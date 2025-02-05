Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Irish spirits brand Muff Liquor Company is launching in the US

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Muff Liquor Company Where can I buy them?

Founded in 2018, The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning, premium Irish spirits brand located in the village of Muff in the County of Donegal in Ireland. Muff makes a potato-based Irish vodka, gin, and a blended peated Irish whiskey. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day next month, all three expressions are now available in the U.S.

The vodka and gin are potato-based and distilled six times. The five-part blend peated Irish whiskey is triple distilled. The Muff Irish Vodka is an 80-proof spirit known for its clean, crisp flavor profile, which makes it the perfect choice for mixing and sipping.

The Muff Irish Gin is an 80-proof spirit made with hand-selected herbs, botanicals, and other flavors, including juniper berries, citrus peels, mandarin, rosemary, and elderflower. Champagne extract adds a little extra flavor and balance. The Muff Irish Whiskey is an 86-proof spirit made with a five-part blend of malt and grain whiskeys. It’s a peated whiskey known for its multi-layered, smoky flavor profile.

“Our three spirits reveal Ireland’s potential to show the world our dedication to craft, especially with the new global release of the peated Irish whiskey within the range,” CEO and founder Laura Bonner said in a press release. “This is a big step for us and we are excited to share and impress with the complexity and craft of our brand.”

Where can I buy them?

The Muff Liquor Company is partnering with Lucas Bols to launch this range of Irish spirits in the U.S. All three are available nationwide at retailers, bars, restaurants, and online. The Muff Irish Vodka retails for $34.99, the Muff Irish Gin for $34.99, and the Muff Irish Whiskey for $34.99.