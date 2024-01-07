 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

6 high-protein breakfast ideas to kick-start your weight loss in 2024

Start your day (and 2024) off right

Christine VanDoren
By
Egg round
Megha Mangal / Pexels

Starting your day with high-protein breakfast items can be a great way to support your weight loss and other health goals. In many ways, your first few actions in the morning can determine how the rest of your day looks, so why not have a game plan for a tasty, nutritious breakfast?

Keep reading to discover simple and delicious high-protein breakfast ideas to help you start your morning right and boost your weight loss efforts for 2024.

Protein powder
Ben McLeod / Unsplash

How does protein promote weight loss?

Protein is the most helpful macronutrient for weight loss, and typically, the more protein you eat, the easier your weight loss journey will be.

Recommended Videos

Your body has to use energy and, therefore, burn calories in order to digest food. The body burns the most calories when digesting protein in comparison to carbohydrates and fat. Approximately 20-30% of total calories are burned; this means for every 100 calories of protein you consume, 20 to 30 calories are used for energy during digestion.

Related

Protein is also the most satiating macronutrient. Eating foods that make you feel more full can help discourage overeating. In order to lose weight, it is essential that you are in a caloric deficit. This means that you have to consistently eat 250 to 500 calories less than your maintenance calories. Maintenance calories are the number of calories required to allow you to maintain your current weight.

Additionally, the more muscle mass you have, the faster your metabolism is. Protein is required for the building and maintenance of muscle mass. Therefore, the more protein you eat to contribute to muscle mass, the more calories your body burns at rest, which also supports weight loss.

Scrambled eggs.
Annushka Ahuja / Pexels

How much protein should you eat at breakfast?

Everyone is different, and factors like gender, age, weight, and health goals play a role in how much you should eat of anything. Generally, someone who wants to lose weight should aim for high-protein breakfast meals that contain 20 to 35 grams of protein.

This is a good rule of thumb for all meals and snacks you eat throughout the day. Spacing out your protein intake allows your body to absorb it more efficiently and keeps you feeling full more effectively as well.

A close-up of a bowl of oatmeal with banana slices, blueberries, and seeds on a table.
lauracuriacu / Pixabay

6 tasty high-protein breakfasts for weight loss

Protein oatmeal

Nutrition facts

Calories: 397

Protein: 33g

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 39g

Ingredients

  • 40 grams of oats
  • 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
  • 1 cup of almond milk
  • ½ cup of blueberries
  • ⅛ cup of sliced almonds
  • 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Heat almond milk on a stove over high heat. 
  2. Once the almond milk starts to boil, add in the oats.
  3. Reduce heat to medium, and stir until you have achieved the desired consistency.
  4. Pour the oats into a bowl and mix in the protein powder and vanilla extract.
  5. Top with blueberries and sliced almonds.

Banana and berry smoothie

Berry smoothie

Nutrition facts

Calories: 364

Protein: 30g

Fat: 19g

Carbohydrates: 28g

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of frozen mixed berries
  • ½ cup of almond milk
  • 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
  • ½ avocado 
  • 1 tablespoon of chia seeds

Instructions

  1. In a blender, combine the ingredients.
  2. Blend until the smoothie has achieved the desired consistency, and enjoy.

Omelette stuffed with spinach and cheese for a breakfast.

Egg white omelet

Nutrition facts

Calories: 242

Protein: 22g

Fat: 14g

Carbohydrates: 4g

Ingredients

  • 4 egg whites
  • ½ cup of spinach
  • ¼ cup of bell peppers
  • ¼ cup of mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • Desired spices

Instructions

  1. Heat pan over medium heat, and add olive oil.
  2. Chop the spinach, bell peppers, and mushrooms, and add the mixture to the pan.
  3. Cook the veggies for a few minutes until soft.
  4. Add desired spices to the egg whites and pour on top of the veggies.
  5. Wait until the bottom of the omelet is slightly browned before folding it.
  6. Flip the omelet one last time and remove it from the pan.

Serving egg bites garnished with fresh chives on a white plate.

Egg bites

Nutrition facts

Calories: 292

Protein: 29g

Fat: 18g

Carbohydrates: 3g

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • ¼ cup of shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
  • 2 ounces of cooked ground turkey
  • ½ cup of chopped spinach 
  • Desired spices

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Grease a muffin tin.
  3. In a bowl, combine the eggs, cooked ground turkey, chopped spinach, and desired spices.
  4. Evenly pour the mixture into the pockets of the muffin tin.
  5. Bake the egg bites for 20 minutes or until fully cooked, and enjoy.

Plain protein pancakes on a plate made with eggs, oats and quark

Protein pancakes

Nutrition facts

Calories: 278

Protein: 32g

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 24g

Ingredients

  • 1 scoop of protein powder
  • 1 egg
  • 1-2 tablespoons of almond milk
  • ½ teaspoon of baking powder
  • ½ tablespoon of vanilla extract
  • ½ cup of chopped strawberries
  • 1 tablespoon of agave syrup

Instructions

  1. Heat a pan over medium heat, and grease the pan.
  2. In a bowl, whisk together the protein powder, eggs, almond milk, baking powder, and vanilla extract.
  3. Pour the batter into the pan in amounts depending on your desired number of pancakes.
  4. Flip the pancakes when one side is slightly brown.
  5. Place the pancakes on a plate and top with chopped strawberries and agave syrup.

Tasty avocado toasts on wooden board

Chicken sausage and avocado toast

Nutrition facts

Calories: 303

Protein: 20g

Fat: 16g

Carbohydrates: 22g

Ingredients

  • 1 slice whole grain bread
  • ⅓ of an avocado
  • Everything but the bagel seasoning as desired
  • ¼ cup of sprouts 
  • 1 chicken sausage

Instructions

  1. Heat a skillet over medium heat and add in chopped chicken sausage.
  2. Toast the slice of whole grain bread.
  3. Top the toast with avocado, everything but the bagel seasoning, and sprouts.
  4. Serve with chicken sausage on the side.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Constipation when traveling is a real problem: How to overcome it and enjoy your vacation
Constipation when traveling: How to overcome it
Man in pain on the couch

Travel constipation is a real thing -- and if you've ever experienced it, you know how uncomfortable it can be. Whether you're traveling for work or pleasure, feeling backed up can make for an unpleasant travel experience. Straining to go or feeling bloated during travel can make it hard to fully enjoy your experience and leave you in a pretty sour mood. Despite how common travel constipation is, most people don't understand why it occurs or what to do about it.

Getting ahead of your travel constipation before it occurs can help you feel your best and enjoy your trip. In this guide, we'll explore the most common reasons for constipation when traveling and what you can do to help prevent it before it happens.

Read more
Is the key to weight loss a great mindfulness routine? Here’s what doctors and therapists say
Mindfulness and weight loss: What experts say
man doing yoga on deck

Weight loss made headline after headline in 2023 with the rise in popularity in GLP-1s like Wegovy. The drugs certainly have evidence to show effectiveness for losing weight in ways diet and exercise alone have not worked for some patients. Experts share maintaining a healthy weight (or getting to one) is essential.
“Weight maintenance/loss is important for overall health because it reduces the risk of insulin resistance and diabetes,” said   Dr. Jared Braunstein, D.O., a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan and contributor to Labfinder.com. “Also, obesity has been linked to heart disease and strokes.”
Though diet, exercise, and medication can help, what about mindfulness? Stress reduction is another oft-recommended part of a weight loss program; mindfulness can reduce stress. Can being more mindful, therefore, help you lose weight? Experts weighed in.

Is there a link between stress and weight?
Doctors and mental health professionals believe there is.
“I am a firm believer that our mental health and physical health run parallel with one another,” Adrine Davtyan, LCSW, said. “When our mental health is compromised, it impacts our physical health. Conversely, when our physical health suffers, our mental health may experience distress.”
Experts delved deeper into why increased stress may lead to fluctuations in weight.

Read more
Weight loss while eating more fat – Here’s how it works
Weight loss while eating more fat? You bet!
Avocado cut in half

There's a lot of conflicting information about fats in your diet and weight loss. The reason is that not all fats are created equal. There are some sources that are not only good for you but also essential for maintaining good health. So, let's dig into the nitty gritty and unravel the mysteries of healthy fats. 

What are healthy fats?
It is important to know that not all fats are equal when it comes to health benefits. While some fats are harmful to your health, your body needs fat to function properly. The key to avoiding fats that are undesirable is to distinguish between those that are good and those that are bad. To do that, let’s take a look at the different types of fats that exist. 
Saturated fats
Saturated fats, often found in red meat, full-fat dairy products, and tropical oils like coconut and palm oil, have been the subject of much debate. While they are not necessarily evil, too much of these fats can contribute to an increase in LDL cholesterol levels, the infamous "bad" cholesterol. Moderation is key here – it's okay to enjoy a juicy steak, but perhaps not every night of the week.
Trans fats 
Trans fats, on the other hand, are the real enemies. Found in partially hydrogenated oils, these fats not only raise LDL cholesterol but also lower the levels of HDL cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol. Fortunately, many countries have banned or restricted the use of trans fats, but it's always a good idea to check food labels to stay on the safe side.
Unsaturated fats 
These are the fats you want to invite to your dinner table. Divided into two categories – monounsaturated and polyunsaturated – these fats come with a treasure trove of health benefits.
Monounsaturated fats
Avocados, olive oil, and nuts are rich sources of monounsaturated fats. They can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Eating more monounsaturated fats can help to reduce inflammation and improve overall heart health.
Polyunsaturated fats
Think fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts. Packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, polyunsaturated fats are essential for brain health and can contribute to a healthy heart. Polyunsaturated fats can also help reduce cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and can also help to lower blood pressure. 

Read more