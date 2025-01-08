Cozy up to the fire this winter with these Hot Toddy recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Maple Toddy Ginger Lime Toddy Peach Toddy

With the cold of winter here in full force, now is a great time for enjoying cozy warm drinks. And there’s perhaps no warm drink more iconic than the classic Hot Toddy. This simple combination of whisky, hot water, honey, and lemon juice is a favorite go-to when someone is feeling under the weather, but it’s great even if you’re just a bit chilly as well.

You can vary the recipe for your Hot Toddies too, to enjoy seasonal flavors like maple syrup, ginger, or even tea. The brand Wyoming Whiskey has shared three recipe ideas to help you get creative with your Hot Toddies at this time of year and to incorporate different flavors to highlight the notes and nuances of your whiskies. These recipes make use of the brand’s bourbon offerings, matched to particular flavor combinations for something warm and delicious.

Recommended Videos

Maple Toddy

Ingredients:

2 oz Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask Bourbon

0.75 oz maple syrup

0.25 oz lemon juice

3 oz hot water

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a toddy glass and stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Ginger Lime Toddy

Ingredients:

2 oz Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon

0.5 oz ginger syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

3 oz hot water

1 dash Angostura bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a toddy glass and stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel and candied ginger.

Peach Toddy

Ingredients:

2 oz Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask Bourbon

0.5 oz peach liqueur

0.25 oz simple syrup

0.25 oz lemon juice

2 oz hot black tea

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a toddy glass and stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon wheel or dehydrated lemon wheel.