Cheers with these classic Irish whiskey cocktails for St Patrick’s Day

Sometimes, you just want to enjoy the classics

St Patrick’s Day can be a great excuse for enjoying traditional Irish foods, for going to a sports bar, or for trying out some fun green cocktails. But if you want a truly classic way to celebrate the day, the you can’t go wrong with some Irish whiskey drinks. These recipes from Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey cover the classic drinks like Irish Coffee and a Hot Toddy, which are great warming choices that are easy to make at home and add a celebratory air to the day.

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Coffee

Created by Clodagh Mai O’Callaghan, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey East Coast Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
  • 6 parts coffee (strong, rich, brewed, hot)
  • 2 parts brown sugar
  • 1 part heavy cream (lightly whipped)

METHOD:

  1. Place boiling water in an Irish coffee glass while you prep ingredients.
  2. Dump water and add 2 cubes of brown sugar to your glass.
  3. Add hot coffee and mix to dissolve sugar.
  4. Add Tullamore D.E.W. and stir, pouring the cream over the back of a bar spoon, and serve.
Tully Honey Hot Toddy

Created by Clodagh Mai O’Callaghan, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey US Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Tullamore D.E.W. Honey
  • 5 parts Hot Water
  • 1/2 part Lemon Juice

Method:

  1. In a mug, pour hot water.
  2. Add Tullamore D.E.W. Honey and lemon.
  3. Garnish with a lemon twist or cinnamon stick

Tully Honey Lemonade

Created by Clodagh Mai O’Callaghan, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey US Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ parts Tullamore D.E.W. Honey
  • 3 parts lemonade
  • Squeeze of fresh lemon
  • Top with club soda

Method:

Combine all ingredients. Stir and pour.

