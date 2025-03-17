Cheers with these classic Irish whiskey cocktails for St Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick's Day coming up, you'll find lots of bars stocking up on the Guinness and the Irish whiskeys -- but there are other options out there for a celebration. If you're looking for something sweet, delicious, and dessert-like, then you can turn to a different sort of drink for your party, like this milkshake-inspired offering which would make a fun after-dinner drink for those with an enthusiastic sweet tooth and a love of all things rich, smooth, and creamy.

The cocktail comes from Bushwacker Spirits, and makes use of the brand's Rum Cream. It's an easy cocktail to make, blending together the rum cream with mint chocolate chip ice cream for creamy, minty flavors -- and of course to be sufficiently celebratory for all things Irish, it also adds a few drops of green food coloring for a fun hue.