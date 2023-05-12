Make it a Mother's Day to remember with one of these delicious drinks

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes to Mother’s Day, is there a better way to bond with your mother than over a fine cocktail or two? For most of us here at The Manual, the answer is a resounding “No, of course not.” On the day dedicated to the person who brought you into the world or raised you, apart from serving a delicious breakfast and presenting her with a thoughtful gift, there’s really only one thing left to do: drink.

Below, you’ll find a variety of Mother’s Day cocktail ideas. No matter what your mom likes, there’s a little something on our list for her.

Nolet’s Silver Rose Gimlet

1 ounce Nolet’s Silver Gin

1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur

1 ounce fresh lemonade

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

Rose petals

Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.

Pomegranate Passion Fruit Rum Fizz

(Created by Pineapple & Coconut)

4 ounces Koloa Gold Rum

2 ounces elderflower liqueur

4 tablespoons pomegranate arils

2 ounces passionfruit syrup

1 ounce lime juice

2 ounces pomegranate juice

2 teaspoons simple syrup (optional if a sweeter drink is desired)

Sparkling rosé

Method: Muddle 2 tablespoons of pomegranate arils in the bottom of two Collins glasses then fill with ice. In a shaker filled with ice add the rum, elderflower liqueur, passionfruit syrup, lime juice, and pomegranate juice. Shake until well chilled. Pour into glasses and top with sparkling rose, a few pomegranate arils, and a sprig of mint. Serve immediately.

Momtini

3/4 ounce Jaisalmer Gin

3/4 ounce Pink Peppercorn Syrup

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

5 ounces pink grapefruit juice

Method: Pour Jaisalmer Gin, peppercorn syrup, fresh lemon juice, and pink grapefruit juice into a shaker, shake and double strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass. (To make peppercorn simple syrup: add crushed pink peppercorns to a simple Monin sugar syrup to infuse.)

Gilded Grand

2 ounces Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre

3/4 ounce fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 bar spoon honey

Rosemary sprigs and orange flower water for garnish

Method: Add ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with rosemary sprig and a spray of orange flower water.

Jardin

1.5 ounces Espolòn Blanco

2 ounces carrot bell pepper juice

1/2 ounce lime

1/2 ounce ginger juice

1 teaspoon harissa paste

Method: Add all ingredients with ice to a shaker. Shake well. Pour into a hurricane glass with ice and garnish with fresh vegetables, such as carrots.

Gulab

(Created at Byblos Miami, Miami)

1.5 ounces vodka

3/4 ounce pomegranate syrup

3/4 ounce lemon juice

Method: Add all the ingredients to a shaker. Fill with ice. Shake and strain into a glass. If you want to get fancy: Strain the mixture into a copper mug. Fill the mug with crushed ice and garnish with 4-6 rose petals and lemon zest.

Watermelon Colada

2 ounces Cîroc Watermelon

1 ounce pineapple juice

1/2 ounce creme of coconut

1/2 ounce lime juice

Bitters

Method: Build in a glass with crushed ice and garnish with a watermelon wedge.

Wild Rose Gin Smash

1.5 ounce Copper & Kings History of Lovers Rose Gin

1 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

2 basil leaves

2 slices of strawberry

1 lemon wheel, halved

Method: In a rocks glass, muddle the basil leaves, strawberries, lemon wheel (avoid muddling the rind), simple syrup, and lemon juice. Add pebble or crushed ice and then add 1.5 oz Lovers gin. Quick stir to combine, then top with more ice. Garnish with a basil leaf and strawberry slice.

Summer Crush

(Courtesy of Fitz Bailey, Coopers’ Craft Brand Ambassador)

2 ounces Coopers’ Craft Bourbon

1 ounce Grand Marnier (or another orange liqueur)

3-4 ounces lemon-lime soda (OR seltzer for a lower calorie version)

1 navel orange, freshly juiced

Orange wedges for garnish

Sprig of fresh mint

Method: Fill a glass with crushed ice. Pour the bourbon, Grand Marnier, and fresh orange juice into the glass. Give it a gentle stir. Top it off with the soda, orange wedge, and a few mint leaves. Serve!

Yes, Peas

2 ounces The Botanist Gin

1 ounce fino sherry

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

3 snap peas

Method: Add simple syrup and snap peas into a shaker and gently muddle. Add The Botanist Gin, lemon juice, and fino sherry into the shaker. Then add ice and shake. Fine strain over a highball glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel and snap pea.

