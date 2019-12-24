It’s the holiday season finally and that means that there will be plenty of good tidings, ugly sweaters, and lots and lots of eggnog. Boozy, delicious, calorically-rich eggnog.

Despite the insanity that nobody really knows where eggnog originated — Was it an Americanized invention of wine, spirits, eggs, and sugar? A thick ale-like beer brewed in Medieval England? — we crave the creamy holiday elixir all season long. If you don’t like eggnog (which, you’re wrong), maybe you just haven’t tried the right recipe.

Below, you’ll find a wide variety of fun nog recipes to try out. Try one, try them all. Get nogged.

How to Make Eggnog

We’re starting off with the basic eggnog recipe. If you want to add booze, here is a list of the best alcohols to mix with eggnog.

12 large eggs

8 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream*

1.5 cups white granulated sugar

.5 tsp salt

2.25 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method: In a saucepan, whisk together eggs, sugar, and salt. Slowly add the first 4 cups of milk to cook. Stir over low heat for about 30 minutes (or until the temperature reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit). Do not let the mixture boil. Once the temperature has been reached, transfer to a bowl and stir in the vanilla, spices, and the rest of the milk. Place the bowl in an ice bath and stir until cool. Transfer to the refrigerator until chilled. When ready to serve, beat the whipping cream until soft peaks form. Whisk cream into the rest of the liquid. Garnish with additional nutmeg.

Spiked Eggnog Recipes

(Almost) Guilt-Free Vegan “Egg-nog”

(Created by Addison Darrow, Holston House Nashville)

.5 cup Kentucky straight bourbon (recommended: Old Forester Signature)

.25 cup cinnamon flavored whiskey (learn to make your own here)

1.75 cups unsweetened almond milk

4.5 tbsp maple syrup

4 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp pomegranate molasses

2 tsp apple pectin (optional, for richness and texture)

1 tsp vanilla extract

12 dashes aromatic bitters (recommended: Fee Brothers Black Walnut)

Grated or ground nutmeg (for garnish)

Method: Combine all ingredients in medium saucepan over low heat. Stir continuously until contents are mixed together and consistency is smooth. Remove from heat. Strain, if desired; serve hot or let cool and serve neat or over ice. Separation is natural, simply stir before serving. Yields 4 servings.

Uncle Dave’s Nog

(Created by Pam Wiznitzer, Henry at the Life, New York City)

1.5 oz Maker’s Mark Bourbon

.5 oz aged rum

.25 oz walnut liqueur

1.5 oz almond milk

.75 oz maple syrup

.25 oz pimento dram

3 dashes Angostura bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Pour into preferred glass, grate fresh cinnamon and nutmeg over the mixture and incorporate in. Garnish with a side of candied walnuts. Sip and snack.

Vintage Eggnog

(Created by Tyson Buhler, Death & Co., New York City)

75 oz Old Grand Dad 114 Bourbon

37.5 oz Smith and Cross Rum

37.5 oz Blandy’s 5yr Malmsey Madiera

37.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Ambre

150 oz white sugar

100 eggs

300 oz whole milk

200 oz heavy cream

Method: Working in batches, blend sugar and milk until dissolved. Working in batches, blend eggs and milk on very low speed until incorporated. Combine all ingredients in large cambros (3) and pass back and forth until completely incorporated and consistent. Place into new/clean quart containers or into glass bottles for long-term storage. Age anywhere from 2 weeks to 2 years. Makes 100 servings.

Egan’s Holiday Eggnog

(Created by Egan’s Irish Whiskey)

1.5 oz Egan’s Vintage Grain

2 oz heavy cream

2 oz whole milk

2 tbsp granulated sugar

.25 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

.25 tsp cinnamon

1 large grade AA egg, separated

Freshly grated nutmeg for garnish

Method: Beat the egg white and sugar in a bowl on medium speed until the sugar completely dissolves and the mixture thickens. Reduce speed and add the egg yolk, then the cinnamon and nutmeg. Add the milk, cream, and whiskey. Chill overnight or to serve immediately, shake over ice and strain into a punch cup or coupe glass. Top with freshly grated nutmeg to garnish.

Mexican Eggnog

(Created by Alex Valencia La Contenta, New York City).

1 oz Tres Agaves Reposado

1 oz Coffee Liquor (such as Kahlua)

.5 oz Giffard Crème de Cacao

.75 oz Heavy Cream

1 Egg Yolk

Method: Add all ingredients in a shaker and dry shake (without ice) thoroughly; then add ice and shake again. Strain into a mug, garnish with nutmeg.

Seal of Approval Holiday Eggnog

(Created by Goslings Rum)

6 oz whiskey

4 oz Goslings Black Seal Rum

2 oz Amaretto

1 pint of heavy cream

1 pint of whole milk

6 eggs separated

.5 cup sugar

.25 cup sugar

freshly ground nutmeg

Method: Beat the yolks with 1/2 cup sugar until thickened. Beat the whites with 1/4 cup of sugar until standing in soft peaks. Beat the cream until thickened, but not whipped hard. Fold together the yolks and the whites, and then fold in the cream. Add the whiskey, Goslings Black Seal Rum, and Amaretto. Grate on lots of nutmeg. Chill thoroughly. Stir once before serving with more freshly grated nutmeg on top.

Spiked Gingerbread Eggnog

(Created by Thumbtack Chef Niko Paranomos)

.5 cup rum

3 cups milk (or 2 cups milk, 1 cup heavy cream for a creamier eggnog)

.5 cup finely ground sugar

1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

.5 tsp cinnamon

.5 tsp ground ginger

.25 tsp allspice

.25 tsp ground cloves

6 large egg yolks

.5 fresh vanilla bean pod, scraped

Pinch of salt

Method: Crack whole eggs into a bowl. Using your fingers, grab one egg yolk at a time and slowly pass it from hand to hand, until all of the white has separated. Place egg yolks in a separate bowl and whisk in sugar until the mixture is light yellow and looks creamy. Place the spices, salt & vanilla bean in a large saucepan with the milk and heat in until just simmering. Temper your egg yolks with the hot liquid, by carefully ladling a small amount of the milk into your eggs while whisking. Repeat until the two are combined. Place the mixture back in your large pan on the stove. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Place a candy thermometer in the mixture and turn off the heat when it reaches 160 degrees. Let chill for at least four hours. Mix in the rum when the mixture has chilled and top with cinnamon for. Serves 6.

Nog!

(Created by Tattersall Distilling)

1.5 oz Tattersall Fernet

8 oz. Eggnog

Method: Combine both ingredients in a shaker. Shake or stir. Serve chilled over ice.

Naughty Eggnog

(Created by Stillhouse Whiskey)

1 part Stillhouse Black Bourbon

2 parts eggnog

Method: Serve in rocks glass over ice (stirred well), and garnish with nutmeg and cinnamon stick.

