 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The best selling spirits of 2023 aren’t what you’d expect

The worldwide spirits industry embraces soju and whiskey

By
Strong Spirits Set. Hard alcoholic drinks in glasses in assortment: vodka, cognac, tequila, brandy and whiskey, grappa, liqueur, vermouth, tincture, rum. Vintage bar counter background, selective focus
5ph / Adobe Stock

If you were asked to name the best-selling spirits in the world, what might you choose? Patron, the face of tequila in every club? Absolut, the practically inescapable Swedish vodka? Maybe Jack Daniels, a brand so iconic its name is practically interchangeable with Tennessee whiskey? Well, a new report from The Spirits Business has highlighted the best selling worldwide spirits brands of 2023, and they may not be what you expect.

The clue is in the word “worldwide,” as markets like China and India are increasingly becoming the places where spirits are sold most often. With a tough year for spirits sales in locations like the U.S. and Europe, these markets are becoming more and more important. “2023 was tumultuous, to say the least,” editor Melita Kiely wrote in the report, pointing out challenges from rising energy costs, inflation, and supply chain issues.

Recommended Videos

Not every brand is included in the Brand Champions report, as they don’t all disclose their sales numbers, but it’s certainly interesting to see what the big sellers are. The top ten list across all categories is as follows:

  1. Jinro (soju)
  2. White claw (ready to drink)
  3. McDowell’s Whisky (whisky)
  4. Royal Stag (whisky)
  5. -196°C Strong Zero (ready to drink)
  6. Chum Churum (soju)
  7. Smirnoff (vodka)
  8. Officer’s Choice (whisky)
  9. Tanduay (rum)
  10. Imperial Blue (whisky)

This just goes to show how different drinking habits are around the world. And if this has you curious about drinks like soju, a Korean clear spirit traditionally made with rice and now often incorporating different flavors like fruit, take this as an excuse to go out and try some new spirits, as these are increasingly available in supermarkets, liquor stores, and specialty shops.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The 5 best pork cuts, ranked: Here’s what you should be cooking
Which one is your favorite?
Pork in butcher counter

Bacon, ribs, ham, sausage, chops. For all of the incredible gifts pork provides, it's still one of the most under-appreciated meats on the market, and that just doesn't make sense. Not only is this gorgeous meat delicious, but in a world where grocery store prices are still absurdly high, and most proteins cost far more than they did just a few short years ago, trusty pork seems to be holding steadfast in its mission to make both our wallets and our mouths happy.

The gifts from the other white meat are hearty and diverse, ranging from tender and delicate, elegant bites to hearty, rich, and saucy barbecue fare and everything in between. But with all of the options behind the butcher counter, how do you know which pork cuts are best? How do you know which cut to choose when it comes to impressing your guests at this weekend's dinner party? Or which to select for the best pulled pork sandwiches that your kids will devour with glee?

Read more
How to order a Martini like you know what you’re doing
how to order a martini bar

The Martini might be one of the most famous cocktail orders of all time thanks to James Bond taking his his Martini shaken, not stirred. But please, we're begging you, don't order a drink this way if you want to enjoy it. It's a mystery why Bond enjoys his cocktail made in what most bartenders will agree is objectively the wrong manner, but we're sure you'll have a better time drinking a Martini if you have it stirred.

However, there are still a bunch of other details that you can play around with when it comes to ordering a Martini -- from what spirit to use, to what garnish you prefer, to the glass in which you'd like it served. To learn about all the options, we asked New York City bartender Tom Walker about how to order a Martini. Walker is a gin enthusiast and has worked at some of the best bars in America and the world, such as Attaboy in NYC, The American Bar at The Savoy in London, Bramble Bar in Edinburgh, and George Washington Bar at the Freehand Hotel. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about ordering a Martini the right way.
Gin or vodka?

Read more
Great wine doesn’t have to be super expensive — Pros’ best tips for finding a good, affordable bottle
Want to enjoy great wine on the cheap? Here's how
Wine bottles

You know the saying: The more expensive the wine, the better the wine. Turns out, the old adage isn't always true. Increasingly, there are great finds to be found all over the wine map, touting lower-shelf price tags without sacrificing any quality.

Getting to them, however, is not always a cakewalk. So we picked the brains of some industry types -- sommeliers, in particular. They offered some excellent pointers on finding great wines on the cheap. These tips will allow you to save money while enjoying some standout Sauvignon Blanc or Gamay Noir, arming you with new favorite producers. Who knows, maybe the price point will be so friendly you'll even consider stocking up on a new wine, cellaring a few bottles for years to come.

Read more