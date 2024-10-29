 Skip to main content
Combine two beloved cocktails for a morning treat with the Dirty Bloody Mary

Add a splash of olive brine to your next brunch cocktail

By
dirty bloody mary recipe ancient olive trees 1
Ancient Olive Trees

If there’s one cocktail that rules supreme for an indulgent brunch, it’s the Bloody Mary. This endlessly variable recipe calls for tomato juice and vodka, and can then be spiced up with whatever combination of seasoning, hot sauce, citrus juice, vinegar, and other additions that your heart desires. But if you’re looking for inspiration for your next brunch then high-end olive juice brand Ancient Olive Trees wants you to consider making it dirty.

The Dirty Martini is beloved for adding a splash of olive brine to vodka (or gin) and dry vermouth, helping to round out the flavors with a salty note which enhances the savory flavors already present in the other ingredients. And the principle works equally well for adding more salt and olive flavors to the Bloody Mary, which go well with the vodka and tomato juice.

The details of this recipe are worked out by Sarah Gualtieri from Instagram, and including additions like the traditional Worcestershire Sauce as well as hot sauce, and a salted rim for the glass which enhances the flavors even more.

Dirty Bloody Mary

Created by Sarah Gualtieri

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Vodka
  • 4 oz Tomato Juice
  • 1.5 oz Ancient Olive Trees Dirty Martini Juice
  • 1/2 oz Lemon Juice
  • 2 dashes Worcestershire Sauce
  • 2 dashes Hot Sauce
  • Pinch of Celery Salt
  • Pinch of Paprika
  • Pinch of Black Pepper
  • A few stalks of Celery

Method:

Add ingredients into cocktail shaker and shake well. Line rim of glass with lemon and spicy salt. Strain over ice. Garnish with olives, celery stalks and lemon. Enjoy!

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
