 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

You know what the world needs more of? Warm gin cocktails

Gin is overlooked when it comes to winter drinks, but this recipe challenges that

By
Citadelle
Citadelle

We love the trend for warm cocktails here, with the colder months in full swing and any excuse to get cozy feeling especially welcome during the dark, bleak months of January. And if you want a warm cocktail, there are plenty of options — from the classic Hot Toddy, to fun toddy variations, to seasonal favorites like mulled wine or warm eggnog. You see lots of warm cocktails featuring classic winter spirits like whiskey, bourbon, or dark rum, and you’ll find those which incorporate flavors like calvados, sherry, and even tequila and mezcal.

But you know what you almost never see in warm cocktails? Gin. And as a dedicated gin fan, I think that’s a real shame. Admittedly, with its clear appearance and herbal, juniper flavors, gin isn’t the most obvious choice for something cozy. I can’t really picture mixing it with sweet flavors like hot chocolate, and adding it to mulled wine seems like a recipe for a hangover. But I do believe there’s a way to make use of gin’s delicious flavors, and the brand Citadelle has a suggestion which intrigues me: to use it in a Hot Toddy.

Recommended Videos

A toddy is really just a spirit plus citrus, honey, and hot water, and there’s no better pairing on Earth than gin and citrus. The recipe suggests using orange juice rather than the typical lemon, which will add sweeter flavors and less astringency and so be more suited to matching with the tart flavors of gin. And honey makes a great sweetener for any cocktail you can imagine, adding a bit more depth and interest than just sugar syrup. So why shouldn’t this work as a toasty, comforting way to enjoy gin all year round?

Related

Citadelle Hot Toddy

Citadelle

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Citadelle Gin Original
  • .5 oz orange juice
  • 2 oz hot water
  • 2 tbsp honey​
  • cinnamon stick and orange slice, for garnish

Method:

Combine honey and hot water in a mug, stirring until honey dissolves. Add the gin and orange juice. Stir well. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange slice.​

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Toast to National Hot Toddy day with these warming winter drinks
Swap out the whiskey for whatever spirit you prefer
Angel’s Envy

Today is National Hot Toddy Day, so it's the perfect time to get cozy with one of winter's most beloved drinks. The classic Hot Toddy combines whiskey, lemon, and honey with hot water for a warm, soothing drink that's perfect if you're feeling under the weather or you just need a nice pick me up.

But the recipe is good for variations too. Alternative recipes for the Hot Toddy include adding ingredients like maple syrup, ginger, or even peach. Or if you prefer a different spirit, you can always trying swapping out the whiskey for something else instead. Below we've got two recipes for today, one classic Hot Toddy that uses the bourbon from Angel's Envy, and the other of which uses the mezcal from Mezcal Unión. Whatever your preferred spirit, it's the perfect reason to treat yourself to a warm and soothing beverage during this chilly time of year.
Hot Toddy

Read more
See off the winter blues with these shimmering and sparkling cocktails
Brighten up the dark months with these sparkling options
Lillet

January can be a dark, dismal time of year. With short days, long nights, and chilly temperatures, it's tempting to simply curl up in bed, pull the covers over your head, and refuse to come out until spring arrives. But alas, work must be done and lives must be lived, so we are all rudely called from our cozy nests to get on with daily chores.

If you're looking for a way to brighten your dark days, however, then you can try out some of these sparkling cocktails. With light, fizzy ingredients, they'll bring a little shine and sparkle to your evenings. If you're not participating in Dry January and you're looking for a cocktail to raise your spirits, these are just the ticket.
Lillet Rosé Spritz

Read more
Make your evenings fancy with these cognac cocktails for the cold weather
Try out these cognac drinks that are perfect for the winter months
Cognac Park

Cognac is a French spirit with a fancy reputation. This type of brandy is made from grapes, and is traditionally French, with an emphasis placed on using high quality varietals and traditional methods. And it can be pricey too -- all of which can make it a bit intimidating for your average home bartender to play with. However, you needn't be afraid of mixing with cognac -- in fact, its bold spirituous qualities make it perfect for use in a range of classic cocktails, and it adds great depth and flavor.

If you're looking for some ways to make use of cognac then these cozy recipes from Cognac Park are just the ticket. The brand offers small batch, handmade cognacs with flavors showing off the terroir of their origins, and the cocktail recipes incorporate ingredients with bold flavors like triple sec, Campari, vermouth, and Benedictine to match up. These would make great introductions to the world of cognac if you're new to the spirit, so don't be afraid to try working with something new.
Ruby Cocktail

Read more