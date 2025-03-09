 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Just in time for March Madness, BuzzBallz and Lonzo Ball are launching a basketball you can drink from

BuzzBallz and Lonzo Ball are launching a basketball you can drink from

By
BuzzBallz
BuzzBallz

For basketball fans, March Madness is one of the most exciting times of the year. Every year, the tournament features epic juggernauts and Cinderella teams. There’s no doubt that there will be countless jaw-dropping buzzer-beaters. The only question is what you are going to drink while you watch the exciting upsets and last-second wins. The folks at BuzzBallz think you should enjoy the action while drinking from its new, epic, uniquely shaped bottle.

BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz

BuzzBallz
BuzzBallz

The new drink from the pre-mixed cocktail brand is called BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz, and that’s not even the most exciting part. It actually comes in the first-ever drinkable basketball-shaped bottle. This basketball-sized, basketball-textured, and refillable ball is large enough to fit seventeen regular-sized (200ml) Berry Cherry Limeade BuzzBallz. The BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz fits 116 ounces of liquid.

Recommended Videos

If you haven’t already figured it out, this is a party-sized drink created to be shared with your basketball-loving friends. Unlike the other Buzzballz, this one doesn’t actually contain alcohol or any liquid. Just add your own alcohol, as it’s not included in this basketball-centric drink.

Related

“BuzzBallz is all about bringing epic fun to every moment – and there’s nothing more epic than basketball in the U.S. every spring. Our fans dubbed the Berry Cherry Limeade flavor ‘blue ballz’ and when we heard that we knew there was a fun act to be had during March’s big tournament,” Jess Scheerhorn, BuzzBallz vice president at Sazerac said in a press release.

“Whether your team just nailed a buzzer-beater or you’re anticipating the rush of a big win, BuzzBallz are the perfect way to enjoy the sweet taste of competition.”

BuzzBallz paired with Chicago Bulls guard and UCLA graduate Lonzo Balls to launch this basketball-shaped drinking vessel.

“I’m thrilled to team up with BuzzBallz and launch something innovative. I focus on making impactful moves and elevating experiences, and this drinkable basketball is exactly that,” Lonzo Ball said.

“I also appreciate that the Big Blue BBallz are blue, reflecting my alma mater’s colors. Overall, this partnership resonates all-around for me.”

Where can I buy it?

Buzzballz
Buzzballz

The limited-edition BuzzBallz Big Blue BBallz will be available for sale beginning on March 16 at shop.BuzzBallz.com for the suggested retail price of $20 (also the standard cost of a basketball).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Burr grinder vs. blade grinder: Which coffee grinder is best for you?
What's the difference between these two types of coffee grinders?
Coffee bean grinder machine

I view the process of grinding my own coffee beans as a privilege. While I sometimes opt for pre-ground coffee for convenience, grinding my beans enhances my coffee-drinking experience. Not only do the beans taste better and fresher, but there's something to be said about "working" for your cup of coffee, which makes it taste that much better.

There are ways to grind coffee without a coffee grinder, but if you've got a daily habit, it's best to invest in one. Many coffee drinkers know the debate of "burr grinder vs. blade grinder" never truly ends, as there are pros and cons to consider about both types of grinders. But how do you decide which coffee grinder is better for you? Let's compare burr grinder vs. blade grinder, considering the advantages and disadvantages of both.
About blade grinders

Read more
Get a taste of Marvel with these Daredevil-inspired cocktails
Try the flavors of Hell's Kitchen with these recipes
Devil’s Reserve

Daredevil is back on our TV screens after too long away, with the Daredevil: Born Again comeback being the must-watch series of the month. And if you love all things Matt Murdock and are planning a watch party with friends, then you can serve up some themed cocktails with these recipes from Devil’s Reserve. The appropriately named tequila expression from Cuervo has a sweet heat which is suited to blending with fruity and spicy flavors, making it the perfect partner for these drinks, which you can also pick up as a kit.
The Devil of Hell's Kitchen
Ingredients:

2 oz Devil's Reserve
2 oz Strawberry Juice
0.5 oz Chamoy
0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Garnish: Dehydrated Strawberry Slice on a Pick

Read more
This season’s vodka cocktails are sharp and fresh
Make use of carrot in your cocktails
Ketel One Vodka

This spring the emphasis in the drinks world is all about freshness, with bartenders taking advantage of sweet, juicy, and delicious ingredients to make cocktails which have a fresh edge to them. Vodka is an easy choice of spirit to mix with as it goes with practically any flavor, but that doesn't mean that vodka cocktails need to be dull!

Two cocktails from the Ketel One brand show the direction of spring drinks, including a Sea Breeze which uses tart cranberry juice and sharp freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice to create a tart and attractive drink for the new season. There's also an intriguing vegetal option which makes use of carrot and apple juice for both juicy flavors and a pretty orange color, topped off with a playful carrot garnish. It includes tamarind and ginger paste for sharp and zingy flavors too.
Ketel One Sea Breeze
Ingredients:

Read more