Best Presidents Day Sales 2021: This Best Deals This Weekend

You don’t have to wait until February 15 to shop the Presidents Day sales. Some of the nation’s leading retailers — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart included — have already kicked off their discounts, slashing prices of everything from furniture and refrigerators to mattresses and washer-dryers. Here’s a look at all the Presidents Day sales and Presidents Day deals you can shop this weekend.

Best Presidents Day Sales 2021

  • Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
  • CasperSave up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.
  • Dell: Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home.
  • DysonAs much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.
  • Home Depot: 30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture.
  • HP: Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers.
  • LeesaPrice cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses.
  • Lowe’sUp to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.
  • NectarDiscounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress.
  • Overstock: An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture.
  • Staples: 40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks.
  • TargetUp to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting.
  • Tempur-PedicSave up to $500 on select mattress sets.
  • Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.

Best Presidents Day Deals 2021
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

SAVE $400 + $399 OF FREE GIFTS
Nectar makes some of the most comfortable memory foam mattresses in the business, excelling at regulating temperature throughout the night. If you're upgrading your sleep station, look no further.
Buy at Nectar
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (6-Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker adds a yogurt maker function to the basic model plus 14 one-touch programs to create family meals easily.
Buy at Amazon
Free Shipping From Walmart.com With No Order Minimum

15-Day Free Trial!
Get amazing deals this President’s Day at Walmart and take advantage of Free Next Day or 2-Day Shipping with your Walmart+ Membership (non-marketplace). Only $12.95/month or $98/year after free trial.
SIGN UP TO W+
Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip

$669 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at B&H Photo
Dell XPS 13

$769 $1,150
Stay productive on the go with this lightweight, powerhouse that features a convenient and vibrant Full HD touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, and a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor.
Buy at Amazon
Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill

$1,200 $1,800
The Bowflex BXT6 treadmill is a fantastic addition to any home gym, with nine exercise programs, performance tracking, a built-in fan, and a sound system to keep your heart racing non-stop.
Buy Now

Presidents Day Appliance Deals
Vitamix 5200 Blender

$450 $550
A professional-level blender with a large container, variable speed and a powerful motor. Everything you need and more for making the awesome breakfast smoothies.
Buy at Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart
Toshiba TRCS01 Cooker

$207 $243
Rice is an essential ingredient in some of the world’s best dishes. If you want a taste without any of the work, this Toshiba rice cooker can make up to six cups of rice with zero effort.
Buy at Amazon
Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer

$205 $365
Arms about to give out from manually mixing every baked meal? Give this Cuisinart stand mixer a chance and watch your cooking time get halved to give you, your arms, and your baking a heavy breather.
Buy at Amazon
Ninja Foodi Deluxe (6.5-Quart)

$220 $270
The Ninja Foodi Deluxe is a must for anyone looking to take their cooking to the next level. Just chuck your ingredients in the pot and set it to pressure cook, air crisp, bake, boil, or stream.
Buy at Amazon
Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$160 $260
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction.
Buy at Amazon

Presidents Day Camera Deals
Go Pro HERO9 Bundle

Save $220 on bundle with 1-year subscription
Save $200 on the HERO 9 bundle, which includes a one-year subscription to GoPro, spare battery, magnetic swivel grip, floating hand grip, camera case, and a 32GB SD card.
Buy Now
Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera

$149 $170
With a great body design, flip-up flash module, large viewscreen, and 40x optical zoom capabilities, the Kodak PixPro AZ401 is a nice (and affordable) upgrade over most cheap point-and-shoot cameras.
Buy at Walmart
Kodak PixPro FZ53 Digital Camera

$75 $90
With a built-in 5x optical zoom lens and a sharp 16-megapixel image sensor, the Kodak PixPro FZ53 might be the best sub-$100 pocket-friendly point-and-shoot out there.
Buy at Amazon
Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle

$298 $398
With its built-in zoom lens and great shooting capabilities, the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 is a great point-and-shoot camera for hobbyist photographers who don't require interchangeable lenses.
Buy at Adorama
GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle

$300 $400
When it comes to action cameras, you can always count on GoPro. This bundle includes mini extension pole with tripod, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB memory card, and spare rechargeable battery.best
Buy at Best Buy
Canon 20-Megapixel PowerShot SX420 IS Digital Camera

$229 $400
Take this fixed-lens digital SLR camera on vacations or for everyday events. 42X digital zoom lets you take closeups without getting to close and a 3-inch diagonal LCD display helps you frame shots.
Buy at Walmart

Presidents Day Dishwasher Deals
Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher with Built-in Water Tank

$350 $400
Get full-size dishwasher cleaning power in a compact unit that offers 5 wash programs - normal, rapid, baby care, glass, and fruit wash. Ideal for small homes, apartments, dorms, boats, and RVs.
Buy at Amazon
Frigidaire 24-Inch Built-In Full Console Dishwasher, Stainless Steel

$422 $469
This built-in dishwasher uses a Quick Wash system complete with five cycle options available so you can select the optimal cleaning power and setting for each load.
Buy at ABT
Whirlpool TotalCoverage Spray Fingerprint-Resistant Built-In Dishwasher

$810 $899
This Whirpool has a Sensor cycle which automatically picks the right cycle for each load. And it can provide more water pressure, thanks to the TotalCoverage spray arm that cleans with twice the jets.
Buy at Best Buy
Frigidaire Built-in Dishwasher, 24 inch, Black + Stainless Steel

$521 $579
This dishwasher model boasts a Heated Dry heating element for efficient drying of your dishes and can automatically adjust the cycle time based on how much cleaning your dishes need.
Buy at ABT
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, Stainless steel

$449 $529
This model has four wash cycles and five control options so you can customize setting for each load. It also has a spacious capacity of 14 place settings, ideal for quick cleanup after entertaining.
Buy at Samsung
LG 24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher

$810 $900
Achieve maximum cleaning power in each cycle with LG's QuadWash system which uses Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning. The unit is Wi-Fi enabled for convenient operation.
Buy at Best Buy

Presidents Day Dumbbell Deals
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

Save $25 on a SelectTech 552 Bundle with code FIT2020

No more cluttering your workout space with this dumbbell set. You can easily increase or decrease the resistance level with a simple turn of a dial.
Buy at Bowflex
wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set

$143 $160
For an adaptable workout, the best thing you can do is get adjustable dumbbells. This dumbbell set can weigh from 12 to 44 pounds depending on what kind of exercise you want to try.
Buy at Amazon
Strong Man 8KG-25KG Adjustable Dumbbell Water-filled Barbells

$44 $132
Forget about buying multiple dumbbells, for Strong Man's dumbbells can be filled with water to help you adjust their weight according to your needs.
Buy at Walmart
Power Systems Sales

Up to 70% off
Enjoy up to 70% on new, high-quality equipment with Power System's sale.
Buy at Power Systems
Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells

$140 $200
Increase the intensity of your workout with Flybird's ergonomic dumbbells, which can be adjusted in one hand for faster weight adjustment so that you have more time to focus on your training.
Buy at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight

$2,635 $3,780
Jumpstart your day with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set, with weights ranging from 10 to 90 pounds for the ultimate fat-burning experience.
Buy at Walmart

Presidents Day Instant Pot Deals
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$60 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot Ultra 3 Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$100 $120
This new model programmable cooker adjusts for the altitude and displays cooking progress. Sized for a couple or a small family, the Ultra 3-quart model replaces 10 other appliances.
Buy at Amazon
Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Walmart
Instant Pot Duo 80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$99 $140
Save time, energy, and counter space in your kitchen by getting your hands on the Instant Pot Duo 80. With the power of 7 appliances in 1, it boasts 14 cooking pre-set options for ease of use.
Buy at Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (6-Quart)

$79 $100
The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker adds a yogurt maker function to the basic model plus 14 one-touch programs to create family meals easily.
Buy at Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$79 $100
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook style meals in just minutes. This 3-quart option is the right size for two to three people.
Buy at Amazon

Presidents Day Laptop Deals
HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. Its slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6" Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$500 $780
The Lenovo IdeaPad line features a number of budget-friendly ultrabooks, and this one packs some solid specs that are much better than the pared-down hardware you often see at this price point.
Buy at Office Depot
EVOO 15.6" 1080p Laptop (Core i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)

$379 $499
This Evoo laptop is perfect for home, school, and work use. The Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM combo is also pretty shocking to see at this cheap price.
Buy at Walmart
HP Cyber Monday Laptop Sale

Up to 30% OFF
HP has been one of the leading computing brands for decades, and for now, during Cyber Monday, you can save big on a new laptop for work or school.
Buy at HP
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$617 $700
Intel's new 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can already score a modest deal on a new Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these latest CPUs. It's not a screaming deal, but it's a good price.
Buy at Dell

Presidents Day Mattress Deals
Leesa Sale: $350 off + Free Sheet Set with Mattress Purchase

Up to $350 off + Free Sheet Set
When you buy any Leesa mattress, you'll get a sheet set. You can get $350 off if you buy their Legend mattress, $250 off for their Hybrid mattress, and $150 off on their Original mattress.
Buy at Leesa
Nectar Holiday Sale: $399 of Accessories Included with Mattress Purchase

$399 worth of Accessories for Free
For every Nectar mattress you buy, you can get two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for free. All these accessories combined have a value of $399, talk about a great deal.
Buy at Nectar
Leesa Original Mattress

$849 $999
Leesa mattress feels like a hug while you sleep. The premium foam has cooling and contouring elements, and also offers pressure-relieving support.
Buy at Leesa
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

$799 $1,198
While the Nectar Mattress can support every sleeping position thanks to its medical-grade memory foam, its medium-firm feel makes it a great option for back sleepers.
Buy at Nectar
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

$846 $995
From temperature regulation to dependable support, this mattress offers it all. Its three-foam build consists of the T&N Adaptive foam which conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable sleep.
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Layla Memory Foam Mattress

$899 $1,049
Layla's memory foam is made to cradle and make your body comfortable as you sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed without any body pain.
Buy at Layla Sleep

Presidents Day Microwave Deals
LG Over-the-Range Microwave

$328 $399
This microwave features an easy-to-clean interior, QuietPower ventilation system, sensor cooking, auto-defrost, and much more. One-touch controls and child lockout add convenience.
Buy at The Home Depot
Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave

$120 $150
The Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave features a child safety lock feature,10 pre-programmed settings, an Air Fry menu, and more. The stainless steel interior is easy to clean as well.
Buy at Target
Insignia Compact Microwave, White

$55 $70
This 700-watt Insignia compact microwave can quickly heat up any cold or frozen food items. It has 11 power levels that corresponds to different cooking methods.
Buy at Best Buy
Haier Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven

$449 $499
This Haier microwave oven works with Sensor Cooking, which automatically adjusts cooking time and power levels to cook food at ideal temperatures. It also has a turntable to ensure even heating.
Buy at ABT
Commercial Chef Countertop Microwave Oven

$80 $150
Convenience is key for Commercial Chef's microwave oven. It has one-touch quick cook buttons for various food options, as well as timer settings. It's also made from durable stainless steel.
Buy at Amazon
Sharp White Countertop Microwave

$99 $109
With 1,000 watts of power, Sharp's countertop microwave can heat up food and also defrost frozen items. It has an 11.2" carousel turntable for even heating, as well as 10 power levels for cooking.
Buy at ABT

Presidents Day Refrigerator Deals
Avanti 7.4 Cu. Ft. Two Door Apartment Size Refrigerator

$261 $449
If you're living in a studio apartment, this Avanti fridge will fit perfectly in your kitchen. It has adjustable and removable glass shelves so you can fit several items into this compact fridge.
Buy at Walmart
Unique Classic Retro 22" Bottom Freezer 7 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$800 $849
Add a colorful retro touch to your kitchen with this Unique 7 cu. ft. Refrigerator. Not only is it a space-saving device with its compact design, it also promotes energy efficiency all year round.
Buy at Wayfair
LG Door-in-Door 26.0 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator

$1,618 $1,799
26.0-cuibic-foot LG Side-by-Side refrigerator with Door-in-Door and thru-the-door ice and water.
Buy at The Home Depot
Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$442 $910
Coming in a slim size with an 8.8 cu. ft. capacity, this Summit refrigerator has 4 door racks and a large freezer for all your food items. It's also frost-free, which saves you defrosting time.
Buy at Wayfair
Samsung Family Hub 28 Cubic-Foot 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

$3,298 $4,332
Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator shows what's inside without opening a door, or even being in the same room. The FlexZone section can switch between freezer and refrigerator as needed.
Buy at The Home Depot
Frigidaire Stainless Steel 33-inch Side Refrigerator

$1,169 $1,299
With a 22.1 cu. ft. capacity, this refrigerator can store all your essential food items, from bottled drinks to fruits and vegetables. This is perfect for families that get large amounts in groceries.
Buy at ABT

Presidents Day Smartphone Deals
OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$694 $749
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Amazon
OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$799 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance -- and it's cheaper.
Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (Unlocked)

$1,000 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon
OnePlus 8 256GB (Unlocked)

$699 $799
Buy the 256GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone with some extra built-in storage over the standard model.
Buy Now
OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$300
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Best Buy
Moto G8 Power (Unlocked)

$140 $170
Capture detailed close-ups and wide panoramas with the Moto G8 Power's 16MP camera module. You can also watch your favorite movies and play games with this phone's high definition display.
Buy at Amazon

Presidents Day Tablet Deals
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model, 4th Generation

$559 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins, but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

$90 $140
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a myriad of other fun games to play, making it perfect for parents who need to distract kids while they work from home.
Buy at Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB)

$95 $150
With 12 hours of battery life, this is perfect for anyone who wants to read, watch movies, or play some simple games anywhere. Watch Prime TV shows in the backyard, living room, or even on vacation.
Buy at Amazon
Fire 7 tablet (7" display, 16 GB)

$40 $50
Enjoy watching movies or reading books hands-free with the Fire 7 tablet's Alexa, making it the perfect on-the-go device for people who want to make their lives easier.
Buy at Amazon
Fire HD 8 Tablet

$65 $90
Other than having access to Netflix and TikTok, the Fire HD 8 tablet features a Game Mode to enhance your gaming experience and Alexa for a hands-free experience.
Buy at Amazon
Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (without ads)

$100 $125
The all-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet boasts an HD display. It's the best 8-inch tablet for portable entertainment. Best of all, this version comes without adverts.
Buy at Amazon

Presidents Day Treadmill Deals
7.8 AT TREADMILL

$1,999 $2,699
Declared one of the best treadmills of 2019, the Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill is a state-of-the-art option with enough features to make even the most hardcore of fitness buffs break a sweat.
Buy at Horizon Fitness
Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$550 $2,000
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Buy at Walmart
Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill

$700 $899
To be slim, you need to work slim, and the Fitnation Slim Line treadmill is an excellent life (and space-)saver. Featuring a lightweight and foldable build, this bad boy can go just about anywhere.
Buy at Fitnation
Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$800 $2,400
High-powered folding treadmill with auto-levelling incline, built-in workout programs, and audio.
Buy at Walmart
TR6.6 Treadmill

$1,200 $2,000
For a well-rounded cardio workout that leaves out none of the essentials, the Xterra TR6.6 treadmill is a powerful treadmill with an intuitive display to make exercising a walk in the park.
Buy at Xterra
Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$400 $1,000
Easy-to-set-up treadmill has a 1.5 HP motor and can be set to run from 0 to 6.2 miles per hour. Heart rate pulse grips. Best for beginners or intermediate runners.
Buy at Walmart

Presidents Day TV Deals

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$2,798 $3,000
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Amazon
75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV

$2,998 $6,300
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Walmart
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$3,797 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at ABT
50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV (DUPLICATE)

$295 $315
You can't go wrong with the TCL 4-Series, bundling a 75-inch 4K screen that's large enough to sit at the center of any entertainment setup and all the smarts you could ever need, driven by Roku OS.
Buy at B&H Photo
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition

$130 $140
It's almost unheard of to find a Smart TV at $100. They usually come at a premium, but this option is perfect for anyone on a budget with a small room.
Buy at Amazon

Presidents Day Vacuum Deals

Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum

$31 $34
If you can’t decide whether you need a handheld canister vacuum or a full-sized upright, then enjoy the best of both worlds with the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 stick vacuum.
Buy at Amazon
Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$80 $90
Unlike traditional vacuums that usually require two separate motors to accommodate swivel functionality, this Black & Decker uses a patented AIRSWIVEL Technology which only needs one motor.
Buy at Amazon
Armor All Wet/Dry Vacuum

$63 $72
This Armor All wet-dry vac is especially useful for getting dirt out of your car given its small size, suction power, and maneuverability.
Buy at Amazon
MOOSOO D601 4 in 1 Stick Vacuum

$80 $110
Corded stick vacuum so no worries about battery life. Detachable accessories, HEPA filter. Very short-term sale.
Buy at Amazon
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum

$100 $160
Versatile vacuum good for multiple floor types. Bagless dustbin and 25 foot power cord. HEPA air filter keeps your spaces healthy and the included pet brush and multitool handle pet hair and dirt.
Buy at Best Buy
Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum

$450 $500
You can't go wrong when it comes to Dyson, and their Dyson V8 Absolute is a testament to that statement. For powerful cleaning that any homeowner would love to have, this stick vacuum is top-tier.
Buy at Amazon

Presidents Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Maytag 3.8 Cu. Ft. White Top Load Washer with Electric Dryer Package

$1,258 $1,398
Comes in a classic white color, Maytag's washer and dryer bundle provides the complete laundry experience with varying wash cycles and wrinkle-control drying.
Buy at ABT
Package GE 4.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Loading Washer and 7.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

$1,130 $1,287
Speed wash setting and auto-soak option make washing clothes faster.
Buy at Best Buy
Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top Loading Washer with Gas Dryer

$1,395 $1,598
This Whirlpool washer and dryer bundle will complete your laundry room. Enjoy various wash cycles for your dirty clothes, as well as an Accudry Sensor Drying System to fully dry them afterwards.
Buy at ABT
Equator 1200 RPM Compact Convertible Combo Washer Dryer in White

$1,110 $1,463
For an environmentally sustainable washer-dryer, this one from Equator lets you do your laundry and drying in one go without worrying about floor space or how much water you'll use for each batch.
Buy at Walmart
Samsung - 4.5 Cu. Ft. Front-Loading Washer and 7.5 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer

$1,900 $2,250
If you're looking for a washer that won't ruin clothes, Samsung's Addwash Washer has you covered. This bundle comes with a gas dryer to thoroughly dry and steam your laundry.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.5 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

$1,700 $1,800
Both washer and dryer feature steam which eliminates stains without pretreating.
Buy at Best Buy

Should You Shop the Presidents Day Sales This Weekend?

Unlike one-day shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Presidents Day sales tend to stretch over a week or two. Take mattress brand Nectar for example. Its Presidents Day sales bonanza kicked off on February 5 and will run through February 22, with the discounts remaining the same from start to finish, so there’s no harm in pulling the trigger on a great deal this Presidents Day weekend.

