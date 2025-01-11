 Skip to main content
Toast to National Hot Toddy day with these warming winter drinks

Swap out the whiskey for whatever spirit you prefer

By
Angel’s Envy
Angel’s Envy

Today is National Hot Toddy Day, so it’s the perfect time to get cozy with one of winter’s most beloved drinks. The classic Hot Toddy combines whiskey, lemon, and honey with hot water for a warm, soothing drink that’s perfect if you’re feeling under the weather or you just need a nice pick me up.

But the recipe is good for variations too. Alternative recipes for the Hot Toddy include adding ingredients like maple syrup, ginger, or even peach. Or if you prefer a different spirit, you can always trying swapping out the whiskey for something else instead. Below we’ve got two recipes for today, one classic Hot Toddy that uses the bourbon from Angel’s Envy, and the other of which uses the mezcal from Mezcal Unión. Whatever your preferred spirit, it’s the perfect reason to treat yourself to a warm and soothing beverage during this chilly time of year.

Hot Toddy

Angel’s Envy

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz ANGEL’S ENVY Bourbon finished in port wine barrels
  • 1 oz honey
  • 1/4 oz lemon juice
  • 3 oz hot tea or water

Method:

  1. Combine hot water and honey in a mug.
  2. Add ANGEL’S ENVY Bourbon & lemon juice.
  3. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and/or cloves.
  4. Add maple syrup for an Autumn feel or steeping a favorite tea bag for more complexity.

Oaxacan Hot Toddy

Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1.1 oz. Hot Water
  • 1.1 oz Apple Cider (homemade if possible)
  • 0.8 oz Agave Honey
  • 0.5 oz Herbal Liqueur
  • 0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Mix ingredients together and pour into a rocks glass. Include a slice of lemon. Enjoy!

