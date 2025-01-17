You know what the world needs more of? Warm gin cocktails

We love the trend for warm cocktails here, with the colder months in full swing and any excuse to get cozy feeling especially welcome during the dark, bleak months of January. And if you want a warm cocktail, there are plenty of options — from the classic Hot Toddy, to fun toddy variations, to seasonal favorites like mulled wine or warm eggnog. You see lots of warm cocktails featuring classic winter spirits like whiskey, bourbon, or dark rum, and you’ll find those which incorporate flavors like calvados, sherry, and even tequila and mezcal.

But you know what you almost never see in warm cocktails? Gin. And as a dedicated gin fan, I think that’s a real shame. Admittedly, with its clear appearance and herbal, juniper flavors, gin isn’t the most obvious choice for something cozy. I can’t really picture mixing it with sweet flavors like hot chocolate, and adding it to mulled wine seems like a recipe for a hangover. But I do believe there’s a way to make use of gin’s delicious flavors, and the brand Citadelle has a suggestion which intrigues me: to use it in a Hot Toddy.

Recommended Videos

A toddy is really just a spirit plus citrus, honey, and hot water, and there’s no better pairing on Earth than gin and citrus. The recipe suggests using orange juice rather than the typical lemon, which will add sweeter flavors and less astringency and so be more suited to matching with the tart flavors of gin. And honey makes a great sweetener for any cocktail you can imagine, adding a bit more depth and interest than just sugar syrup. So why shouldn’t this work as a toasty, comforting way to enjoy gin all year round?

Citadelle Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1 oz Citadelle Gin Original

.5 oz orange juice

2 oz hot water

2 tbsp honey​

cinnamon stick and orange slice, for garnish

Method:

Combine honey and hot water in a mug, stirring until honey dissolves. Add the gin and orange juice. Stir well. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange slice.​