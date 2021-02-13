Best Presidents Day Sales 2021: This Best Deals This Weekend

You don’t have to wait until February 15 to shop the Presidents Day sales. Some of the nation’s leading retailers — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart included — have already kicked off their discounts, slashing prices of everything from furniture and refrigerators to mattresses and washer-dryers. Here’s a look at all the Presidents Day sales and Presidents Day deals you can shop this weekend.
Best Presidents Day Sales 2021
- Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
- Casper: Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.
- Dell: Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home.
- Dyson: As much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.
- Home Depot: 30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture.
- HP: Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers.
- Leesa: Price cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses.
- Lowe’s: Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.
- Nectar: Discounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress.
- Overstock: An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture.
- Staples: 40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks.
- Target: Up to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets.
- Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.
Best Presidents Day Deals 2021
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
SAVE $400 + $399 OF FREE GIFTS
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (6-Quart)$79
Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip$669
Dell XPS 13$769
Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill$1,200
Presidents Day Appliance Deals
Vitamix 5200 Blender$450
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$60
Toshiba TRCS01 Cooker$207
Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer$205
Ninja Foodi Deluxe (6.5-Quart)$220
Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender$160
See more Presidents Day appliance deals
Presidents Day Camera Deals
Go Pro HERO9 Bundle
Save $220 on bundle with 1-year subscription
Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera$149
Kodak PixPro FZ53 Digital Camera$75
Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle$298
GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle$300
Canon 20-Megapixel PowerShot SX420 IS Digital Camera$229
Presidents Day Dishwasher Deals
Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher with Built-in Water Tank$350
Frigidaire 24-Inch Built-In Full Console Dishwasher, Stainless Steel$422
Whirlpool TotalCoverage Spray Fingerprint-Resistant Built-In Dishwasher$810
Frigidaire Built-in Dishwasher, 24 inch, Black + Stainless Steel$521
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher, Stainless steel$449
LG 24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Smart Dishwasher$810
Presidents Day Dumbbell Deals
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells
Save $25 on a SelectTech 552 Bundle with code FIT2020
wolfyok Fitness Dumbbells Set$143
Strong Man 8KG-25KG Adjustable Dumbbell Water-filled Barbells$44
Power Systems Sales
Up to 70% off
Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells$140
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Workout Dumbbell w/ Adjustable Weight$2,635
See more Presidents Day dumbbell deals
Presidents Day Instant Pot Deals
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$60
Instant Pot Ultra 3 Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker$100
Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)$79
Instant Pot Duo 80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$99
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (6-Quart)$79
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker$79
Presidents Day Laptop Deals
HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$950
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6" Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$500
EVOO 15.6" 1080p Laptop (Core i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)$379
HP Cyber Monday Laptop Sale
Up to 30% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$617
Presidents Day Mattress Deals
Leesa Sale: $350 off + Free Sheet Set with Mattress Purchase
Up to $350 off + Free Sheet Set
Nectar Holiday Sale: $399 of Accessories Included with Mattress Purchase
$399 worth of Accessories for Free
Leesa Original Mattress$849
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress$799
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress$846
Layla Memory Foam Mattress$899
See more Presidents Day mattress deals
Presidents Day Microwave Deals
LG Over-the-Range Microwave$328
Toshiba Multi-Function Microwave$120
Insignia Compact Microwave, White$55
Haier Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven$449
Commercial Chef Countertop Microwave Oven$80
Sharp White Countertop Microwave$99
Presidents Day Refrigerator Deals
Avanti 7.4 Cu. Ft. Two Door Apartment Size Refrigerator$261
Unique Classic Retro 22" Bottom Freezer 7 cu. ft. Refrigerator$800
LG Door-in-Door 26.0 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator$1,618
Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator$442
Samsung Family Hub 28 Cubic-Foot 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator$3,298
Frigidaire Stainless Steel 33-inch Side Refrigerator$1,169
Presidents Day Smartphone Deals
OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)$694
OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)$799
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (Unlocked)$1,000
OnePlus 8 256GB (Unlocked)$699
OnePlus Nord N10 5G$300
Moto G8 Power (Unlocked)$140
Presidents Day Tablet Deals
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model, 4th Generation$559
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet$90
Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB)$95
Fire 7 tablet (7" display, 16 GB)$40
Fire HD 8 Tablet$65
Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (without ads)$100
Presidents Day Treadmill Deals
7.8 AT TREADMILL$1,999
Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System$550
Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill$700
Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill$800
TR6.6 Treadmill$1,200
Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill$400
See more Presidents Day treadmill deals
Presidents Day TV Deals
65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV$2,798
75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV$2,998
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$3,797
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition$130
Presidents Day Vacuum Deals
Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum$31
Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner$80
Armor All Wet/Dry Vacuum$63
MOOSOO D601 4 in 1 Stick Vacuum$80
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum$100
Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum$450
Presidents Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Maytag 3.8 Cu. Ft. White Top Load Washer with Electric Dryer Package$1,258
Package GE 4.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Loading Washer and 7.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer$1,130
Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top Loading Washer with Gas Dryer$1,395
Equator 1200 RPM Compact Convertible Combo Washer Dryer in White$1,110
Samsung - 4.5 Cu. Ft. Front-Loading Washer and 7.5 Cu. Ft. Gas Dryer$1,900
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.5 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer$1,700
Should You Shop the Presidents Day Sales This Weekend?
Unlike one-day shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Presidents Day sales tend to stretch over a week or two. Take mattress brand Nectar for example. Its Presidents Day sales bonanza kicked off on February 5 and will run through February 22, with the discounts remaining the same from start to finish, so there’s no harm in pulling the trigger on a great deal this Presidents Day weekend.
