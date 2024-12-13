Make the dark time merry with these tasty winter vodka cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents White Velvet Espresso Martini Autumn Aurora Smirnoff Mule Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Apple Cider Smirnoff Holiday Cosmo Sage Advice Persimmon-ious

Vodka is an easy spirit to mix cocktails with, thanks to its largely neutral flavor, which can match well with just about any other alcohol, juice, or fresh ingredient that you might want to put with it. There are plenty of classic vodka cocktails that are universally popular, from the Moscow Mule to the Bloody Mary, and drinks like the Vodka Martini and the Vodka Gimlet have their own passionate fans.

But for many people, vodka remains something that’s mostly drunk during the warmer seasons. With its light flavors and clear appearance, it doesn’t necessarily scream winter in the way that whiskey or bourbon does. However, if you’re a vodka fan then there’s no reason you shouldn’t enjoy vodka cocktails all year round, and take advantage of vodka’s neutral qualities to mix it into tasty and festive drinks for the holiday season.

Recommended Videos

The recipes we have here give vodka a more holiday-themed twist, by combining it into sweet or creamy drinks like a creamy Espresso Martini variation, or by using seasonal flavors like spiced apple cider to create that cozy winter mood. Many of these drinks are still easy to make, though, requiring not too many ingredients and only a few simple steps. So if your go-to drink is a Screwdriver or a vodka and coke, but you’re looking for something that will fit with the cold winter vibes a bit better, then you can try out these recipes to take pleasure in your favorite vodkas all year long.

White Velvet Espresso Martini

This creamy take on an Espresso Martini drops the fresh espresso but replaces it with cold brew coffee liqueur, adding that robust coffee flavor without having to make a fresh pot of coffee. The Disaronno Velvet gives the drink its rich creamy texture, and the vodka is the essential boozy backbone. If you love an Espresso Martini but want a winter verison, this is the drink to try.

Ingredients:

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. garnish three coffee beans.

Autumn Aurora

Created by Jeffrey Naples, Reyka Vodka Ambassador

Nothing is more suited to the colder seasons than apple cider, and this drink brings together those spiced apple flavors we love with vodka. This recipe is ideal for making for a crowd, so it’ll be great for a winter party as it’s warm, spicey, and with just a bit of a kick from the vodka.

Ingredients:

8 – 10 parts Reyka Vodka

4 Cups Apple Cider

1 can Apple Pie Filling

5 Cinnamon Sticks

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Orange zest (optional)

Clove or star anise (optional)

Red wine to top

Method:

Heat all ingredients except for vodka and wine in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer for 5 to 10 minutes and stir until ingredients are combined. Add 1 part Reyka Vodka to 4 parts batch cocktail mixture. Serve warm and top with 1 part red wine. Garnish with apple pie filling, sliced apple, or sliced apple wedges.

Smirnoff Mule

Moscow Mule might make you think of summer with its plentiful crushed ice and cold copper mug, but the warming qualities of a good ginger beer can make this a wintery pleasure as well.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21

4 oz Ginger Beer

3 Lime Wedges

Mint

Method:

Fill a copper mug with ice. Add Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka. Pour ginger beer. Squeeze juice of 2 lime wedges. Stir to combine. Garnish with lime and mint

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Apple Cider

Another spiced apple drink, but a simpler one this time. This takes advantage of flavored caramel vodka for a dead easy mixed drink that gets you the winter flavors with miminal fuss and effort.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

4 oz Apple Cider

Apple Slices

Method:

Fill the glass with ice. Combine Smirnoff Kissed Caramel and apple cider. Stir well and garnish with apple slices.

Smirnoff Holiday Cosmo

I think the classic Cosmopolitan is a tragically underrated drink, so I’m always happy to see it back with its wintery flavors of cranberry. This version uses a playful red vodka with cranberry flavors for some extra fun that makes it perfect for a celebration party.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Smirnoff Red, White & Merry

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Cranberry Syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Sage Leaf

Method:

Fill a shaker with ice. Add Smirnoff Red White & Merry. Pour in the lime juice. Add cranberry syrup. Add bitters. Shake for about 10 seconds. Pour into a martini glass. Garnish with a sage leaf.

Sage Advice

Created by Holistic Spirits Co.

Add a herbal touch to your winter cocktails by using sage, as demonstrated in this cocktail, which shows off the vodka with just a few supporting ingredients.

Ingredients:

2 oz Origen Vodka

0.75 oz St. Germain

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lime Juice

4 Sprigs Fresh Sage

Glassware: Coupe or Rocks

Garnish: Sage Leaf

Method:

Muddle sage and syrup in cocktail shaker. Add ice and all ingredients and shake until well chilled. Double strain into a coupe or rocks glass and serve up or over ice. Garnish with a sage leaf.

Created by Holistic Spirits Co.

Persimmon is another underrated winter fruit that adds a sharp tang, which goes perfectly with sparkling wine and a little boost from some vodka.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Origen Vodka

1 oz St. Germain

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Diced Persimmon

Champagne or Sparkling Wine

Glassware: Champagne Flute or Large Coupe

Garnish: Fresh

Method:

Place persimmon and simple in the bottom of a cocktail shake and muddle well. Add the remaining ingredients and ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into your glass of choice and top with champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with fresh mint.