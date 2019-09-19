10 Classic Vodka Cocktail Recipes You Can Mix at Home

Vodka, for quite a while now, has been the king of kings when it comes to alcohol in the United States (in terms of sales, at least). Sales are helped by the fact that vodka is colorless and flavorless — neutral in other words — allowing it to be reinvented or used in myriad ways. On the price end, too, it has a benefit — there is literally a vodka at every price point you can imagine, from the cheapest, worst-tasting plastic handle vodka to this bottle, which is valued at over $1 million. No matter what kind of vodka you’re looking for, you’re going to find it.

These countless options we’re talking about are only scratching the surface. There are also innumerable flavored and craft vodkas (such as this vodka, which was chosen as the best in the U.S. for The Manual Spirit Awards 2019) being produced now that just grow that number to even greater heights.

One of the most basic benefits of vodka (after “it gets you drunk”) is that it mixes with basically everything. While you can use any of these mixes for a quick two-ingredient drink that gets the job done, there are a number of classic vodka cocktails that, as a reader of The Manual, it’d be good to know off the top of your head. (Consider it part of earning your man card, just as you should know how to sharpen your own kitchen knives.)

Below, you’ll find the most classic vodka cocktail recipes out there. Master these and you’re on your way to calling yourself the best home bartender on the block. While some may not seem like the manliest of drinks (here’s looking at you, Cosmopolitan), remember: you’re going to be making drinks for other people at some point, so it’s best to learn them now instead of acting huffy that the person in question ordered something you don’t know how to make.

Bloody Mary

2 oz vodka

5 oz tomato juice

5 tsp prepared horseradish

3 dashes hot sauce, such as Frank’s Red Hot

2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 lime wedges

Lemon wedge

Celery salt

Black pepper

Celery stalk for garnish

Method: In a shaker, squeeze lemon and one lime wedge over ice. Add the other ingredients and shake well. Pour over ice in a tall glass and garnish with a celery stalk and a lime wedge. For extra flavor, float a few extra dashes of hot sauce on top.

Vodka Martini

3 oz vodka

1 oz dry vermouth

Lemon peel

Method: Stir together with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist. To make it dirty, add a splash of olive brine and garnish with a green olive.

The Cape Codder

2 oz vodka

4 oz cranberry juice

0.5 oz lime juice

lime wedge

Method: Add vodka and juices to a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime wedge.

Moscow Mule

5 oz vodka

4 oz ginger beer

0.25 oz lime juice

Lime wheel

Method: Add crushed ice to a copper mug, followed by vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice. Stir and garnish with a lime wheel.

Salty Dog

1.5 oz vodka

3.5 oz grapefruit juice

Kosher salt

Lime wedge

Method: Pour kosher salt onto a plate. Moisten rim of glass with a split lime wedge, then gently coat rim with salt. Add ice, vodka, and grapefruit juice.

White Russian

5 parts vodka

2 parts coffee liqueur

3 parts cream

Method: In an Old Fashioned glass, pour vodka and coffee liqueur over a large cube or ball of ice. Float cream on top and stir slowly.

Cosmopolitan

1.5 oz vodka

.5 oz cranberry juice

.25 oz lime juice

.25 oz simple syrup

Lime peel or lime wedge, for garnish

Method: Shake together with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime peel.

Kamikaze

1 oz vodka

.25 oz orange liqueur

.25 oz fresh lime juice

Method: Shake together with ice and strain into a shot glass.

Espresso Martini

2 oz vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

.5 oz espresso

.25 oz simple syrup, optional

3 coffee beans, for garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients together with ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

Harvey Wallbanger

3 parts vodka

1 part Galliano

6 parts orange juice

Cherry, for garnish

Orange slice, for garnish

Method: Mix the vodka and orange juice together in a highball glass full of ice and top off with Galliano. Garnish with cherry and orange slice.

