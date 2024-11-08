Learn the history of this oft overlooked classic drink

When it comes to the annals of classic cocktails, you’ll find many recipes that are still popular today — and a few that have been mostly left behind in the past. But some of those drinks deserve to be brought back for consideration, like the Harvey Wallbanger. This drink is basically an updated screwdriver cocktail, as it takes the well-known combination of vodka and juice and adds a shot of Galliano.

Galliano is a herbal Italian liqueur, which you might know best from seeing its unusually tall bottle on bar shelves. With flavors of vanilla and anise, plus lots of other herbs in there, too, it helps give a richer and more complex taste to the typical vodka and orange juice combo. To finish up this cocktail, you throw in some nice garnishes like a maraschino cherry and an orange slice. These subtle changes keep the spirit of the screwdriver, but update it to something a bit more sophisticated and fancy.

Recommended Videos

So if you know and love a screwdriver but you want to explore something new, then grab yourself a bottle of Galliano and try making yourself a funnily named but tasty cocktail: the Harvey Wallbanger.

Harvey Wallbanger recipe

Ingredients

3 parts vodka

1 part Galliano

6 parts orange juice

Cherry

Orange slice

Method

Mix the vodka and orange juice together in a highball glass full of ice Top it off with Galliano. Garnish with cherry and orange slice.

History of the Harvey Wallbanger

First emerging as an official Galliano recipe in the early 1970s, it’s fairly accepted history is that it originated somewhere in California in the 1950s — there’s even a story about a surfer frequenting a bar helmed by bartender Donato Antone. More popular, however, is the belief Galliano and its American importer, McKesson Imports Company, nurtured the recipe and helped market it in America with a cartoon surfer named Harvey.

The surfer also had his tagline: “Harvey Wallbanger is the name. And I can be made!” Made he was during the middle of the last century, whether it be in single servings or by the bowlful.

A drink of its time, the Harvey Wallbanger isn’t made all that much anymore, but it does still have its own month (November) and day (November 8). Then again, what drink doesn’t have its own day or month?

The Harvey Wallbanger is not likely a cocktail threatening a riveting comeback, but it’s worth a try if you’ve never hard one, as are many of the other drinks of the era, like Tequila Sunrise, Blue Hawaii, and mudslides. (Then again, maybe those will be making a comeback soon at a bar near you?)

With the rise of liqueurs, it might be time to pick up a bottle of Galliano anyway. Since a Harvey Wallbanger is an easy drink to put together, give it a shot at one of the many holiday get-togethers in the coming weeks or throw one together for a houseguest on Christmas morning. (Christmas morning brunch cocktails, anyone? Santa may have gotten cookies and milk, but you’re getting booze and orange juice. We know who the winner is in that equation.)

But aside from the actual drink, perhaps the best part is the name. The name is so well known that it’s been taken for a variety of other uses. The 1982 Milwaukee Brewers, led by manager Harvey Kuenn, were dubbed Harvey’s Wallbangers, leading the league in home runs and total bases. On CB Radio, a Harvey Wallbanger is a driver who might be drunk and drifting lane to lane. So, if you’re a baseball player named Harvey, use the name as much as possible. A truck driver who loves a kicked-up Fuzzy Navel? Maybe not.