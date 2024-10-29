Add a splash of olive brine to your next brunch cocktail

If there’s one cocktail that rules supreme for an indulgent brunch, it’s the Bloody Mary. This endlessly variable recipe calls for tomato juice and vodka, and can then be spiced up with whatever combination of seasoning, hot sauce, citrus juice, vinegar, and other additions that your heart desires. But if you’re looking for inspiration for your next brunch then high-end olive juice brand Ancient Olive Trees wants you to consider making it dirty.

The Dirty Martini is beloved for adding a splash of olive brine to vodka (or gin) and dry vermouth, helping to round out the flavors with a salty note which enhances the savory flavors already present in the other ingredients. And the principle works equally well for adding more salt and olive flavors to the Bloody Mary, which go well with the vodka and tomato juice.

The details of this recipe are worked out by Sarah Gualtieri from Instagram, and including additions like the traditional Worcestershire Sauce as well as hot sauce, and a salted rim for the glass which enhances the flavors even more.

Dirty Bloody Mary

Created by Sarah Gualtieri

Ingredients:

2 oz Vodka

4 oz Tomato Juice

1.5 oz Ancient Olive Trees Dirty Martini Juice

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

2 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

2 dashes Hot Sauce

Pinch of Celery Salt

Pinch of Paprika

Pinch of Black Pepper

A few stalks of Celery

Method:

Add ingredients into cocktail shaker and shake well. Line rim of glass with lemon and spicy salt. Strain over ice. Garnish with olives, celery stalks and lemon. Enjoy!