Make the dark time merry with these tasty winter vodka cocktails

Vodka is an easy spirit to mix cocktails with, thanks to its largely neutral flavor, which can match well with just about any other alcohol, juice, or fresh ingredient that you might want to put with it. There are plenty of classic vodka cocktails that are universally popular, from the Moscow Mule to the Bloody Mary, and drinks like the Vodka Martini and the Vodka Gimlet have their own passionate fans.
But for many people, vodka remains something that’s mostly drunk during the warmer seasons. With its light flavors and clear appearance, it doesn’t necessarily scream winter in the way that whiskey or bourbon does. However, if you’re a vodka fan then there’s no reason you shouldn’t enjoy vodka cocktails all year round, and take advantage of vodka’s neutral qualities to mix it into tasty and festive drinks for the holiday season.
The recipes we have here give vodka a more holiday-themed twist, by combining it into sweet or creamy drinks like a creamy Espresso Martini variation, or by using seasonal flavors like spiced apple cider to create that cozy winter mood. Many of these drinks are still easy to make, though, requiring not too many ingredients and only a few simple steps. So if your go-to drink is a Screwdriver or a vodka and coke, but you’re looking for something that will fit with the cold winter vibes a bit better, then you can try out these recipes to take pleasure in your favorite vodkas all year long.
White Velvet Espresso Martini
This creamy take on an Espresso Martini drops the fresh espresso but replaces it with cold brew coffee liqueur, adding that robust coffee flavor without having to make a fresh pot of coffee. The Disaronno Velvet gives the drink its rich creamy texture, and the vodka is the essential boozy backbone. If you love an Espresso Martini but want a winter verison, this is the drink to try.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Disaronno Velvet
- 0.5 oz. Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
- 0.5 oz. Vodka
- Coffee Beans
Method:
Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. garnish three coffee beans.
Autumn Aurora
Created by Jeffrey Naples, Reyka Vodka Ambassador
Nothing is more suited to the colder seasons than apple cider, and this drink brings together those spiced apple flavors we love with vodka. This recipe is ideal for making for a crowd, so it’ll be great for a winter party as it’s warm, spicey, and with just a bit of a kick from the vodka.
Ingredients:
- 8 – 10 parts Reyka Vodka
- 4 Cups Apple Cider
- 1 can Apple Pie Filling
- 5 Cinnamon Sticks
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Orange zest (optional)
- Clove or star anise (optional)
- Red wine to top
Method:
Heat all ingredients except for vodka and wine in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer for 5 to 10 minutes and stir until ingredients are combined. Add 1 part Reyka Vodka to 4 parts batch cocktail mixture. Serve warm and top with 1 part red wine. Garnish with apple pie filling, sliced apple, or sliced apple wedges.
Smirnoff Mule
Moscow Mule might make you think of summer with its plentiful crushed ice and cold copper mug, but the warming qualities of a good ginger beer can make this a wintery pleasure as well.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21
- 4 oz Ginger Beer
- 3 Lime Wedges
- Mint
Method:
Fill a copper mug with ice. Add Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka. Pour ginger beer. Squeeze juice of 2 lime wedges. Stir to combine. Garnish with lime and mint
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Apple Cider
Another spiced apple drink, but a simpler one this time. This takes advantage of flavored caramel vodka for a dead easy mixed drink that gets you the winter flavors with miminal fuss and effort.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
- 4 oz Apple Cider
- Apple Slices
Method:
Fill the glass with ice. Combine Smirnoff Kissed Caramel and apple cider. Stir well and garnish with apple slices.
Smirnoff Holiday Cosmo
I think the classic Cosmopolitan is a tragically underrated drink, so I’m always happy to see it back with its wintery flavors of cranberry. This version uses a playful red vodka with cranberry flavors for some extra fun that makes it perfect for a celebration party.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Smirnoff Red, White & Merry
- .75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- .5 oz Cranberry Syrup
- 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
- Sage Leaf
Method:
Fill a shaker with ice. Add Smirnoff Red White & Merry. Pour in the lime juice. Add cranberry syrup. Add bitters. Shake for about 10 seconds. Pour into a martini glass. Garnish with a sage leaf.
Sage Advice
Created by Holistic Spirits Co.
Add a herbal touch to your winter cocktails by using sage, as demonstrated in this cocktail, which shows off the vodka with just a few supporting ingredients.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Origen Vodka
- 0.75 oz St. Germain
- 0.75 oz Simple Syrup
- 1 oz Lime Juice
- 4 Sprigs Fresh Sage
Glassware: Coupe or Rocks
Garnish: Sage Leaf
Method:
Muddle sage and syrup in cocktail shaker. Add ice and all ingredients and shake until well chilled. Double strain into a coupe or rocks glass and serve up or over ice. Garnish with a sage leaf.
Persimmon-ious
Created by Holistic Spirits Co.
Persimmon is another underrated winter fruit that adds a sharp tang, which goes perfectly with sparkling wine and a little boost from some vodka.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Origen Vodka
- 1 oz St. Germain
- 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 oz Simple Syrup
- 0.5 oz Diced Persimmon
- Champagne or Sparkling Wine
Glassware: Champagne Flute or Large Coupe
Garnish: Fresh
Method:
Place persimmon and simple in the bottom of a cocktail shake and muddle well. Add the remaining ingredients and ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into your glass of choice and top with champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with fresh mint.