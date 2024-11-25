This wintery take on the beloved spritz formula uses rosé and pomegranate

There’s perhaps no drink more iconic of summer than the Aperol Spritz, with its bright summery color, fresh flavors, and sparkling chill. But spritzes needn’t only be for summer. The essential features of wine plus sparkling water are an invitation to mix and match with different flavors, additions, and juices to create something that keeps the sparkling quality but changes to match your mood.

One such winter spritz suggestion comes from wine brand The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine, which offers a delicate rosé which keeps the fruity character of many similar wines but offers a drier, more delicate flavor that is well suited to mixing. If you’ve been put off trying rosé from too many encounters with very sweet options like White Zinfandel, then you might enjoy this as crisper and more subtle alternative.

To mix the rosé into a spritz, this recipe makes use of sparkling cider rather than sparkling water to work with the dry fruit flavors, and it adds both pomegranate juice and pomegranate seeds for a luxurious red color and sweet and sharp juicy addition. For those who love the bitterness of an Aperol Spritz but want a dry, sharp, fruit version for the winter, this recipe could be a winner.

The Pale Pomegranate Spritz

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons pomegranate seeds

1 oz pomegranate juice

2 oz The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine

2 oz sparkling cider

Method:

Add pomegranate seeds to a glass, pour in the juice, rosé, and sparkling cider, then serve over ice. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary for the perfect holiday flair.