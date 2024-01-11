 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bloody Mary, espresso martini, mimosas, and more: Breakfast cocktails everyone should know how to make

Our favorite breakfast cocktails

Christopher Osburn
By
Bloody Mary
Nicole Honchariw/Unsplash

If you ask our opinion, breakfast (or brunch for those who prefer to sleep in) is the best meal of the day. What’s better than warm waffles, pancakes, sizzling sausage, bacon, omelets, granola, yogurt, and a tropical island’s worth of fruit? What’s not to love? As great as lunch, dinner, and midnight snacks are concerned, there’s no beating the day’s first meal. Especially when you pair it with a boozy morning beverage. And we prefer to pair it with a booze-filled cocktail whenever possible.

But not just any alcohol-based drink works during the morning hours. Your friends and family might look at you funny if you crack open a lager or pour a glass of bourbon at 9 am, even if the thought of a crisp, refreshing beer or a sweet, oaky, corn-based whiskey paired with breakfast foods does sound delightful. There’s a time and a place for these drinks, and it’s during the afternoon at the earliest. But, when it comes to alcohol-based beverages, there’s nothing wrong with a delicious breakfast-centric cocktail while you’re still wearing pajama pants.

Waffles
Mary West/Unsplash

Breakfast was made for cocktails

Not only are the morning hours (and morning food) ideally suited to being paired with alcohol, but there are also myriad options available for all palates. We’re talking classics like the mimosa, bloody Mary, Bellini, Irish coffee, and more. Keep scrolling to learn about eight of our favorites.

Mimosa
Mae Mu/Unsplash

Mimosa

When it comes to breakfast cocktails, it’s tough to beat the appeal of the classic mimosa. This simple, refreshing, citrus-forward cocktail is made with one part champagne (or sparkling wine) and one part orange juice. That’s it. Simple, boozy, and the perfect complement to savory, cheesy breakfast foods.

Screwdriver
ABHISHEK HAJARE/Unsplash

Screwdriver

If you enjoy orange juice but would rather your breakfast cocktails are not enthusiastic, the screwdriver is for you. Just as simple as the mimosa, this classic breakfast cocktail gives you your daily dose of Vitamin C with orange juice and your favorite vodka.

Bloody Mary
Johann Trasch/Unsplash

Bloody Mary

Another vodka-centered breakfast cocktail, the Bloody Mary, also contains tomato juice. The rest is up to you. Sure, you can grab a Bloody Mary mix, but you’d be better off adding your hot sauce, Worcestershire, horseradish, cracked black pepper, citrus, and other spices to suit your palate. Don’t forget the celery stick or piece of bacon as a garnish (or both).

Tom Collins
Emily Andreeva/Unsplash

Tom Collins

You probably remember a significant scene in the movie ‘Meet The Parents centered on buying more mix to make Tom Collins cocktails. You also might not have ever tried one. Instead of the usual brunch mixed drinks, pair the next time you make eggs Benedict with this refreshing cocktail featuring gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water.

Espresso martini
Anima Visual/Unsplash

Espresso Martini

You might need a morning pick-me-up if you had a late night the evening before. Might we suggest imbibing an espresso Martini? Who says Martinis are only acceptable after work? Especially when made with vodka, coffee liqueur, fresh coffee, and simple syrup. We can’t think of a better way to start your day.

Bellini
Laura Kennedy/Unsplash

Bellini

If you prefer your morning cocktails to be sparkling but don’t enjoy the acidity of citrus, a great choice is a classic Bellini. This simple drink is made with sparkling wine (usually Prosecco) and peach puree or nectar. With its genesis in Venice, Italy, the Bellini is a crisp, sweet, effervescent way to start your brunch right.

Irish Coffee
Sarah Power/Unsplash

Irish coffee

The espresso Martini isn’t the only way to get booze and caffeine in the morning. Another great choice is the classic, timeless Irish coffee. This aptly named drink has hot coffee, Irish whiskey, fresh cream, and brown sugar. Drinking this will turn that breakfast buffet up to eleven.

Painkiller
YesMore Content/Unsplash

Painkiller

If you enjoy Pina Coladas or prefer to have breakfast and have a Tiki twist, the iconic painkiller is for you. This nostalgic drink, created in the US Virgin Islands in the 1970s, consists of dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, and cream of coconut. It’s boozy, sweet, and tastes like a trip to a tropical paradise in every sip.

Bloody Mary
Rhianon Lassila/Unsplash

Have fun with breakfast cocktails

If you want to enjoy your brunch or breakfast with friends fully, you should know how to make at least a few cocktails. But don’t think it so seriously. The key is to have fun with it. Learn a few, shake them up, and pour them for friends. Just don’t burn the bacon while you’re doing it.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Rye whiskey 101: Everything you ever wanted to know
It's spicy goodness in a bottle
Whiskey

If you’ve never tried it, rye whiskey can be a bit of a mystery. If you know anything about rye the crop, it’s that it has a peppery, spiced, almost clove-like flavor. Does that mean the whiskey tastes like someone spent an hour cracking black pepper into your favorite whiskey? That doesn’t seem very appetizing. You also might be wondering what makes a whiskey a rye whiskey as opposed to a bourbon or another type of whiskey.

Since we are in the business of helping, we decided that the time was right to give you the equivalent of rye 101. While you definitely won’t get college credit for this, it also won’t take you a whole semester to learn the ins and outs of rye whiskey. Just peruse this article, and you’ll learn all there is to know about this unique, spicy whiskey variety. So, buckle up for the rye train. We hope you enjoy the whiskey-saturated ride through the world of rye whiskey.

Read more
If you’re not ready for Dry January, give these 3 low-calorie cocktails a shake (or stir)
These low-calorie cocktails won't ruin your fitness goals
Cocktail outside

Dry January isn't for everyone. Perhaps your New Year’s resolution wasn’t to give up all alcohol for a month, but instead, to jump-start a year of healthy living. Maybe you’re going to join a gym (and hopefully actually continue going after this month), eat healthier (no more stops at Mickey D’s for fries), and drink healthier. Yes, that’s right. You don’t have to completely give up alcohol to live a healthier lifestyle in 2024.

Sure, alcohol itself isn’t great for your health and should be enjoyed in moderation. But the real carbohydrates and extra calories come from heavy beers and ridiculous, over-the-top indulgent ingredients in your favorite cocktails. Among the most caloric mixed drinks are the boozy Long Island iced tea, margarita, pina colada, white Russian, and Mai Tai.

Read more
Wine 101: Everything you ever wanted to know about cabernet sauvignon
A no-nonsense cabernet sauvignon guide for everyone
Red wine glass in vineyard

Most people - even those who don't have a particular appreciation for wine - have an opinion about cabernet sauvignon. Some drink nothing else; others steer clear, afraid of this variety's bold, sometimes bullying reputation. But love it or hate it, cabernet sauvignon is the world's most widely planted grape and, arguably, the world's most famous wine. Cabernet sauvignon, lovingly nicknamed simply "cab" by most, thrives in its own unique way on every continent except for Antarctica, gifting the world with its velvety richness, robust flavors, and generous tannins.

A hybrid grape made from the crossing of cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc, the cabernet sauvignon grape is a favorite of winemakers for its ease of cultivation, dependability, and ability to perform beautifully in most climates. Cabernet sauvignon is made into both single varietals and blends, with the ability to add interest and depth to many other wines with its richness and power.

Read more