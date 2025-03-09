Just in time for March Madness, BuzzBallz and Lonzo Ball are launching a basketball you can drink from

Table of Contents Table of Contents BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz Where can I buy it?

For basketball fans, March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year. Every year, the tournament features epic juggernauts and Cinderella teams. There’s no doubt that there will be countless jaw-dropping buzzer-beaters. The only question is what you are going to drink while you watch the exciting upsets and last-second wins. The folks at BuzzBallz think you should enjoy the action while drinking from its new, epic, uniquely shaped bottle.

BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz

The new drink from the pre-mixed cocktail brand is called BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz, and that’s not even the most exciting part. It actually comes in the first-ever drinkable basketball-shaped bottle. This basketball-sized, basketball-textured, and refillable ball is large enough to fit seventeen regular-sized (200ml) Berry Cherry Limeade BuzzBallz. The BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz fits 116 ounces of liquid.

If you haven’t already figured it out, this is a party-sized drink created to be shared with your basketball-loving friends. Unlike the other Buzzballz, this one doesn’t actually contain alcohol or any liquid. Just add your own alcohol, as it’s not included in this basketball-centric drink.

“BuzzBallz is all about bringing epic fun to every moment – and there’s nothing more epic than basketball in the U.S. every spring. Our fans dubbed the Berry Cherry Limeade flavor ‘blue ballz’ and when we heard that we knew there was a fun act to be had during March’s big tournament,” Jess Scheerhorn, BuzzBallz vice president at Sazerac said in a press release.

“Whether your team just nailed a buzzer-beater or you’re anticipating the rush of a big win, BuzzBallz are the perfect way to enjoy the sweet taste of competition.”

BuzzBallz paired with Chicago Bulls guard and UCLA graduate Lonzo Balls to launch this basketball-shaped drinking vessel.

“I’m thrilled to team up with BuzzBallz and launch something innovative. I focus on making impactful moves and elevating experiences, and this drinkable basketball is exactly that,” Lonzo Ball said.

“I also appreciate that the Big Blue BBallz are blue, reflecting my alma mater’s colors. Overall, this partnership resonates all-around for me.”

Where can I buy it?

The limited-edition BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz will be available for sale beginning on March 16 at shop.BuzzBallz.com for the suggested retail price of $20 (also the standard cost of a basketball).