Best Presidents Day Sales 2021: This Best Deals This Weekend

You don’t have to wait until February 15 to shop the Presidents Day sales. Some of the nation’s leading retailers — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart included — have already kicked off their discounts, slashing prices of everything from furniture and refrigerators to mattresses and washer-dryers. Here’s a look at all the Presidents Day sales and Presidents Day deals you can shop this weekend.

Best Presidents Day Sales 2021

Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.

Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops. Casper : Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.

Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding. Dell: Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home.

Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home. Dyson: As much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.

As much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans. Home Depot : 30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture.

30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture. HP: Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers.

Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers. Leesa : Price cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses.

Price cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses. Lowe’s: Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.

Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers. Nectar: Discounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress.

Discounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress. Overstock: An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture.

An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture. Staples : 40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks.

40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks. Target: Up to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting.

Up to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting. Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets.

Save up to $500 on select mattress sets. Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.

Best Presidents Day Deals 2021

Presidents Day Appliance Deals

Presidents Day Camera Deals

Presidents Day Dishwasher Deals

Presidents Day Dumbbell Deals

Presidents Day Instant Pot Deals

Presidents Day Laptop Deals

Presidents Day Mattress Deals

Presidents Day Microwave Deals

Presidents Day Refrigerator Deals

Presidents Day Smartphone Deals

Presidents Day Tablet Deals

Presidents Day Treadmill Deals

Presidents Day TV Deals

Presidents Day Vacuum Deals

Presidents Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Should You Shop the Presidents Day Sales This Weekend?

Unlike one-day shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Presidents Day sales tend to stretch over a week or two. Take mattress brand Nectar for example. Its Presidents Day sales bonanza kicked off on February 5 and will run through February 22, with the discounts remaining the same from start to finish, so there’s no harm in pulling the trigger on a great deal this Presidents Day weekend.

