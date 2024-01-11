Our favorite breakfast cocktails

If you ask our opinion, breakfast (or brunch for those who prefer to sleep in) is the best meal of the day. What’s better than warm waffles, pancakes, sizzling sausage, bacon, omelets, granola, yogurt, and a tropical island’s worth of fruit? What’s not to love? As great as lunch, dinner, and midnight snacks are concerned, there’s no beating the day’s first meal. Especially when you pair it with a boozy morning beverage. And we prefer to pair it with a booze-filled cocktail whenever possible.

But not just any alcohol-based drink works during the morning hours. Your friends and family might look at you funny if you crack open a lager or pour a glass of bourbon at 9 am, even if the thought of a crisp, refreshing beer or a sweet, oaky, corn-based whiskey paired with breakfast foods does sound delightful. There’s a time and a place for these drinks, and it’s during the afternoon at the earliest. But, when it comes to alcohol-based beverages, there’s nothing wrong with a delicious breakfast-centric cocktail while you’re still wearing pajama pants.

Breakfast was made for cocktails

Not only are the morning hours (and morning food) ideally suited to being paired with alcohol, but there are also myriad options available for all palates. We’re talking classics like the mimosa, bloody Mary, Bellini, Irish coffee, and more. Keep scrolling to learn about eight of our favorites.

Mimosa

When it comes to breakfast cocktails, it’s tough to beat the appeal of the classic mimosa. This simple, refreshing, citrus-forward cocktail is made with one part champagne (or sparkling wine) and one part orange juice. That’s it. Simple, boozy, and the perfect complement to savory, cheesy breakfast foods.

Screwdriver

If you enjoy orange juice but would rather your breakfast cocktails are not enthusiastic, the screwdriver is for you. Just as simple as the mimosa, this classic breakfast cocktail gives you your daily dose of Vitamin C with orange juice and your favorite vodka.

Bloody Mary

Another vodka-centered breakfast cocktail, the Bloody Mary, also contains tomato juice. The rest is up to you. Sure, you can grab a Bloody Mary mix, but you’d be better off adding your hot sauce, Worcestershire, horseradish, cracked black pepper, citrus, and other spices to suit your palate. Don’t forget the celery stick or piece of bacon as a garnish (or both).

Tom Collins

You probably remember a significant scene in the movie ‘Meet The Parents centered on buying more mix to make Tom Collins cocktails. You also might not have ever tried one. Instead of the usual brunch mixed drinks, pair the next time you make eggs Benedict with this refreshing cocktail featuring gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water.

Espresso Martini

You might need a morning pick-me-up if you had a late night the evening before. Might we suggest imbibing an espresso Martini? Who says Martinis are only acceptable after work? Especially when made with vodka, coffee liqueur, fresh coffee, and simple syrup. We can’t think of a better way to start your day.

Bellini

If you prefer your morning cocktails to be sparkling but don’t enjoy the acidity of citrus, a great choice is a classic Bellini. This simple drink is made with sparkling wine (usually Prosecco) and peach puree or nectar. With its genesis in Venice, Italy, the Bellini is a crisp, sweet, effervescent way to start your brunch right.

Irish coffee

The espresso Martini isn’t the only way to get booze and caffeine in the morning. Another great choice is the classic, timeless Irish coffee. This aptly named drink has hot coffee, Irish whiskey, fresh cream, and brown sugar. Drinking this will turn that breakfast buffet up to eleven.

Painkiller

If you enjoy Pina Coladas or prefer to have breakfast and have a Tiki twist, the iconic painkiller is for you. This nostalgic drink, created in the US Virgin Islands in the 1970s, consists of dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and cream of coconut. It’s boozy, sweet, and tastes like a trip to a tropical paradise in every sip.

Have fun with breakfast cocktails

If you want to enjoy your brunch or breakfast with friends fully, you should know how to make at least a few cocktails. But don’t think it so seriously. The key is to have fun with it. Learn a few, shake them up, and pour them for friends. Just don’t burn the bacon while you’re doing it.

