in Japan, he gets thrust into an entirely new world of cooking when he begins studying at a culinary academy with some of the finest young chefs in the world.

Total Episodes: 37

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.2

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular new anime series at the moment and has an especially large following in America. The overall concept of the show isn’t exactly fresh, but the plot and character development make every episode better than the last. In a world full of powerful superhumans, a young boy no powers or “quirks” dreams of one day becoming a superhero. But when he inherits the powers of the strongest man alive, he finds that he needs a lot more than just the heart of hero to succeed.

Total Episodes: 88

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.5

One Piece isn’t just one of the best anime shows on Hulu, it’s one of the best of all time. And if you’re looking for something wonderful with an overwhelming amount of episodes, this is it. The story follows a good-natured and adventurous young pirate named Monkey D. Luffy as he dives headfirst on a quest for the legendary “One Piece” treasure. Whoever can claim the treasure will claim the coveted title of “Pirate King”.

Total Episodes: 750

Audio: Sub only

IMDb Rating: 8.7

If you’re looking for a unique spin on a Junior High School anime, then this one definitely stands out. As the earth is threatened by a powerful creature capable of destroying the moon, mankind is offered one chance to free themselves from this impending doom — assassination. The creature in question, a tentacled yellow being, decides he wants to start working as a homeroom teacher to give the kids of a low-ranking class a chance to learn the ways of assassination and stop him before he destroys the world.

Total Episodes: 47

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Humans are on the brink of extinction, hiding behind huge walls in an attempt to escape giant humanoid creatures called Titans. Despite being safe within the confines of their own containment for over 100 years, the Titans manage to break through the walls once again and attack an outer city. Two kids watch in horror as their loved ones are devoured alive, and they vow to survive and fight this menace.

Total Episodes: 59

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.8

This anime series follows the life of Saitama, a hero that fights evil just because it’s fun to do so. Of course, fighting can only be so entertaining when you can defeat any enemy with a single punch. With comedy intricately intertwining with action, One Punch Man is a unique series that even anime newbies can enjoy from the start.

Total Episodes: 24

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Whether you’re new to anime or just love re-watching the classics, Cowboy Bebop is an essential watch. This 1998 series is a jazzy space western that can compete with even some of the most entertaining sci-fi movies around. The story follows the misadventures and tragedies of a bounty hunter named Spike Spiegal and his crew. There is even an adorable corgi that becomes an essential part of the show.

Total Episodes: 26

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Starting where the original series left off, Naruto: Shippûden follows an adolescent ninja as he seeks to become the strongest in the clan. Though there are quite a few filler episodes, especially in the first 3 seasons, this show is a must-see for any anime fan. And with 500 episodes, it’s going to take a while to get through all of it.

Total Episodes: 500

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Even if you don’t like sports, this series is so good that you may find yourself with a sudden appreciation for volleyball by the end of it. The story is centered around a short student named Hinata who dreams of one day making it to the national championship. Driven forward by sheer determination alone, he must refine his skills and master relationships with his teammates to become the best player he can be.

Total Episodes: 50

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 8.7

If you’re a fan of the Sword Art Online series, then this one is right up your alley. The city of Orario sits atop a huge underground labyrinth filled with horrifying monsters. In this city, a young man named Bell Cranel finds himself striving to become the best adventurer alive. And it all started because he met a girl he couldn’t get out of his head.

Total Episodes: 25

Audio: Sub and Dub

IMDb Rating: 7.4

