The original Bloody Mary recipe is here

Not surprisingly, January 1st was National Bloody Mary Day. It makes sense because day-after revelers from Santa Monica to St. Petersburg were trying to manage a likely colossal hangover. Mixing Champagne, cocktails, beer, and red wine tends to do that. But, while this iconic drink has its very own holiday, we celebrate it on the other 364 (non-Leap-Year) days. It’s savory, spicy, boozy, and hits right at brunch or breakfast, even if we didn’t “tie one on” the night before.

To a beginner, it might seem like an elaborate drink. But it’s quite simple when you break it down. At its base level, it’s just vodka, salt, pepper, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and a lot of tomato juice. You can make it your own by adding horseradish and other spices. But don’t forget the iconic celery stick (or piece of bacon) garnish.

The Red Snapper – The St. Regis New York (The original Bloody Mary recipe)

The Bloody Mary is the kind of cocktail that just feels like it’s always been around. This is likely because, unless you’re over 90 years old, it has. According to legend, it was created in 1934 by well-known bartender Fernand Petiot at the King Cole Bar at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. It was renamed the Red Snapper to not offend the upscale guests, but it has always been the original Bloody Mary. Other stories claim the same bartender invented the drink in the 1920s at Harry’s Bar in Paris. Regardless of when it was created, it remains just as popular today among the brunch crowd.

What you’ll need to make the original Bloody Mary recipe

Ingredients:

1 oz / 30 ml premium vodka

11 oz / 325 ml Bloody Mary mix

1 lemon wedge, for garnish

The Signature Blood Mary Mix:

Juice of 3 lemons

2 ½ #10 cans /2 ½ large tomato juice

5oz / 150ml Worcestershire sauce

10 dashes / 3ml Tabasco sauce

2tbsp / 30g freshly ground black pepper

2tbsp / 30g ground cayenne pepper

1tbsp / 15g ground celery salt

2tbsp / 30g whole black peppercorns

Bloody Mary recipe steps

1.) Fill 12oz / ½ L Blood Mary glass with ice.

2.) Add vodka.

3.) Fill glass with Blood Mary mix and garnish with lemon.

4.) Pour ingredients into a container and shake well.

5.) Use immediately or seal and refrigerate.

6.) Strain peppercorns from the mix before adding alcohol. Makes 3 gallons / 11 L.

Keep it versatile

The most interesting thing about the Bloody Mary is its versatility. After the initial addition of vodka and the aforementioned Bloody Mary mix, just have fun with it. Feel free to add your own twist. If you enjoy it spicier, add some horseradish. Try some Sriracha for sweet heat. It’s all about you and your palate. Pair it with a cheesy omelet, some hash browns, and a few pieces of crisp bacon, and you have the makings of an outstanding start to your day. Honestly, what could be better than a few of these savory, spicy, boozy cocktails while you sit around a table and tell your friends how you passed out at 9 pm watching Netflix instead of going out to the club?

