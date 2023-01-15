The best movies: What we loved in 2022 and what we think we'll really dig in 2023

Now that we’ve said goodbye to 2022 and are venturing into 2023, it feels like the perfect time to look back on the year that was and look ahead to the year to come. 2022 was a year filled with great movies, and 2023 seems guaranteed to bring even more wonderful cinema. Of course, neither of these lists is meant to be comprehensive, but here are some of our favorites and hopeful favorites for the new year.
Without further ado, here are the five best movies from the past year, and five movies to look forward to in 2023.
The best movies of 2022
The movies we’re most looking forward to in 2023
5. Oppenheimer
Everything Christopher Nolan does is highly anticipated, and with good reason. Even when he makes something that’s relatively difficult to comprehend like Tenet, it’s still well-worth watching and discussing. In Oppenheimer, Nolan takes a look at the complicated life of the man who invented the atomic bomb. Because of his obsession with time, he’ll surely complicate this story somehow and probably blow a few things up to boot.
4. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
There are a number of interesting MCU movies set to hit theaters in 2023, but perhaps none is more potentially fascinating than Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. The trilogy capper will be the end of the Guardians movies, and if the first two were any indication, James Gunn will likely deliver a story that is much more emotional and heartfelt than anyone might have expected.
3. Barbie
Greta Gerwig is two for two in her directorial efforts, but Barbie seems to be her attempt to shift into an even higher gear. It’s not totally clear what Barbie is about, but the first trailer seems to suggest that Barbie is everything those anticipating it could have hoped for. It’s going to be very pink, very girly, and hopefully, a very genuine celebration of what Barbie dolls can be at their best.
2. Dune: Part II
The first part of Dune was magnificent in its scope, but it also seemed to end in the middle of the story. Thankfully, that movie did well enough that we’re going to get to see the conclusion, and we’ve even got new cast members like Florence Pugh and Austin Butler joining the cast this time around. Dune: Part II is almost guaranteed to be one of the most stunning movies of the year, whether it works or not.
1. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Tom Cruise seems to have made it his personal mission to make movies that are as entertaining as possible, and the Mission: Impossible franchise has often been his best vehicle for that. Dead Reckoning is likely to be Cruise’s final outing as the character of Ethan Hunt, and we’ve already got something of a sense for how insane the stunt work in this project is going to be. Tom Cruise jumping off stuff is never not going to be must-see entertainment.
Editors' Recommendations
- The 8 best snowboarding movies and documentaries to add to your watch list
- The 10 best movie drinking games to play on Netflix
- Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has a fresh trailer and we’re excited
- The 10 best action movies on Amazon Prime that will blow you away
- U.N. chief warns we’re on a ‘highway to climate hell’