Get to know this lesser-known Irish whiskey

You don’t have to wait until March to enjoy a well-made Irish whiskey, and you don’t need to stick to name brands like Jameson, Tullamore D.E.W., and Bushmills. If you’re eager to try something lesser-known but worth your time, we suggest Clonakilty.

This small, family-owned distillery is located on the coast of Ireland in the town of Clonakilty. Last month, this award-winning distillery released an eagerly awaited new Irish whiskey.

Clonakilty Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

It’s called Clonakilty Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey. It was triple distilled in copper pot stills before being matured in a combination of ex-bourbon, amontillado, and oloroso sherry casks. The coastal aging adds epic oceanic and maritime aromas and flavors.

When you nose this whiskey, you’ll be met with notes of toasted vanilla beans, candied orange peels, tropical fruits, and caramelized sugar. The palate is a symphony of caramel apples, vanilla beans, dark chocolate, orange peels, and oaky wood. The finish is long, lingering, and warming and ends with a hint of salted caramel.

“We are thrilled to introduce our first Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey,” Michael Scully, Founder of Clonakilty Distillery, said in a press release. “This whiskey is a true reflection of our dedication to our craft, our commitment to quality, and our deep connection to the land and sea that surrounds us. It’s a spirit that tells the story of our origins, with a complexity and depth that is of unparalleled quality.”

Where can I buy it?

This single pot still Irish whiskey can be purchased at select retailers and whiskey stores for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

